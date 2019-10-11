Low ROIC And Poor Corporate Governance Put Safehold At Risk

The short thesis

Safehold (SAFE) has a cost structure problem. Its overhead is not being sufficiently overcome by revenues due to a low ROIC combined with fairly egregious management compensation. This problem will not get better with size due to scaling management fees that ramp as the company reaches certain size thresholds. This problem has gone largely un-noticed by the market due to straight line accounting in GAAP which masks their cashflow issues. SAFE shares are substantially overvalued and should trade closer to the other REITs with poor corporate governance.

Update on recent changes

I wrote a short thesis on SAFE in late August detailing the ways in which conventional earnings metrics like FFO and EPS greatly exaggerate SAFE’s real earnings. Essentially, these metrics use straight line revenues which are massively higher than cash revenues due to SAFE’s 72 year weighted average lease term featuring escalators. Thus, while SAFE appears profitable in FFO, it is actually cashflow negative after accounting for dividends, G&A and interest expense.

Since that article, SAFE’s market price has risen rather rapidly and the timing of the rise seemed tied to its acquisition spree. I believe the market is mistakenly believing that scale will bring increased efficiency to SAFE’s business model, but structural cost inefficiencies make the acquisitions not accretive to cashflows.

Cost structure problems

For any company, a certain amount of revenues are needed to cover overhead. For REITs, this means a portion of their property portfolio’s NOI is getting used up by corporate overhead before it makes it through to shareholders. Larger companies have a much easier time covering overhead costs because the G&A is spread over a bigger property base. The market is well aware of this concept as it relates to size.

However, I haven’t seen much thought put into the relationship between ROIC and corporate overhead costs. For any given amount of overhead, the lower the ROIC of the company’s assets, the more assets will be required to cover the overhead. Certain REITs with high G&A and low ROIC are getting themselves into trouble and the market has not yet realized this problem. SAFE epitomizes this problem.

$4.474mm of G&A in Q2 annualizes to $17.9mm. Q2 interest expense annualizes to $23.9mm. In those 2 line items alone, that is $41.8mm of annual corporate overhead. With an ROIC of 3% it takes about $1.393B of assets just to break even. In Q2, Safehold had $1.088B in net real estate assets. They are not at the break even point and recurring organic cashflows are negative after accounting for dividends.

Since the end of 2Q Safehold has been on a bit of an acquisition spree. Does this fix the problem?

Well, cost of debt is 3.75% to 4.5% according to SAFE’s September presentation slide below.

The slide indicates ground lease returns of 5.0% to 5.5%, but most of that is straight line rent. Actual cash rents are around 3%, so on a cash basis, the more properties SAFE buys, the more negative their cashflows go. 3% cash returns will not support a 3.75%-4.5% cost of debt.

The reason we are looking at cash ROIC rather than straight line ROIC is because SAFE’s weighted average lease term is 72 years. Most of its fresh leases are 90+ years. It doesn’t really matter what the straight line rent is if shareholders have to suffer through 30 years of negative cashflows before the escalators finally make the investments profitable.

So purchases through debt won’t help SAFE overcome its overhead burden as interest expense rises faster than cash revenues. What about purchases through equity?

To start, this is a ridiculous question as one of the fundamental principals of finance is that equity cost of capital is higher than debt cost of capital. This, of course, only holds true if markets are efficient. It is possible SAFE’s equity cost of capital is lower than its debt cost if SAFE is overvalued which I believe to be the case given the 40% premium to NAV at which it trades. As SAFE continues to trade at an extreme valuation, equity cost of capital may indeed be very cheap.

However, there is a hidden cost of equity issuance in the form of G&A.

Most external management contracts pay the external manager proportionally with equity or assets. This is the case with SAFE as it pays annual fees equal to 1% of total equity. That is fairly normal, but the unusual part is that it ramps up rather than ramping down.

Often the percentage fee goes down with increasing size as the manager is still getting paid more. For example, a normal contract would bump the fee down to 75 basis points over a certain threshold of lets say $3B. This makes sense as the manager is still being paid more since 75 basis points on $3B is still more than 100 basis points on $1B.

With SAFE this goes the other way.

Source: SAFE 10-Q

As SAFE grows equity through issuance, iSTAR will be paid more both from a higher base and from a ramping percentage.

At $1.5B the fee goes up to 1.25%

At $3B the fee goes up to 1.375%

At $5B the fee goes up to 1.5%

Shareholders are paying ramping fees. This reverses the normal scale equation. As we discussed in the opening, scale usually helps a company overcome its corporate overhead. This is not the case here.

In fact, as SAFE grows, its corporate overhead problem gets worse. This external manager is incented to grow at any cost. They are incented to grow even if it is not accretive to shareholders which based on the cash calculations above, it is not.

This cash shortfall does not yet show up on their statement of cashflows due to continuous equity raises which are bringing in cash. In the short term, this will keep SAFE afloat, but I do not see it as a sustainable solution to a cash negative business. There will be a time when the equity markets get tough which will shut off this source of capital. Businesses with sustainable internal cash generation will survive, but SAFE may struggle to meet its cash obligations.

Even in this favorable equity environment, most of the cash is coming from a related party with a majority of the equity issuance going to iSTAR which now owns 2/3 of the company.

Source: SNL Financial

Insider ownership is often a sign of financial alignment between the manager and shareholders, but that changes when the manager has a controlling share. With 67% of the vote, iSTAR has absolute control and essentially cannot be removed as the external manager.

This controlling share facilitates shareholder unfriendly provisions such as the ramping fee and the golden parachute in which iSTAR gets 3 years worth of fees upon termination.

Bad corporate governance pattern

As REIT analysts, we are quite familiar with poor corporate governance. We observed as Ashford Trust (AHT) split into AHT and AHP, now Braemar (BHR) and spun out its manager into a separate entity, Ashford Inc (AINC). It formed a complex mess of corporate governance that has been draining capital from shareholders ever since.

Source: SNL Financial

We have watched RMR Group deeply entrench itself as the external manager of Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH), Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), Service Property Trust (SVC) and Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT). The entrenchment was a response to successful efforts by activist investors to take over Commonwealth (now Equity Commonwealth) and free it from their grasp.

Source: SNL Financial

Note how the freed Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has done reasonably well under Sam Zell’s watch while the REITs that remain under RMR’s control have languished.

RMR’s method of entrenchment has primarily consisted of cross ownership between the REITs they control and termination fees. (Select Income REIT and Government Properties Trust {SIR and GOV} had cross ownership prior to being rolled into OPI and ILPT was partially owned by SIR after being spun out from SIR.)

This is rather similar to iSTAR’s entrenchment at SAFE. A controlling share owned by iSTAR ensures votes go their way and a termination fee nearly guarantees management comes out ahead. Thus, I view SAFE’s path as growing rapidly through a combination of equity issuance and debt. Management is incented to grow even though it is not accretive at the cap rates they are getting. The historical cap rates of 3% cash and 5.5% GAAP are not accretive and we suspect recent cap rates have been even lower (due to fed cuts and interest rates going down in general). In the past few weeks SAFE bought a $195mm ground lease in Hawaii and a $285mm ground lease in NYC. The cap rates were not disclosed on either purchase. We ran the numbers assuming a 3% cash cap rate and these acquisitions made SAFE’s cashflow problem worse.

Prior to the acquisitions, SAFE was $12.28mm short of covering its dividend with cashflows and after it is $18.67mm short on cash annually. If they keep buying at the cap rates at which they have been buying, the more they buy, the worse it gets.

The best thing management can do to cover the dividend is to stop buying and let the in-place escalators slowly raise their cash NOI. At around 2% escalation a year, the growing NOI slowly fixes the cash shortfall, but very slowly.

After 10 years of escalators the dividend is still not fully covered and let us remember that this is not a big dividend. I might be willing to wait 15 years for coverage on a juicy yield, but SAFE is yielding less than 2%.

I think it is far more likely that management will not just sit and let escalators do the job. Given the incentive structure, SAFE is likely to grow at any cost. This means that rather than the interest expense and G&A lines remaining flat as they did in the cashflow projections above, they will rise with the cash NOI. If acquisition cap rates remain where they have been, the expense lines will rise faster than the cash NOI line.

The most recent equity raise increased G&A by 1% of the raise, but since SAFE is now at about $1.5B of market cap, the next raise will be pricier at 1.25% of the raise.

Corporate governance discount

REITs with poor corporate governance trade at huge discounts to peers.

REIT P/AFFO P/NAV AHT 3.5X 50.7% BHR 9.7X 60.2% ILPT 13.5X 77.0% SNH 8.5X 60.7% SVC 8.2X 96.4% OPI 8.1X 61.1% SAFE 66X 140%

Data from SNL Financial using S&P Capital IQ estimates

Note that the average REIT trades at a P/AFFO of 20.4X meaning the REITs with poor governance trade at less than half the normal multiple. Even ILPT which trades at 13.5X is less than half when adjusted for it being in the industrial sector which trades at a premium to the rest of the REIT market.

The poor governance REITs also trade at massive discounts to NAV.

SAFE is the clear outlier with an AFFO multiple of 66X and a 40% premium to NAV. I don’t think anyone actually believes a 66X multiple is appropriate, but rather that the market is looking at FFO instead of AFFO. On FFO, SAFE trades at 23.8X forward FFO which is still high but not as outrageous. That being said, FFO is not the right metric to use as FFO uses straight line rent as we discussed earlier. It is in no way reflective of cashflows. As SAFE gets bigger and there is more scrutiny from the analyst community, the awareness will increase as to which multiple to use.

Even AFFO has its problems since AFFO adds back stock compensation. We consider stock comp to be a real expense so we would subtract that out. The adjusted AFFO multiple is significantly higher than 66X.

Why does SAFE trade so high?

In the long run, stock prices eventually track fundamental value, but in the short run they are often dictated by supply and demand of shares. Recently, both supply and demand have been influenced by a force outside of the market; iSTAR.

Through buying up 67% of outstanding shares, iSTAR has created enormous demand for shares while simultaneously shrinking supply. Since iSTAR is not selling, the 67% of shares they own is not floating. Thus, there was normal stock demand plus iSTAR stock demand against supply that is reduced to 33% of shares outstanding. With this backdrop, the stock took off, up 91% in 52 weeks.

Very little of this move could have been fundamentally driven as the fundamentals have not changed. When your business model is 70+ year leases, fundamentals do not change much. The acquisitions of the past 3 weeks are arguably the biggest change to fundamentals, but even those are seemingly similar to their existing assets.

Fair value

From a cashflow and multiple standpoint the fair value is very low. To trade at a reasonable multiple, SAFE would have to fall about 80%, but I do not think this will or should happen due to the NAV.

While SAFE’s assets are low on cashflow, they are exceedingly high quality assets that will almost certainly preserve their value over time. Land in top MSAs goes up in value, not down. Thus, I would suggest a fair value equal to the NAV which is just over $24. This implies a drop of about 30%. Cashflows and dividend yield would still not be impressive at the reduced price, but there would be some desirability as a long term land value play.

Risk to shorting

The supply reduction is permanent until such a time as they issue more equity. If past trends continue, they will issue the majority of the equity directly to iSTAR, maintaining the 66%+ ownership. We see this as the primary risk to a short. If iSTAR keeps buying, the price can continue to be manipulated upward. To be clear, I am not suggesting illegal manipulation, rather that the stock price is not controlled by free market forces.

At this time, there is no borrowing cost on SAFE shares due to only about 1.4% of outstanding shares being short. However, there is the potential for a hard to borrow cost being instituted given the reduced float from iSTAR ownership. Share volume looks okay at this time, but short investors may be wise to keep the position size small and have significant liquidity.

Disclosure: 2 nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are short SAFE. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SAFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.