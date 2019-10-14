Natural Gas Heading Into The Peak Season For Demand

The uncertainty of the winter will cause at least one rally.

Natural gas slipped under the $2.30 per MMBtu level over recent sessions. The price of the energy commodity has been under pressure after a rally that failed at the $2.745 per MMBtu level on the nearby November futures contract on September 17. Since that day, the price of natural gas has posted a loss in fourteen out of eighteen trading sessions as of October 10

We are coming into a time of the year when the injection season will end, and inventories around the United States will begin to decline. At the end of September, the total amount of natural gas in storage in the United States rose above the highest level going into the 2018/2019 withdrawal season. In November 2018, stocks reached a peak at 3.247 trillion cubic feet. As of September 27, inventories reached 3.317 tcf, with around six weeks to go before they start to decline. '

The peak season for heating demand in the US will commence in mid-November, and the price of natural gas is at a level that implies a warmer than average winter season. Mother Nature, not natural gas traders, will determine the temperatures over the coming weeks and months. The uncertainty of the coming season and low price level are reasons why risk-reward favors the long side in the natural gas arena at this time.

The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (GASL) are two highly leveraged instruments that tend to move higher with the price of natural gas futures. Both of these products are not for the faint of heart as they can be highly volatile and are susceptible to reverse splits that destroy value. However, by using both time and price stops, UGAZ and GASL can be highly useful tools for long positions in the natural gas arena.

Natural is nearing the withdrawal season at the lowest price level since 2015

When natural gas rallied to just over the $2.70 per MMBtu level on September 17, I wrote that the rally was a bit too early for it to continue to take the price of the energy commodity higher. As of October 10, natural gas has posted declines over the past four consecutive weeks taking the price of the energy commodity to a low at $2.207 on October 3. On Thursday, October 10, November natural gas futures were trading near that low at below the $2.25 per MMBtu level. At its level last week, the price was at its lowest level in years at this time of the year.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that natural gas was at the lowest price in October since 2015 last week. Last year the October low was at $3.001 per MMBtu. In 2017, the bottom during the month was $2.723, and in 2016 it was at $2.627. Meanwhile, in 2015, the year that stockpiles rose above the four trillion cubic feet level at the start of the withdrawal season, the October low was at $1.948 per MMBtu.

At below the $2.25 level, the market remains bearish on the price of the energy commodity as the peak season of demand is around five weeks away.

Stocks are rising, but will not reach four trillion cubic feet

At the end of September, the amount of natural gas in storage around the US rose above last year's peak level, which weighed on the price of the energy commodity. On Thursday, October 9, the Energy Information Administration told the natural gas market that stocks rose by another 98 billion cubic feet for the week ending on October 4.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, total stockpiles rose to 3.415 trillion cubic feet as of October 4. The amount of natural gas in storage around the US is 16% above last year's level, but still 0.3% below the five-year average for this time of the year. A move above the five-year average in the coming weeks could embolden sellers in the natural gas futures arena.

Meanwhile, to reach the four trillion level in stocks, we will need to see an average injection of 117.1 billion cubic feet over the next five weeks. Since injections tend to tail off towards the end of the fall season, stocks will likely peak at around the 3.8 tcf level.

Each year, the uncertainty of the weather and temperatures across the US during the winter months typically leads to at least one rally as inventories begin to decline. Last year, stocks went into the winter season with only 3.247 tcf, which ignited the rally to the November peak at $4.929 per MMBtu, the highest price since 2014.

We are not likely to see prices rise anywhere near last year's level over the coming weeks and months. However, a recovery to the $3 level is not off the table just yet.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

As the forward curve illustrates, the peak price for natural gas over the winter months was at $2.549 per MMBtu on October 10. A move to the $3 level would take the price of the energy commodity 17.7% higher.

The market is oversold as the winter approaches

The price action in the natural gas futures market has been bearish since mid-September. The buying may have come too early this year, but the selling could also be a bit too soon in the natural gas market.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of active month November NYMEX futures shows that at $2.219 per MMBtu on October 10, both price momentum and relative strength indices have declined into oversold territory. Daily historical volatility has moved to just over the 30% level since the beginning of October.

Meanwhile, open interest, the total number of open long and short positions, has increased from 1.122 million contracts on September 25 to 1.254 million as of October 9. The increase of 132,000 contracts while the price declined is a technical validation of the current bearish price action. Seasonality is a powerful force in commodities markets. When it comes to natural gas, the downside pressure as the peak season for demand approaches could limit the downside prospects for the price over the coming days and weeks. If natural gas falls further over the coming week, it could set up an opportunity for a significant price recovery before the winter season commences in November.

Buying dips with two leveraged ETN products using discipline

I continue to believe that at least one significant rally is in the cards for the natural gas future market. These days, my preferred approach to the market is via call options on NYMEX futures with strike prices around the $2.80 per MMBtu level for January and February expiration.

I have also been buying two leveraged ETN products with both price and time stops in an attempt to catch a wave of buying and price recovery in the energy commodity.

The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product and the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares reflect the price action in natural gas and natural gas-related equities, respectively.

The fund summary for UGAZ states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index. Source: Yahoo Finance

UGAZ has net assets of $540.28 million and trades over 14 million shares each day. UGAZ charges an expense ratio of 1.65%. The price of December NYMEX natural gas futures rose from $2.135 on August 5 to a high at $2.745 per MMBtu on September 17, a move of 28.6%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UGAZ appreciated from $11.00 to $23.98 per share or 118%.

The GASL ETN product reflects the price action in natural gas equities. The most recent top holdings of GASL include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GASL has net assets of $27.95 million and trades an average of over 827,000 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 1.04%.

Source: Barchart

GASL rose from $10.56 on August 5 to $15.61 per share on August 16, a rise of 47.8%.

UGAZ and GASL are short-term instruments. The leverage causes their values to evaporate quickly when the natural gas price moves to the downside. Additionally, both are susceptible to reverse splits that destroy their value. On October 10, UGAZ was at around $12.50 and GASL at around $6.50 per share, which could mean that reverse splits are on the horizon sooner rather than later.

I will be using tight price and time stops on long positions in the UGAZ and GASL ETN products. When a position is stopped out, I will look to re-establish positions at lower levels, repeating the process until I catch a bullish wave in the natural gas market. Holding leveraged ETNs like UGAZ and GASL for extended periods is always a mistake. They tend to become nothing more than a dust collector in portfolios after the splits make it impossible for them to yield profits.

Natural gas rallied too soon in mid-September, and in mid-October, it could be falling too soon.

