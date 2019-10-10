Luna Innovations Looks Under Pressure In The Short Term

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) earnings have been pretty volatile over the past decade. In fact, the firm's operating profit, after multiple years of negative numbers, finally came into the black last year. This means that investors have had a difficult time getting a good read on how much this company is really worth.

What also stands out quite clearly with respect to Luna Innovations Incorporated is that net profit came in ahead of operating profit last year and is also trending higher over the past four quarters. Operating profit came in at $1.2 million last year, whereas net income hit $11 million. Furthermore, operating profit comes in at $3.2 million over the past four quarters, but net profit is $11.8 million over the same time-frame.

We prefer to go off operating profit when evaluating companies as net profit is basically this number minus taxes and interest expense unless something else has not been added in.

The "added in" line items basically mean that earnings can be manipulated, which is why investors should not rely solely on the P/E ratio when evaluating companies. Suffice it to say, those positive earnings numbers over the past few years have really affected the share price in a positive manner.

As value investors, we always favor companies turning a profit irrespective of how cheap the investment may be. Therefore, to ensure we are getting an accurate read on the valuation from the P/E ratio, we like to use it with the price to sales ratio for further confirmation.

Revenue, for example, is the first line-item which appears on the income statement. It is a gross number, and the number is what it is, meaning it is more difficult to manipulate. Obviously, we aim to buy as much sales as we can from any potential long-term investment. Luna's price to sales ratio at present comes in at 3.3, which means we receive $0.30 of sales for every $1 we invest in the company.

The interesting thing about the sales multiple is that its movement (how it has been trending) usually gives a good read on how much the respective company's products have been in demand. Therefore, from this standpoint, Luna's sales multiple has increased from 0.6 in 2015 to currently as mentioned 3.3 over a trailing twelve-month average. Although Luna's current sales multiple is only slightly above the industry average, it is well beyond its own 5-year average of 1.0.

In saying this, bulls will point to the fact that over $68 million is expected in top-line sales this year. Therefore, basing this number off Luna's present share price of $5.56, we would get a forward sales multiple of 2.31, which obviously is more attractive but still well ahead of Luna's five-year average.

Being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental which could affect the trajectory of the share price has already been reflected on the technical chart. At present, we can see from the daily chart below, we seem to have a descending triangle playing out, which is a bearish pattern. Price at present is wresting to stay above that lower horizontal trend-line. In fact, it would be quite normal for price to break convincingly below the trend-line and then retesting it shortly thereafter. If this descending triangle were to play out, the 200 moving average of just under $4.50 per share would be a likely downside target, although we could easily drop to the $4.20 level when one considers the height of the present triangle.

To sum up, many times, valuations revert to their mean, and that is what seems to be playing out in Luna Innovations at present. We will revisit when we believe this pattern has played itself out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.