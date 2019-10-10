Emerging Market Bonds Look More Attractive Every Day

EM equities (EEM) had a good start for the year but faltered, and then took a tumble in the second quarter.

Emerging market economies tend to benefit from a weaker dollar, since the cost of servicing dollar-denominated debt declines and the goods the countries import that are priced in dollars get cheaper.

“There is only one way to look at things, until someone shows us how to look at them with different eyes.” – Pablo Picasso

Emerging market economies tend to benefit from a weaker dollar, both because the cost of servicing dollar-denominated debt declines and because goods the countries import that are priced in dollars become cheaper, reducing inflationary pressures. Although Europe’s declining economic activity and its negative interest rates (which make U.S. assets and government bonds more attractive by comparison) should support the dollar versus the euro, there’s a decent argument to be made for the dollar weakening against EM currencies.

Although betting against the dollar is a crowded trade, for those who want to take a position that the dollar is unlikely to further punish emerging markets, one way would be to look at EEM, which tracks the MSCI EM index. EEM had a good, albeit volatile start in Q1 but took a bad tumble in the second quarter. It has been quite volatile since May, underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) by roughly 14 percentage points YTD and briefly dropping into negative territory in August. Many see this as a buying opportunity for emerging market equities, but is there another way to bet on EM currencies strengthening versus the dollar with less volatility?

EMB, an emerging market bond ETF that tracks the J.P. Morgan EMBI® Global Core Index might be a good alternative. EMB has a three-year volatility of about 6%, compared to 14.0% for the EEM. Year-to-date, EMB has easily outperformed its equity counterpart, EEM, and even briefly rose above the return on developed Europe’s equity markets as measured by the Euro Stoxx index, tracked by FEZ. The EMB’s steady (low vol) cumulative returns have been on an upward trend since the beginning of 2019. Focusing on the second half of the year thus far, EMB makes a compelling case:

The EMB offers far greater diversification than the China-heavy EEM, which has over 50% of its market value tied up in just three Asian countries. This matters a great deal because of the tremendous differences across emerging market countries with respect to the drivers of their economies. The top 10 countries (by percent of market value) for the EMB versus EEM are as follows:

EMB EEM Country % Held Country % Held Mexico 5.29 China 31.99 Indonesia 4.86 South Korea 11.98 Saudi Arabia 4.58 Taiwan 11.69 Qatar 3.85 India 8.65 Russian Federation 3.83 Brazil 7.45 Turkey 3.79 South Africa 4.81 Philippines 3.61 Russian Federation 3.93 China 3.46 Thailand 2.86 Colombia 3.37 Mexico 2.54 Brazil 3.35 Saudi Arabia 2.51

Buying EMB can be a good way to benefit from relative strength in emerging markets without taking on the volatility of the EEM. Going back to the original premise that the dollar is not likely to strengthen further, the EMB could offer an interesting opportunity to benefit from strength in EMs without having to pick individual countries, avoiding the volatility and concentration of its sibling, EEM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.