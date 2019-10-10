Be Careful Of Sempra's Negative Free Cash Flow Yield, Share Dilution, And High Valuation

Tuesday was an unfortunate day for investors as the Dow plunged more than 450 points as Wall Street continued its rough start to the fourth quarter. Indices and stocks closed red all across the board amid new trade war tensions. Many investors have been desperately trying to find safe havens to park their cash and take advantage of the more reliable yields the market has to offer. As a result of the market's uncertainty and volatility, Real Estate and Bonds have surged to all-time highs. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has returned 30.94% YoY against SPX's 2.48% (dividends included).

Source: Bloomberg

I have discussed how Real Estate can be a fantastic source of income in my "Grandpa's Retirement Portfolio" series, namely, in my article on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). In the series, I have also discussed how Utility stocks can be an incredible source of income for retirement-oriented portfolios. Today, I want to take a look at another utility stock. I would like to discuss Sempra Energy and why the stock may not be an attractive buy overall, especially at its current price.

Company Description

Sempra Energy (SRE) is an energy services holding company with operations throughout the United States, Mexico, and other countries in South America. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity, delivers natural gas, operates natural gas pipelines and storage facilities, and operates a wind power generation project.

Sempra makes sure the lights are always on. The company provides natural gas to nearly 7 million customers and electricity to almost 3.5 million in California via its two primary subsidiaries, Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) and San Diego Gas & Electricity (SDG&E). SoCalGas operates more than 100,000 miles of combined pipeline and four natural gas storage facilities, while SDG&E operates 15,000 miles of pipeline. Sempra also owns Oncor, the largest electricity transmission firm in Texas. Sempra is selling its South America holdings, which include Chilquinta Energia in Chile and Luz del Sur in Peru, to focus exclusively on North America.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Operations

SDG&E is the company's largest segment, generating around 40% of revenue and provides electricity to San Diego and Orange County as well as natural gas to San Diego. It serves 1.3 million residential, more than 150,000 commercial, and 400 industrial customers, covering 4,1000 square miles.

SoCalGas, responsible for ~33% of sales, distributes natural gas throughout most of Southern California, as well as bits of Central California. It owns four natural gas storage facilities (the largest being the Aliso Canyon facility) with a combined capacity of 137 billion cu. Ft. And over 200 injection, withdrawal, and observation wells.

Geographic Reach

Sempra has operations in the US, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The US accounts for 80% of Sempra Energy's net sales each year. South America (Chile and Peru) accounts for 15% and Mexico accounts for the rest. Investors need to keep in mind that Sempra lacks international diversification. Management's focus is on expanding the company's US operations.

Source: Bloomberg

Financial Performance

Sempra has reversed several years of declining sales and has posted consecutive years of strong revenue growth. Net income is likewise in recovery after a very poor 2017 that saw profits fall by more than $1 billion.

Source: KOYFIN

In 2018, Sempra's sales grew 4% to $11.7 billion thanks to higher turnover in all three main businesses. Growth came from numerous sources, the main ones being higher pass-through electricity and gas costs and higher recovery of expenses connected with CPUC (California Public Utilities Commission)-authorized refundable programs.

Net income jumped more than 300% to $1.1 billion due to a gain on the sale of its renewables assets, the contribution from its minority stake in its Texas holdings, and the absence of the $1.2 billion tax expense Sempra booked in 2017.

Source: Bloomberg

Sempra's cash on hand fell $118 million during 2018, ending the year at $246 million. The company's operations generated $3.4 billion, and its financing generated $9.0 billion while investing activities used $12.6 billion. Sempra's main cash uses were investments and acquisitions, capital expenditures, debt repayments, and dividends. Additional sources of liquidity, besides operating cash flow, included a debt issue and a public share offering. In my opinion, this is a severe problem for the stock. The company looks profitable at first glance, but in fact, it is running on negative free cash flow. As you can see, Sempra ended the year with $-337M in free cash flow.

What's worse, though, is the stock's excessive stock issuance, which has been diluting shareholders for years. Management issued another $2.3B of common stock and another $2.3B of preferred shares.

Source: Macrotrends

As a result, the company has been running on a negative free cash flow yield, essentially going negative in terms of shareholder returns in literal terms. The stock's Free Cash Flow Yield for the year was -1.16%.

Source: Bloomberg

These offerings, including settlement of a portion of the forward sale agreements, provided total net proceeds of approximately $4.5 billion in equity. Moreover, the company raised an additional $4.9 billion in debt. A portion of these proceeds was used to partially fund the acquisition of an indirect, 100-percent interest in Oncor Holdings.

What's next for Sempra

Sempra's goal is to become North America's top energy infrastructure company. Achieving that means jettisoning non-core operations and buying up energy infrastructure companies in new geographies. Sempra is seeking a buyer for its South American services, which include Chilquinta Energia in Chile, Luz del Sur in Peru, and two energy-services companies.

Additionally, in 2018, the company divested its renewables business, which includes solar, wind, and battery storage assets. That move from Sempra is questionable. Most firms, even those that not related to the energy and utility sectors, are investing or shifting to renewables. Sustainability is crucial, and renewables are the way to go these. In my opinion, the sale occurred so that Sempra can use some of its proceeds to free up its cash position, which, as I explained, suffers from the negative free cash flow.

As I mentioned earlier, Sempra raised $4.5 billion via a stock offering to help finance the $9.5 billion acquisition of Oncor, the largest electricity transmission firm in Texas. The purchase diversifies and strengthens Sempra's US holdings and also helped Sempra sign a huge 20-year LNG import deal with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO).

The company is also responding to a California state mandate (and accompanying financial incentives) to increase the amount of energy generated by utilities from non-fossil fuel sources. It gained approval in 2016 to build and own up to 3,500 electric vehicle charging units up to 2019, which it hopes to expand to 90,000 homes, as well as public locations. Oncor is the largest electricity transmission company in Texas, and its acquisition makes Sempra the utility company with the most extensive US customer base. The acquisition also paves the way for future expansion.

Valuation

Investors shifting to REITs, utilities, and bonds have lately surged their respective assets. Sempra is no different. The stock is trading past $145, which implies a P/B multiple of 2.6.

Source: KOYFIN

As you can see below, the competitors' average daily multiple is 2.0X against Sepmra's 2.6X. This implies a current premium of Sempra's valuation of 35% against its industry. Moreover, the average premium Sempra has been trading over the past two years is also 20%. Sempra has gotten way too expensive.

Source: Bloomberg

The stock's rally cannot be justified, especially considering that Sepmra's Financials are not that healthy. As a reminder, the last time Sempra had a positive Free Cash Flow yield was in 2010.

Conclusion

No one can deny that Sempra has been an excellent holding for its investors over the past few years. However, the point of this article is to raise awareness regarding the company's negative free cash flow and current expensive valuation. I believe that the stock's strategy to disinvest its renewables to invest more heavily in its already substantial electricity portfolio may not have a positive effect. Companies need to grow and adapt. Sure, future cash flows from Oncor Holdings may turn out to be a good investment. My problem is that the company does not have enough cash flows to fund these investments internally. Instead, it relies on further dilution and debt offerings. Sempra may look like a safe stock to own in regards to its operations, but I would warn investors to take a second look in terms of its underlying financials.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.