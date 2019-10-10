Maximizing Shareholder Value Comes First - And The GE Example

General Electric is the example of a company that focused only on short-run share maximization and ended up paying a severe price over the longer-run.

There is an economic reason why company leadership should work to benefit "all" stakeholders: the company can only maximize shareholder value when they also maximize stakeholder benefits.

Harvard law professor Jesse Fried argues that shareholders should always come first, because the law requires board members to focus first on the shareholders, who elect them to the board.

Recently 181 corporate chief executives signed a statement committing their companies to work for the benefit of "all" stakeholders.

Jesse Fried, the Dane Professor at Harvard Law School, has written an article in the Financial Times with the headline, “Shareholders Always Come First….”

Mr. Fried argues that this is a good thing. “Shareholder primacy is what keeps managers accountable and allows capital to flow where it is needed in the economy.”

This response is to the recent assemblage of 181 chief executives, “including Apple’s Tim Cook and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon,” who signed a Business Roundtable statement where they committed to lead their companies for the benefit of all stakeholders—customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders.”

Mr. Fried predicts, “the pledge will not actually affect how they run their companies.”

The reason Mr. Fried believes this to be the case is legal: the CEO serves at the pleasure of a board of directors. But, the board of directions “is elected—and can be replaced—by shareholders. Directors and executives can also be sued for breach of fiduciary duty if they openly prioritize other stakeholders over shareholders.”

I agree with Mr. Fried, but I believe there is another issue, one more fundamental to human behavior, that needs to be addressed. The legal reason certainly holds, but is less basic.

To me, the idea of maximizing shareholder value, the logic behind the argument that shareholders should always come first, is not always well explained and, as a consequence, seems to be short-sighted and almost anti-social.

The problem is that when people talk about maximizing shareholder value they almost always limit their discussion to the current share price of a company. This, to me, is very shortsighted.

When one talks about maximizing shareholder value, this is often equated with only caring for the shareholder while minimizing the benefits going to company’s customers, not treating employees well, disparaging suppliers, and polluting communities.

This is totally false.

Maximizing shareholder value means maximizing the cash flow generated by a corporation over an extended period of time, discounted back to the present at the company’s cost of capital.

The crucial point of this description is that maximizing shareholder value incorporates what happens in the future “over an extended period of time.”

That is, current cash flows are important, but future cash flows are also important.

And, future cash flows depend upon how customers are treated and the quality of the product or service that is provided them. They are dependent upon the kind of employee that is hired and how that employee is treated and the environment that employee works within. They are dependent upon good and efficient supply chains. They are dependent upon how the company treats the community, including the environment, in which the community is located.

If the company forgets or buses these “stakeholders” over time, the company will pay for it in the future, one way or another. Good business, to me, means running a company that takes into consideration all of the company’s stakeholders and treats them with respect.

This whole argument hangs on the assumption that shareholders make their decisions using an extended time horizon. That is, it is assumed that shareholders discount expected cash flows using a very lengthy…or, even an infinite…time horizon.

Where this clashes with reality is that most shareholders do not look at their investment opportunities with such a long-term time horizon. Shareholders possess an ample amount of myopia. That is, they tend to be short-sighted and can be taken advantage of.

Let me bring up a current example, one pertaining to a company that I have written about over the last several years…General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE).

General Electric made a name for itself through its use of financial engineering and through its financial engineering played upon the myopia of many investors. I have written two posts specifically on these “financial engineering” efforts: first here and, then, secondly here.

Perhaps one of the most obvious uses of financial engineering to provide short-term performance results was the way that General Electric management was able to “move things around” through accounting methods to achieve almost constant, quarter-after-quarter, rates of growth of earnings. The numbers GE put up time-after-time became the wonder of the corporate world.

General Electric was also extraordinarily engaged in M&A activity, adding companies that seemed to be earning substantial returns and shedding those that were under the GE umbrella that did not make management’s earnings hurdle.

This led, over time, with the building of a financial empire that, at one time, was providing corporate GE with about two-thirds of its profits.

General Electric’s use of debt is legendary.

And, this only begins the list.

This whole culture was built in the 1990s by the CEO of the 20th Century, Jack Welch, who remained as chairman and CEO until September 2001.

And, it is this culture that still hangs over the GE operations and must be changed. It was a culture that produced outstanding “short-term” results but left the company with a legacy that has taken years to deal with and, given the current leadership, may take many more years to move back into the class of premium companies.

General Electric stock was a real winner during many of the early years. The response to Mr. Welch’s performance and the financial engineering that produced his short-term results was incredible. When Mr. Welch left office the price of a share of GE stock was around $41.00

When Jeff Immelt, Mr. Welch’s successor left, the stock price was around $24.00 per share and when Mr. Immelt’s successor, John Flannery, left, the stock price was around $11.30. GE stock closed at $8.35 on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

The leadership of GE is still dealing with the legacy of the earlier years and we still find that the company is paying for past deeds. Many of GE accounting operations have gone through examination and been adjusted or corrected to adjust for past practices. And, earlier this week management froze the pension benefits of 20,000 employees to reduce future pension obligations and trim debt. This is only the top of the list.

Efforts to maximize shareholder value that focus primarily on the short-run can come back to haunt a company and its management. The GE case is an example of a leader that focused primarily on short-run results and forgot about other issues pertaining to corporate stakeholders over the longer-run.

The takeaway from this point is that unless investors are just going for short-term gains, they need to be aware of how managements might be short-changing other stakeholders of the company in their attempt to produce exceptional "current" performance. Investors need to ask how current behavior might impact...might reduce...performance in the future.

Creating a culture that primarily focuses on the short-run can leave the shareholders “in the pits” when the long-run catches up with the earlier behavior.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.