Box: Raised Guidance But Steep Climb Ahead

Box (BOX) recently upped its guidance on revenue and FCF margins out to FY23 from its estimates put out a year earlier. The increased revenue and free cash flow growth will be delivered by a combination of a) a new go-to-market (GTM) strategy focusing on the acquisition of higher value customers, driving product sales to existing customers, as well as increase sales productivity, and b) product enhancements to the "Box Shield" and "Box Relay" line of products, along with added integrations with vendors.

All of this sounds great, but Box management has yet to show that it can consistently meet pre-set expectations having missed past targets. A new chief revenue officer (CRO) and a fresh approach to drive sales will help, but Box needs to start delivering on some lofty expectations. Though there is no clear under/overvaluation versus peers that can drive a solid narrative, its disappointing growth numbers have not disparaged the market - PEG remains at ~88x.

In sum, Box holds a market-leading position in the $45B Cloud Content Management market, but competitive intensity remains high, and so does the multiple. I see little reason for shares to appreciate from here, especially with expectations raised following the latest guidance raise.

Raised Guidance

Box's latest FY23 targets were recently raised at its investor event, with updated goals of reaching 35% in Revenue and FCF margin, up from ~16% in FY20. Management also upped the guidance on revenue growth (FY23E of 12%-18%) and operating margins (FY23E of 15%-20%) by a combined 250bps from its previous target of a combined 30% growth in both these metrics.

Per the new CRO Mark Wayland, key tweaks to the Go-to-market strategy for Box Products will allow the firm to transition and achieve its raised FY2023 targets.

The first change ("volume and velocity") will see renewed management focus on chasing deals and customers in the $100k+ bracket with an aim to increase the number of such deals by 30% in the next two years. The rationale for chasing this group of investors is to open up up-selling opportunities. Historically, this set of clients are twice more likely to adopt newer products than those in the $50-100k deal size (only one-third of this segment currently buys add-ons).

The second component of the strategy is to up sales productivity by 15% by 2021 and then gradually higher afterward. This would be driven by three things: a focus on selling into the installed base rather than chasing large deals outside of the customer base; targeted sales enablement to quickly ramp new sales reps, and sales training with an increased focus on performance management. While this has been a Box theme for a while now, execution has been found wanting with customer acquisition cost improvements slowing down and productivity gains across US, Japan, and EMEA showing mixed results.

Finally, Box intends to steadily increase net retention by focusing on up-sell opportunities. 28% of new product sales in 1H20 came from add-on sales. Management is targeting 50% of the sales to come from this segment by the end of FY23.

While the raised guidance is promising, Box has had a history of missing guidance, and hence, execution remains a big question mark. Notably, there has been chatter of elongated sales cycles as competitive intensity in the space picks up, and this remains an additional overhang on expectations. It is tough, therefore, to trust guidance at face value, with management not having a track record to fall back on - management acknowledged as much on the call:

Can I ask what is the issue with the forecasting and the guidance setting processes that you guys consistently missed expectations? And related to that, I remember 2 years ago, you guys gave it a $1 billion target, which you guys have since backtracked. So what gives investor confidence that you can actually hit the target this time? Yes, so I would say certainly, we have been pretty disappointed in a few different cases around the top line expectations that we've set out, as a lot of this evolution that we've been talking about has either taken longer than we originally expected, or we've seen kind of signs of it working really well, when we like hoped, but a lot less consistent globally in certain spots, which has been a drag on the overall growth."

Continued Product Innovation

Nonetheless, product innovation has been strong - the newly announced product updates and features were strong. The most significant of these was the added capabilities woven into the "Box Shield" product. With a focus on security to drive sales into the regulated market space, new Box Shield features include a) threat detection capabilities based on context-aware alerts that can flag off suspicious user activity and b) classification-based security policies that restrict user access and control based on user settings.

Additionally, Box will be integrated with Splunk's (SPLK) cloud-based monitoring system, which will allow Box Shield to deliver alerts within the Splunk app. Box Shield will be available both as a stand-alone product and part of the Digital Workspace and Digital Business suites by October 29th and as a Splunk integrated product in the near future.

Enhancements were also announced in the Box Relay product range with expanded integrations with existing vendors such as Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Slack (NYSE:WORK), and Microsoft Teams (NASDAQ:MSFT). The availability timeline for clients is as follows: Adobe integration will be available next year, Slack integration will be available later in the year, and Microsoft Teams functionality will be available in public beta by the end of the year.

Box aims to pitch both products as part of their broader "Box Suites" strategy, which aims to reduce sales friction and make it easier for customers to subscribe to add-ons into the organization. This follows on from the encouraging statistics around revenue retention (retention from Core only customers versus those with 2+ add-ons stands at 95% vs. 125%), which indicates that add-ons create a stickier sale lead to higher realized revenues.

Pricey on Growth Metrics

A relative valuation exercise throws up mixed trends - and makes it tough to gauge whether Box trades at a premium or discount definitively. On Price to sales, Box trades at 3.8x, much lower than the 5.2x for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), and 14.1x for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). A similar trend is reflected in EV/Sales as well. However, from a cash flow perspective, Box trades at ~43x vs. 18.1x for Dropbox. Meanwhile, its comparatively lower growth metrics could be the swing factor - Box is valued at ~88x PEG despite forward revenue growth of ~15%, which pales in comparison to its peers. For a firm that is part of a $45B Cloud Content Management market, revenue growth of 15% seems disappointing. Though some of the new initiatives are promising, most of the positives are likely already priced in and following the lofty guidance update, it is hard to see Box re-rating from here.

BOX DBX TWLO CLDR Box, Inc. Dropbox, Inc. Twilio Inc. Cloudera, Inc. P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 2,278.7 44.5 659.3 - PEG Non-GAAP (FWD) 87.6 1.3 31.8 - Price/Sales (TTM) 3.8 5.2 14.1 3.0 EV/Sales (TTM) 4.2 5.2 15.9 3.4 Price to Cash Flow (TTM) 42.8 18.1 - 201.1 Revenue Growth (FWD) 15.3% - 55.0% 32.5% Revenue 3 Year (CAGR) 23.3% - 59.0% -

