Paycom Software: Promising HR Software Company At A High Price

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) stock price has fallen roughly 18% from its 52-week high, mostly due to multiple adjustments. Despite the big drop in share price, I believe that Paycom is a leader in its space with growing switching costs. At $214, however, it is overvalued by roughly 28% based on my base-case assumptions. Nonetheless, I provide potential investors with the rough estimates needed for Paycom to be a good investment at the current price.

Paycom has been experiencing profitable growth with a large addressable market

Paycom focuses on providing human capital management solutions for smaller companies with 50 to 5,000 employees. Paycom's revenue and customer count have grown strongly, from $76.8M and 9,000 customers in 2012 to $653M and 23,500 customers in the most recent twelve months, representing a compounded annual growth of roughly 36% over this period.

Paycom's 2014 annual report states that its global total addressable market is roughly $29B. Of its most recent twelve-month revenue of $653M, its share is only roughly 2%. This gives Paycom a long runway for growth and gives more confidence that revenue growth rates will remain high for at least the next few years.

Paycom has also been growing profitably, with EBITDA margins of roughly 40% in recent quarters. However, Paycom does not appear to be focusing on optimizing operating margins as it is focused on growth. This appears to be the right long-term decision as Paycom has a long runway for growth. This focus will likely help Paycom achieve higher absolute free cash flows in the longer term. As seen from its Q1 2019 transcript,

We have not updated our long-term targets right now. We are continuing to review that and we're definitely focused on being a high-growth company. I think that's the other side of this. We're focused on growth right now. I mean this is the third consecutive quarter that our growth has accelerated over prior year's same period. And as far as our -- what we're guiding to same point today is what we were in last year, our guidance numbers are all -- we're seeing those a higher than what they had been last year at the same time. And so we're focused on that. We're definitely mindful company of our margins. And so we definitely want to be efficient in everything we do, but we're definitely focused on our growth opportunities here as we believe things have changed in our market. And I think it's a new day which is good for all of our clients and prospects that are out there looking to gain more efficiency through deployment of this type of technology.

Paycom has some switching costs

Payroll is important to the primary operations of companies. As such, most companies would not want to switch their payroll providers once they have Paycom embedded within their systems. Even if there is a cheaper payroll provider, companies would not easily switch. Besides the time spent and the expense of implementing new software, employees would need to be retrained on any new systems. This could potentially lead to lost productivity and potential loss of data during the transition.

Besides payroll, Paycom also provides human capital management tools. These include applications like recruiting and performance management. As companies adopt more of Paycom's tools, they become further entrenched into the Paycom platform for human resource management. This makes it harder to replace, the more time companies spend on Paycom's platform. This stickiness is seen from the revenue retention rate of 92% in its latest 2018 annual report. With switching costs, it enables Paycom to experience excess returns by fending off some competition for an extended period of time.

Investment risks

Paycom's key markets include small-to-medium businesses. In an economic downturn, these businesses are more prone to business slowdown or failure, which could lead to stronger churn rates for Paycom. Compared to human resource companies that target larger enterprise companies, Paycom will experience stronger revenue headwinds during weaker economic climates.

Paycom's human resource data is also extremely sensitive and is vulnerable to a security breach. In an event of a leak, it may cause a severe drop in customer trust and confidence in Paycom as a secure provider of human resource applications. Paycom also faces many payroll competitors such as ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). Customers might migrate over to competing solutions if they do not believe that their sensitive information is safe with Paycom.

Paycom is overvalued based on my valuation estimates

To value Paycom, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 25% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity, starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Paycom's strength in the human resource payroll space for smaller companies and track record of strong top-line growth. Coupled with a large total addressable market, Paycom should be able to execute high sales growth for at least the next five years. However, Paycom faces many competitors in this space and may experience some headwinds in growth if it is faced with execution issues.

2) Operating margin of 35% from 2024 onwards. Enterprise software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Paycom's CEO has stated that it is focused on growth right now, so there is room for margin expansion in the future. Furthermore, it has expanded its gross margins from 80.6% in 2012 to 87% in recent quarters. However, if competition heats up, Paycom might have to spend more on sales and marketing, which might create some short-term pressure on operating margins.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Paycom will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Paycom has an initial weighted cost of capital of 7.89%, which stabilizes at 8% in the terminal year. The company has been profitable with positive free cash flows, so it should have a lower cost of capital than its money-losing peers.

The value I derived for Paycom is roughly $9B for the entire company. This represents a 28% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $153 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against similar software companies.

Companies Price/Sales EV/Sales 3Y Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Paycom 18.3 18.3 27 30 Paylocity 10.8 10.5 26 12 Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) 11.6 11.8 34.6 -16.9 Paychex 7.6 7.6 9 36

Compared to established peers like Paychex, Paycom is very expensive on both Price/Sales and EV/Sales multiples. However, Paychex also has much lower sales growth of less than 10%. Paycom is also more expensive than its other high-growth human resource software peers, due to Paycom's high operating margins.

To justify its current price of $212, Paycom has to at least grow at a compounded rate of 30% for the next five years and achieve an operating margin of 40% from 2024 onwards. Growing at such a rate means achieving a terminal revenue of $4.5B with terminal growth of 2%.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Paycom will be able to execute better than my base-case assumptions in the long run. If not, Paycom's recent pullback does not make it a good time to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.