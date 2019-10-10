The Deadly Combo Of Oil And Deflation Is Here

Oil seems to break lower out of a triangular consolidation, a move that suggests even more weakness ahead.

Fast forward to the current day, and oil gave back most of its gains. In fact, the technical picture doesn't look constructive at all.

Only a few weeks ago, the attack on Saudi oil facilities sent the price of oil soaring. For an entire weekend, oil headlines dominated the financial media stream.

A century ago, petroleum - what we call oil - was just an obscure commodity; today it is almost as vital to human existence as water. - James Buchan

Fast forward to the current day, and oil gave back most of its gains. In fact, the technical picture doesn't look constructive at all. Unfortunately, lower oil prices lead to increasing deflation fears, putting central banks on high alert.

In a recent Lead-Lag Report, I mentioned that despite the high correlation between oil prices (WTI) and the energy sector (XLE), oil prices have seen much higher price volatility. Absent some kind of trade resolution in the near future, the energy sector building any kind of long-term outperformance seems unlikely.

We may not have a recession. While the Treasury market is sending a loud recession signal for the next twelve months, corporate credit disagrees. In fact, in September, the excess bond premium (measures corporate credit risk) suggests there are less than ten percent chance of a recession in the next twelve months.

More importantly, deflation fears make a comeback. For the next three years, investors consider a CPI lower than 1.5% YoY. Central banks won't remain indifferent and will throw everything in.

The last time when oil dropped precipitous from $100 to below $30, central banks were taken by surprise. The move was violent and fast, making it impossible for central banks to adjust monetary policies quicker. Because of the transmission mechanism, changes in interest rate levels take more than six months to be felt in the economy.

When it comes to central banks, we've recently learned they are full of resources. Negative rates, QE, TLTROs, standard tools today, were prohibitive several years back. Not anymore.

We may even have a US-China trade deal, helping oil prices for a while. But the technical picture looks weak. Oil seems to break lower out of a triangular consolidation, a move that suggests even more weakness ahead.

With oil painting a bearish picture and deflation fear making a comeback, will central banks have enough ammunition to fight this deadly combo? Or the ten percent chances of a recession in the next twelve months will materialize?

I'll stick with central banks on this one.

