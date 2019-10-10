Buying Opportunity In The Trade Desk Stock

All in all, short-term volatility could be creating a buying opportunity for long-term investors in The Trade Desk.

The stock is priced for demanding growth expectations, but not overvalued if the company keeps delivering.

The company keeps growing at full speed, with growth rates even accelerating in the most recent quarter.

The Trade Desk has pulled back by nearly 35% from its highs, mostly due to a broad pullback in software stocks.

Depending on your time frame, you can have two very different perspectives on The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) stock. Returns have been spectacular over the long term, with the stock gaining more than 627% in the past three years. On the other hand, The Trade Desk has pulled back by 35% from its highs of the year over recent months.

Data by YCharts

The company continues reporting outstanding financial performance, so the main reason behind the price pullback is that high-growth stocks, especially in the software sector, are going through a correction. Valuations were getting quite extended before this correction, and prices don't go up in a straight line.

Looking at the big picture, the business looks stronger than ever. The stock is priced at demanding valuations, but not overvalued if management keeps leading the company in the right direction, and financial performance continues surpassing market expectations.

Short-term performance for the stock will depend on market conditions to a good degree, but the recent pullback looks like an opportunity for long-term investors in The Trade Desk stock.

Firing On ALL Cylinders

If you are looking for a reason behind the recent pullback in The Trade Desk, you won't find it in the company's financial statements. The company delivered $159.9 million in revenue last quarter, a year-over-year increase of 42%. The number surpassed market expectations, and the year-over-year growth rate represents an acceleration versus a 41% increase in revenue during the prior quarter.

The company is growing rapidly in the omnichannel segment. Total mobile was 47% of gross spend for the quarter, with mobile video spend growing 50%, and mobile in-app spend growing 63% versus the same quarter in the prior year.

Profitability metrics are also moving in the right direction. Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 36% of revenue during the quarter versus 33% in the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings per share grew by 50%.

A popular rule of thumb used by venture capital investors in the software industry is the "rule of 40". This is a quick heuristic to analyze the health of a software business, and it takes into consideration two of the most important metrics for a subscription company: growth and profit. The formula basically says that revenue growth plus profit margin should be at least 40%.

In the case of The Trade Desk, a revenue growth rate of 42%, plus a profit margin of 17%, provides a score of 59%, well above the minimum threshold of 40 in terms of evaluating growth and profitability combined.

The company still has plenty of potential for growth in the years ahead. According to data from IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion in 2019, up over 4% from 2018. At current growth rates, global advertising is expected to be a trillion-dollar industry in seven years, and programmatic advertising is still a relatively small part of the total advertising pie.

It is estimated that programmatic advertising amounted to $34 billion in 2019. But the key point to consider is that programmatic advertising is growing five times faster than total advertising, at around 20% year over year.

In the words of CEO Jeff Green:

There are many reasons for our industry-leading growth rates. Some of our growth is coming because we're executing well and capturing opportunities. But other growth drivers are secular. The digitization of advertising, particularly TV, is massive. The shift to data-driven decisioning versus guessing or intuition is game changing. These changes in the landscape significantly benefit us. We have created our strategy, our technology and our business model to take advantage of these shifts. As a result, more advertisers are standardizing on our platform. Every brand and every agency know that they need to be engaged in programmatic advertising, which is another way of saying that every brand has come to understand that advertising using data-driven decisions is much more powerful and effective than simply following intuition alone.

Priced For Growth, But Not Overvalued

Wall Street analysts are currently expecting the company to make $656.25 million in revenue during 2019 and $851.1 million in 2020. Under these assumptions, the stock is trading at price to sales ratios of 13 times revenue for 2019 and 10 times revenue for 2020. This valuation is roughly in line with the top players in the software sector.

It is important to keep in mind that forward-looking valuation is a dynamic as opposed to a static concept. Current valuation ratios are reflecting a particular set of expectations about the future of the business. If the company can consistently outperform Wall Street estimates, then those estimates will tend to increase over time. In order for the valuation to remain stable, the stock price needs to increase too when the earnings expectations are rising.

The Trade Desk does not have a long track record in existence as a public company, but the company's relatively short track record is impeccable. The chart below shows how The Trade Desk has delivered earnings numbers above Wall Street expectations over the past 12 quarters in a row.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

When investing in high growth stocks, revenue growth can be even more important than earnings performance. The Trade Desk is also exceptionally strong in this area, as the company has exceeded revenue expectations over the past 12 consecutive quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

The fact that the company has outperformed expectations in the past does not guarantee that it will continue doing so in the future. However, it's good to know that management likes to underpromise and overdeliver. As long as this trend remains in place, it could be a strong tailwind for the stock price going forward.

The chart below shows how earnings estimates for The Trade Desk have consistently increased over time. Most of the time the stock price and earnings expectations tend to move in the same direction. However, as software stocks have pulled back in recent months, the stock price has lagged the increase in earnings expectations.

Data by YCharts

From that perspective, it can be argued that this recent gap between fundamental momentum and the stock price could be creating a good entry price for investors in The Trade Desk.

Valuation should always be analyzed in the context of other return drivers. A company with strong financial performance and accelerating momentum obviously deserves a higher valuation than a business producing mediocre financial performance and weakening momentum.

But, sometimes, it can be challenging to incorporate multiple factors into the analysis in order to see the complete picture from a quantitative perspective. In that spirit, the PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm that ranks companies in a particular universe according to a combination of factors, including financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

In simple terms, the PowerFactors system is looking to buy good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The backtested performance numbers show that companies with high PowerFactors rankings tend to deliver superior returns over the long term, and this has bullish implications for The Trade Desk stock.

The Trade Desk has a PowerFactors ranking of 97 as of the time of this writing, meaning that the stock is in the top 3% of companies in the US stock market based on financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength combined.

In other words, The Trade Desk is an expensive stock when looking at valuation ratios alone, but this does not mean that the stock is necessarily overvalued for such a high-quality business. It rather means that the market is expecting vigorous growth from the company.

If the business continues delivering explosive revenue growth and outperforming market expectations, the stock should offer attractive upside potential from current price levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TTD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.