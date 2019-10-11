Aurora Cannabis: There Could Be More Pain

Investors may want to wait for its shares to fall a bit more before initiating fresh longs, as its shares seem pricey at the current levels.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) are down by a significant 55% over the past 6 months alone but the downtrend may not be over yet. The company has stocked up huge amounts of inventories and there’s an imminent risk that its overall ASPs, margins and realized revenue may fall further. Analysts across the board have been actually lowering their revenue estimates for the cannabis giant. I suspect this bearish market sentiment will cause its shares to trade at lower, but more reasonable, sales multiples. Let's take a look.

The Demand Hiccup

Let me start by giving credit where it’s due; Aurora Cannabis’ management has done a terrific job so far in growing their company manifold over the past few years. Considering Aurora’s growth trajectory and their pace of international expansion, I continue to believe that it’s en-route to becoming a prominent international brand. But that doesn’t mean it makes for a great investment opportunity at current levels.

Its Q4 earnings report was pretty good when seen in isolation. Its net revenues grew by 61% and its production volume rose 86% sequentially. But amidst all of this, I feel we should be closely looking at its inventories which reached their highest level in Q4 FY19. Speaking specifically, per our database, Aurora Cannabis is sitting on a huge stockpile of harvested cannabis which puts it in a precarious position.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Now, Aurora Cannabis did post a healthy sales growth in its Q4 earnings report but its sales numbers didn’t meet the management’s guidance. They probably stocked up inventory anticipating higher demand but the demand probably wasn’t strong enough. Alternatively, an equally concerning theory could be that market dynamics changed – lower market demand or loss of market share – that led to Aurora missing on revenue.

Aurora’s management noted during the earnings call that they ”missed slightly based on our ancillary or non-cannabis revenue. A couple of reasons for that. One, those are more variable than our cannabis revenues. We also have a little bit less visibility into the performance of our non-cannabis units that are independent, that have a separate governance structure.” I leave readers to decide what’s plausible.

But overall, the demand scenario is an important topic for discussion because it would determine where Aurora’s ASP and revenues are headed. First, the company has already experienced a significant 42.1% decline in its average selling price realization per gram over the past three quarters alone. A weak market demand would just translate to dismal revenue growth and maybe even lead to more revenue misses in the future.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Secondly, if the consumption story isn’t as strong as Aurora management’s expectations, then they may be forced to deeply discount their product and underbid for government contracts (read more about it here) in order to keep moving their product and to prevent a further piling up of inventory. This scenario can further hurt its ASPs as well as its overall recognized revenue.

A dismal market demand scenario can actually have a catastrophic impact on Aurora Cannabis’ financials and also on its shares. The company has an ambitious capacity expansion plan underway, wherein its annualized production capacity is scheduled to grow from 150,000 in 2019, to over 625,000 kgs per year by 2020.

If the market isn’t able to absorb the increased output, then Aurora’s ASPs could drop by another 40-50% -- naturally, the actual magnitude of decline would depend upon the extent of supply-demand mismatch. Also, Aurora's management may have to stall some of their production rooms and lower their factory utilization rate to limit deep discounting and arrest the decline in ASPs.

The Dismal Consensus

It seems like the community of professional analysts is already decided on where Aurora Cannabis is headed. Their revenue forecasts for the company’s next fiscal year have trended down over the past three months. From above the $950 million-mark, analysts are now expecting the figure to come in about 20% lower at around $780 million. A similar trend is visible for EPS estimates as well.

This highlights a major shift in market sentiment pertaining to Aurora Cannabis. The company was once considered the industry leader and gold standard investment in the cannabis sector but the lowering of estimates encourages readers, investors and analysts to reconsider its prime status.

Secondly, this lowering of estimates lends credence to the bear thesis. It seems like the analyst community as a whole is tempering its expectations about Aurora’s growth prospects and is starting to factor in the risks posed by shrinking ASPs. My guess is that this trend of lower estimates could continue for a few more months, at least, as its recent excess inventory situation -- as discussed above -- has come to light.

Third, in spite of its shares crashing by as much as 55% over the past 6 months, Aurora Cannabis is still trading at a lofty multiple of 9.9-times its next year’s sales estimates. I don’t think this multiple is justified for a company that was unable to meet its revenue guidance and faces an ASP-erosion risk. My guess is that the stock would tumble a bit more over the coming weeks until its forward P/S multiple moderates to more reasonable levels of 7x to 8x.

Your Takeaway

While I continue to believe that Aurora Cannabis will become a prominent brand across several international markets over the coming years, I also believe that its growth journey will involve speed bumps. Its falling ASPs suggests that Aurora has increased output too much, too fast, and its revenue miss casts doubt on the consumption story. The lowered analyst estimates suggests that Aurora may actually face headwinds in the coming quarters.

So, I’m of the opinion that Aurora's shares haven’t bottomed out yet. Readers and investors may want to wait for its shares to tumble a bit more before initiating fresh longs. This, however, does not constitute to a short call on the scrip. Good Luck!

