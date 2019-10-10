The Fee Structure For Gladstone Land's External Managers Are Ruining Shareholder Returns

Last week I wrote an article about Gladstone Land (LAND), and how their weighted average cost of capital has exceeded their cap rate, and thus value has been destroyed over time and will continue to be so long as that imbalance persists. You can read that article here. Culprit behind this trouble is the fee structure that is in place between LAND and their external management team. Interestingly, the CEO of LAND even commented on that article (more on that later). My intent with this article is to throw some light on the interesting relationship between LAND and their advisers, and how that relationship is disastrous for shareholders.

External Management

Gladstone Land is part of a family of companies all ran by the same man, David Gladstone. These companies are Gladstone Capital (GLAD), Gladstone Investment (GAIN), Gladstone Commercial (GOOD), and Gladstone Land (LAND). LAND is the smallest of the foursome, and is externally managed by the staff that runs all four companies, referred to as Gladstone Management.

I will say that Gladstone Management has actually done a good job of managing the REIT, and there is no problem with being compensated handsomely for doing so. They have done a fabulous job of diversifying the tenant and crop base. They have successfully raised capital to rapidly grow their farm portfolio with attractive acquisitions. Lease re-negotiations have consistently resulted in rate increases. They have boasted a near perfect occupancy rate. However, when compensation for a job well done is so excessive that it wrecks shareholder value, it similarly wrecks the investment thesis. In short, LAND has been GREAT for enriching Gladstone Management, but terrible for rewarding shareholders.

A Little History

As I mentioned in my first article and as alluded to above, the headline numbers for LAND have been great:

- Assets are in farmland growing mostly fresh produce. The REIT has had a near perfect occupancy rate since inception, currently owning 87 farms operated by 64 different tenants growing 40 different crop types across 19 growing regions.

- Average lease length at the end of 2018 was 5.7 years, most with annual lease escalations and/or periodic upward market resets. The majority of properties are owned on a NNN basis.

- Real estate assets have grown from $78 million in 2013 to $617 million in 2018, with $76 million or 12% of that coming from land appreciation.

- Rental revenue has grown 48% annually, from $4 million in 2013 to $29 million in 2018.

- Distributions to shareholders, payable monthly, has grown from $.36 a year to what will be $.54 a year by the end of 2019, a growth rate of 8.45% a year.

- FFO has gone from $.16 to $.38 per diluted share, almost 19% growth annually.

Why then, in light of all this, has the stock price performed so abysmally?

A -22.23% return over a five year period since their IPO is frighteningly bad. The NAV of LAND assets has seen a similar regress, going from $13.51 in 2013 to $11.61 as of this most recent quarter.

The root cause is the exorbitant fees charged by Gladstone Management, which has brought down the cap rates below the WACC. And I think people are savvy to the fact that no company can thrive for long if the returns on investment don't exceed the price of the money used to pay for the investment. Here is the chart of the cap rate and the WACC for every year since the IPO through the current TTM:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 TTM Cap Rate 2.75% 2.3% 3.46% 3.76% 4.12% 3.97% 3.95% WACC 7.45% 3.72% 4.37% 4.11% 4.2% 3.89% 4.01%** bps difference -470 -143 -92 -35 -8 8 -6

*Data calculated and compiled by author

**From Gurufocus, which uses the CAPM on the common stock to determine cost of equity, and excludes effect of preferred shares. Were they to include preferred shares and use yield as cost of equity, the WACC would be higher.

Granted, things have been improving, but not nearly enough to make the investment attractive. WACC has exceeded the cap rate in every period but one. So let's dig into this fee structure to see how awful it is, and how good things could be if LAND changed things to be shareholder friendly.

Fee Structure

Gladstone Management charges five fees: the base fee, an incentive fee, a capital gains fee, a termination fee, and an administrative fee.

Base Fee

The base management fee is paid quarterly and is calculated as 2.0% per annum (0.50% per quarter) of the prior calendar quarter’s total adjusted equity, which is defined as total equity plus total mezzanine equity, if any (each as reported on the balance sheet), adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses and certain other one-time events and non-cash items (“Total Adjusted Equity”).

The problem with this is that advisers are encouraged to do things that will juice things on the equity side in order to max out the fee while damaging shareholders. For example, LAND introduced last year the sale of Series B preferred shares that yield 6%. Because they are not mandatorily redeemable, they do not show up in the liabilities section of the balance sheet like the Series A preferred shares that are mandatorily redeemable in 2021 and therefore carry a balance of $28,124,000 (Series B shares can be redeemed, and some have been, albeit for only $22.50). However, those B shares most certainly show up in the asset section in the form of land bought with the proceeds of the tendered shares. So management has effectively boosted equity, upon which their compensation is based, by raising capital that carries no corresponding, technically calculable liability. This is in addition to the fact that the 6% to be paid on these preferred shares exceeds the cap rate they have on their properties, which was the main thrust of my last article. If the WACC exceeds the cap rate, value will be destroyed, not created over time. But LAND doesn't care. Interestingly, LAND does include the fair value of the Series B shares in their estimate of NAV, to the tune of $28,595,000. So we have a number that we can plug in that will reduce equity and result in what the management fee SHOULD be based on the 2%. With the liability of the Series B included, the base management fee for 2018 should have been $2,265,100 instead of $2,837,000. You may well say "that is only a difference of $571,900, no big deal". Keep in mind that was as of year end 2018. They have continued the issuance of Series B that now have a fair value of $65,902,000, more than double what is was just 10 months ago. They are easily on track to have an additional $1 million in base fee just from not including the Series B on the liability side of the balance sheet. After just six months, they have made an extra $565,975 from omitting the Series B, nearly as much as the entirety of 2018. The advisers will likely point out the provision within the advisory agreement that allows the managers to waive any or all of their fees. And the base fee was in fact waived in this most recent quarter. That does not negate the fact the fees are too high and are calculated on faulty premises. Besides, the existence of that fee waiver provision is almost a tacit admission that the advisers charge too much.

Incentive Fee

The incentive fee is paid if LAND meets FFO targets. Namely, they get 100% of the portion of FFO that falls in between 1.75% and 2.1875% of total adjusted equity. For any amount that exceeds the 2.1875%, they get 20% of that. Here is a diagram from their 10K:

Capital Gains Fee

So here is where things get interesting, and embarrassingly so for Gladstone Management. This capital gains fee means that the external managers get a 15% cut of any net proceeds (minus any losses) from the sale of any land that has appreciated in value. Yet, they choose not to include in their calculation of NAV what the ultimate effect this fee would have on shareholders. My understanding of NAV is that it gives common shareholders an idea of how much money they would get if all assets were liquidated in the case of bankruptcy. It is intended to be a safety net of sorts, where even if operations were to cease, the value of the underlying real assets could be sold to cover all debts and still have some leftover for shareholders. If you can buy the shares at or below NAV per share, you have a built in return, supposedly. Currently there is $77,235,000 worth of land appreciate on LANDs books at the end of Q2. If liquidated now, shareholders would NEVER see 15% of that due to the capital gains fee. So instead of adding that full value to the NAV, they really should only be adding $65,649,750 (the $77 million minus 15%). Now NAV would be $11.05 instead of the stated $11.61 on the 10Q.

Gladstone Management has made it a point on conference calls to point out when shares have been trading at a discount to NAV. In every single quarter where shares have been trading at a discount, they point out where the stock price is trading relative to that NAV as a sales pitch for prospective buyers. For example, just in Q4 of 2018 the said:

Our stock currently trades at $12.15. That was the close on yesterday's closing which is below our net asset value. Thus, we're hopeful our stock price will rise in the near future, so that it trades at or above the net asset value that we put on the stock. So, if you buy the stock today, you're getting a discount from the estimate net value of about 6% and so you're buying at $12.15 on a stock that's worth $12.88 in net assets.

Odd that they would make this pitch when NAV had come down by $0.91 from the prior quarter in a string of several quarters of descent.

Yet in Q1 of this year, there was no discount to NAV. There was also a conspicuous absence of any comparison to where shares were then trading. The same happened in Q2 on the conference call. On that day shares were trading at $11.68, and NAV came in at $11.61. If management is going to boast when shares are trading at a discount, the shareholder friendly thing to do would be to warn when shares are trading at a premium.

Termination Fee

If LAND ever wants to throw off the shackles of heavy fees from external advisers, they will pay a dear price for doing so:

In the event of our termination of the Amended Advisory Agreement for any reason (with 120 days’ prior written notice and the vote of at least two-thirds of our independent directors), a termination fee would be payable to our Adviser equal to three times the sum of the average annual base management fee and incentive fee earned by the Adviser during the 24 -month period prior to such termination.

Administrative Fee

This fee is intended to cover rent costs and the salaries of Gladstone Management employees, and is calculated by multiplying the administrators total expenses by the approximate amount of time employees spend on matters related to LAND. This number is completely arbitrary. They give no criteria or data that justifies the expense. I am skeptical that employees actually track the time they spend attending to LAND matters. Furthermore, what type of activities qualify as time spent on LAND? Surely, with three other companies under their umbrella, there are some tasks that cover all four at once. How do you tally that? Perhaps they pull a number out of a hat.

A Better Way

If you tally up all the fees from 2018, the external managers pulled out $4,740,000 out of LAND. The external management office consists of 65 people. Split equally 65 ways and each employee would end up with $72,923. And that is just from one of the four companies that office manages. When you plug in the $16 million in fees from GLAD, $36 million from GAIN, and the $9.7 million from GOOD, each employees share of total fees would be over $1,000,000 (I would be incredibly curious to know how much those employees actually make). And yes, all four of the Gladstone companies have the same fee structure: base fee + incentive fee + admin fee, etc.

But what if the list of fees were reduced to just one item at LAND? Let's take a look at what cap rates would have been if only the base fee were intact:

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Cap Rate 3.34% 4.22% 4.58% 4.46% 4.13% bps spread from WACC -38 -15 46 26 24

*Data compiled by author

Look at that. I mean, it's not much of a spread, but at least it is positive three years straight. Now imagine what would happen if the advisers would stop issuing expensive equity to pay for properties that don't yield as much as that equity costs. The positive spread would widen. The more I study the LAND, the more I the investment thesis deteriorates, the assets notwithstanding.

Conclusion

Were it not for these excessive fees and managers that are unfriendly to shareholders, I think LAND would be a great investment. The assets are great, and the management team has done a good job of running things. But they over-pay themselves, and the result is that shareholders are sitting on a negative return since the IPO. On my initial article, Mr. Gladstone took the time to comment but failed to address any of the points I made. I hope he reads this article too. It is my opinion that he should promptly change the fee structure in ways that will be healthy for shareholders, the company, and ultimately the management team. Keep the base fee intact as is (and perhaps even a little lower), but all other fees need to disappear. Ultimately, doing so will benefit everyone. Making this shareholder-friendly move would likely boost the share price higher as institutions and individuals will be encouraged to invest in a company that not only has good assets but also generates returns above their cost of capital. The higher share price would allow common equity issuances to be made that raise more money per share, thus providing capital to invest in more farmlands without excessive dilution. That growth in the company would allow the base fee to grow. Again, everyone benefits. Gladstone Land should immediately stop issuing preferred B shares, since in no recorded instance have they used that money to make an acquisition the cap rate of which is higher than the 6% that is to be paid on those shares. If management doesn't initiate these changes, I would encourage activist intervention. Unfortunately, Mr. Gladstone holds nearly 15% of the voting rights, which surely would scare away any would-be activist. But nonetheless, it's an interesting case where if enough shareholders get involved and agitate for change, something powerful could happen. This is where voting rights and ownership-minded stockholders come into play. If the owners speak up with a loud voice, perhaps management will listen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.