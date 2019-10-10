QK has grown revenue quickly but is producing extensive operating losses amid a challenging Chinese economy.

The firm provides an online apartment marketplace and related leasing services in Tier 1 and 2 cities in China.

Q&K International has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Q&K International Group (QK) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates an apartment rental marketplace and leasing service in China.

QK is growing revenue quickly but producing significant operating losses. The U.S. IPO environment is difficult and Chinese firms haven’t generally performed well post-IPO.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based Q&K was founded in 2007 and operates a long-term apartment rental platform in China and is focused on providing young, emerging urban residents with ready-to-move-in and affordable branded apartments.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Chairman Guangjie Jin, who was previously chairman of the board of Shanghai Jindu Information Technology.

Q&K leases apartments from landlords and refurbishes them ‘mostly from bare-bones condition’, into fully-standardized and furnished rooms ready to be leased to people seeking a cost-effective residence in cities.

The company also cooperates with third-parties to provide broadband internet and other utilities, as well as a QK’s recently-launched Qingke Select, a membership-based retail platform.

The company’s fleet of apartments grew at a CAGR of 114.4%, from 940 available rental units [ARUs] in Shanghai as of 2012, Q&K’s first year of substantial operations, to 91,234 ARUs, spread across six cities in China as of the end of 2018.

Citing a China Insights Consultancy [CIC] report, management claims the firm “ranked first among branded long-term apartment operators in the Yangtze mega-city cluster centered around Shanghai” in terms of gross rental value in 2018 and the number of ARUs as of the end of 2018.

Q&K achieved an average month-end occupancy rate of 91.6% and 92.4% in 2017 and 2018.

Customer Acquisition & Market

Q&K markets its products through mobile applications that prospective tenants to view properties online.

Additionally, the firm partners with financial institutions to enable tenants to prepay rental fees for certain lease periods up to 24 months, while Q&K pays the monthly interest charge. As of June 30, 2019, 65.2% of its rental units had been leased using this financing approach.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven but trending upward as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 11.4% FYE Sept 30, 2018 13.2% FYE Sept 30, 2017 8.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling & marketing spend, dropped slightly to 2.9x in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 2.9 FYE Sept 30, 2018 3.1

Source: Company registration statement

According to the CIC report, about 80% of tenants in China sought apartments with monthly rental charges of no more than $291 as of the end of 2018.

The central and local governments in China have adopted policies to incentivize and support the growth of the apartment rental sector, including reducing rental income and value-added tax for apartment rental operators, while offering equal access to public services and schools to both renters and homeowners, reducing income tax, and medical insurance and social security payment ratio for individuals with monthly income below $1,456.7, Q&K’s largest customer proposal customer group.

The millennial generation in China is about 400 million people in all and accounts for nearly 30 percent of the country's population.

Financial Performance

Qk’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue but at a slightly decelerating rate

Fluctuating and negative gross profit and gross margin

High and uneven operating losses

Variable cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 $ 130,799,000 50.0% FYE Sept 30, 2018 $ 129,634,000 68.6% FYE Sept 30, 2017 $ 76,873,088 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 $ (8,907,000) FYE Sept 30, 2018 $ (1,168,000) FYE Sept 30, 2017 $ (3,658,971) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 -6.81% FYE Sept 30, 2018 -0.90% FYE Sept 30, 2017 -4.76% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 $ (50,645,000) -38.7% FYE Sept 30, 2018 $ (62,117,000) -47.9% FYE Sept 30, 2017 $ (27,874,412) -36.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 $ (54,364,000) FYE Sept 30, 2018 $ (72,822,000) FYE Sept 30, 2017 $ (36,094,118) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 $ (8,113,000) FYE Sept 30, 2018 $ (17,051,000) FYE Sept 30, 2017 $ (6,410,147)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $49.8 million in cash and $393.8 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($80 million).

IPO Details

Q&K has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares.

The Class B shareholder, founder and CEO Mr. Guangjie Jin, will be entitled to ten votes per share versus one vote per share for Class A shareholders.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to expand our apartment network, including the related capital expenditure and sales and marketing activities; for continued investment in our technology systems and infrastructure; and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley and CICC.

Commentary

QK is another Chinese company seeking public investment at a challenging time in U.S. markets.

The overall stock market has been volatile and recent high visibility IPOs have been postponed.

Also, Chinese companies seeking to float their shares on U.S. markets have received greater scrutiny from regulators and the post-IPO performance of Chinese IPOs has generally been disappointing in recent years.

The firm’s financials show strong revenue growth but negative gross profit and sharply negative operating results.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven but trending upward as revenues have increased.

The market opportunity for an online apartment leasing service in China appears to be large and the firm is targeting Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Given the challenges in the domestic economy in China and negative IPO environment in the U.S., especially for Chinese companies, I’m not optimistic about the firm’s chances of a successful IPO.

When we learn more details from management, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

