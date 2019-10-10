Starbucks: Dominating Coffee Over The Long Term

Thesis

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a stock that I own by have not yet written about. But, at the request of one of my readers who commented on my recent article on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), I am analyzing Starbucks. Starbucks is a well-known company with a strong brand. I like Starbucks. They sell a lot of coffee, and their food is decent. Even my kids like Starbucks. They are too young to drink coffee, but they like browsing through the breakfast case and ordering muffins, croissants, or cake pops. Starbucks is relatively new to paying a dividend having only initiated one in 2010. But since then, the company has raised the dividend at a rapid clip. The trailing 5-year growth rate is almost 25%. Over time, I expect Starbucks to continue returning cash to shareholders via dividend and buybacks. The company is also growing at a fairly rapid pace, driving top-line and bottom-line growth. For these reasons, I view Starbucks as a long-term buy at the right price.

Source: Starbucks Website

Overview of Starbucks

Starbucks operated around 30,626 stores globally at the end of Q3 2019. The company's business model is focused on selling coffee at company-operated stores (80% of revenue). But it also has licensed stores (~11% of revenue) and sells products through licensing of its brand (~9% of revenue). The company sells coffee, teas, cold-blended beverages, food, and other items at its stores. Starbucks also sells coffee, tea, and food at its own stores and grocery stores and warehouse clubs through its Global Coffee Alliance with Nestle S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY). It also sells bottled beverages, ice creams, and other items in partnership with PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and other companies. Although Starbucks operates globally, the Americas provide the most revenue at 69% of total revenue, 20% of total revenue is from China/Asia-Pacific, and 11% of total revenue is from EMEA. The current market capitalization is roughly $101.6B.

Starbucks Store Data

Source: Starbucks' Q3 2019 Earnings Release

Starbucks' Growth and Profitability

Over the past 10 years, Starbucks has grown by leaps and bounds, and today, the company is seemingly in almost every strip mall, airport, and thruway exit in the U.S. But the company still has much more room to grow. Coffee is a global product, and Starbucks is turning into a global seller of coffee. The company's business model and concept have successfully been exported overseas. But, as the chart above illustrates, the store count in China/Asia-Pacific and EMEA is low relative to the Americas. The company is still adding stores in the U.S., but the real growth story is in international markets. Currently, Starbucks is focused on China/Asia-Pacific where the store count is increasingly rapidly. Starbucks expects to open ~1,100 stores this year in this region with about 600 in China alone. China is important to Starbucks as it is the second largest market after the U.S. and also the fastest growing market. For the foreseeable future, Starbucks will likely focus its growth efforts on China.

Future growth will occur not only through the addition of more stores but also through organic growth. Starbucks can achieve this by increasing traffic at its stores and also increasing the ticket price. The former is supported by increasing convenience by leveraging the mobile app, making online ordering and pickup or delivery much easier. Additionally, Starbucks is adding drive-thru format stores in the U.S. Lastly, the rewards program draws repeat customers. Store renovation will also draw higher traffic. Starbucks is also not shy about raising prices. Just a few years ago, a cup of tall coffee was less than $2, and I now pay more than that. The ability of Starbucks to generate high organic growth rates is due to Starbucks' brand strength. Interbrand ranks Starbucks as a Top 100 global brand at 57, while Forbes ranks Starbucks as a Top 100 world brand at 35. This brand strength keeps the company and its product in the consumers' minds as the first stop for coffee.

Despite Starbucks' top-line and bottom-line growth, profitability is lower than a franchise model due to higher costs. With that said, the company has successfully increased margins over the past 10 years. Gross margins are trending at about 30% for the past several years, operating margins are in the high teens, and net income margin is ranging from 12% to 15%. The drop in net income margin in 2013 was due to settlement of the lawsuit with Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), whereas the net margin in 2018 was impacted by the sale of Tazo to Unilever (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN) and also the deal with Nestle. The long-term increasing trend means that Starbucks is making each store more profitable with time.

Starbucks Revenue and Profitability Metrics

Source: dividendpower.org calculations based on data from Morningstar

Risks

Starbucks is an intensely competitive industry. In the U.S., it faces competition from Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) and JAB Holding. The latter owns Peet's, Caribou Coffee, Einstein Bagels, Panera, and Keurig Green Mountain. In addition, McDonald's is a now a major player in coffee with McCafe. In China, Starbucks faces competition from the rapidly growing Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK). But saying that, Starbucks has succeeded in the face of competition before and has continued to increase the top and bottom lines. Luckin Coffee is growing rapidly in China. The company has over 3,000 stores in China and plans to have 4,500 by end of 2019. But Luckin Coffee is not yet profitable, resulting from high marketing spending, discounts, and a lower price per cup of coffee than Starbucks. On the other hand, Starbucks is profitable in China/Asia Pacific. Starbucks' organic sales grew 5% in the most recent quarter, and operating income was $269.8M, with 20.2% operating margins in China/Asia Pacific demonstrating that the competition from Luckin Coffee has not had a significant impact yet.

Despite the competition in Starbucks' two major markets, the company faces greater risk from an economic downturn due to the largely discretionary nature of its product. Consumers can always make coffee at home at a much lower price per cup. For instance, buying a bag of Starbucks coffee from the grocery store costs from $7 to $10 on average and makes about 34 cups of coffee. But this cost is only equal to about 3 to 5 cups bought at a Starbucks store. The cost differential is quite large. Lastly, coffee, cream, and milk are commodities, and the company has risk to the bottom line with price volatility.

Starbucks' Dividend Safety

Starbucks' dividend can be considered safe based on earnings and free cash flow. The current forward payout ratio is approximately 50.9% based on a dividend of $1.44 per share and consensus 2019 EPS of $2.83. This is a good ratio and well within my threshold of 65%. The low payout ratio also gives the company further room for increases. Looking forward, the company is targeting 10%+ EPS growth. If the dividend grows at an 8-10% rate, then the payout ratio will remain at 45-50% in the foreseeable future. From the perspective of FCF, the dividend took about $1.74B and FCF was $9.96B, giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 17.4%. This is well within my target threshold of 70%. Note that FCF was elevated in 2018. But, in 2017, FCF was $2.65B, and the dividend required $1.45B, giving a ratio of 54.7% a still good value. I also do not find total debt to be worrisome. At the end of Q3 2019, the company had no short-term debt and $11,159.1M in long-term debt offset by $4,835.4M in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. The company's interest coverage is over 15x, meaning that it can pay its obligations. Debt will likely increase as Starbucks expands in China and other regions. But this will result in growing revenue streams and FCF. Hence, the dividend is seemingly not at risk from debt.

Starbucks' Valuation

Starbucks usually trades at a premium valuation due to its relatively high growth rates and popularity. But, occasionally, the stock is undervalued, but this is not one of those times. The trailing average 5-year price-to-earnings ratio is ~32.3, and the trailing 10-year average P/E ratio is about 26.1. The forward P/E ratio based on consensus 2019 EPS of $8.03 is about 30.0 since the stock price has come down recently.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 25.0 and 27.0, I obtain a fair value range from $70.75 to $76.41. The current stock price is ~111% to ~120% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$84.91, suggesting that the stock is very overvalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 25.0 26.0 27.0 Estimated Value $70.75 $73.58 $76.41 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 120% 115% 111%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Let's take a look at the Gordon Growth Model using expected future dividend of $1.44. Assuming a reasonable dividend growth rate of 6.5% and a desired return of 8% gives a fair value of $96. In another method, Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $90. The result is a fairly wide range. But an average of these three models is ~$86.53, and thus, we can say that Starbucks is trading near its fair value at the current stock price. I personally would view a stock price below ~$70 or ~15-20% lower than the current price as a good entry point. Due to Starbucks' ability to grow organically and through store additions, one does not need a significant discount. But, with that said, Starbucks is facing more competition now than in the past. In my opinion, Starbucks was a great deal in early-to-mid 2018 when the stock was trading in the low-$50s and even slightly below $50 and the yield was over 3%. But current investors seeking to take a starter position may want to wait for a better entry point.

Final Thoughts on Starbucks

Starbucks has been a growth story for years. More recently, it has shown up on the radar of dividend growth investors. Since 2010, the stock's returns have crushed that of the S&P 500 with dividends reinvested and even without dividends reinvested, essentially doubling the latter's returns. I expect Starbucks will continue to provide decent long-term returns despite the increasing competition. The company has scale and a business model that works globally. Hence, I view Starbucks as a long-term buy at the right price.

