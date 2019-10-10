General Electric's Bold Move

October is already shaping up to be an interesting month for the management team and investors of industrial conglomerate General Electric (GE). A press release issued by the company detailed a three-step plan aimed at shoring up capital and further reducing the company's leverage. This involves freezing the firm's pension plan, which effectively will short-change some of the company's employees, but the end result, for it as a whole, will be billions of dollars in savings. While it remains to be seen if there will be any additional moves on this front, these initial steps by the firm, though horrible for the affected individuals, should be seen as a boon for shareholders.

A look at the news

According to the aforementioned press release issued by General Electric, the company has decided to make some rather tough decisions, essentially forsaking its employees in order to improve the standing of its shareholders. This will be accomplished through a three-step plan. The first of these, according to management, is to freeze its US GE Pension Plan for 20,000 current employees with salaried benefits and to do the same for 700 current and former executive employees under its US Supplementary Pension Plan.

*Taken from General Electric

By freezing this plan, the company is not ending benefits for the bulk of its employees. This is a good thing for most of the company's staff because, as of the end of 2018, it had about 243,000 retirees and beneficiaries, as well as 144,500 vested former employees and 43,000 active employees, under its main pension plans, plus it had 65,000 retirees and beneficiaries, 88,000 vested former employees, and 27,000 active employees under its "other" pension plans. The overwhelming majority of these individuals will be unaffected by this maneuver.

Instead, what the company will do is see current benefits continue to accrue for all employees, including the 20,700 affected (let's call them the "affected parties"), through the end of 2020. Starting on the 1st of 2021, the affected parties will no longer see additional benefits accrue, nor will they be able to make employee contributions on and after that date. In lieu of the pension plan no longer being a viable option starting the year after next, the company is going to be providing, every year, 3% of each affected employee's eligible compensation worth toward its 401(K) plan, plus it will offer 50% matching, up to a ceiling of 8% of each person's compensation toward the plan. In addition to this, for the first two years of this, the firm will provide an additional 2% of eligible compensation worth toward the 401(K) plans as well, subject to IRS limitations.

The second step, the company said, may seem counterintuitive, but, in short, the firm has decided to allocate between $4 billion and $5 billion in cash toward pre-funding its pension plans. This will cover all estimated payments required by ERISA through 2022 if the firm's estimates are correct. Though this may seem strange, it's not the first time the business has pre-funded its pensions. Just last year, for instance, management allocated $6 billion toward its plans (plus a to fund it through next year). This was despite only technically being required to allocate $1.5 billion at the time to them. Excluding the projected allocation for this year, the company had previously said that its plan remains about 80% funded, but this is dependent on the ultimate returns of the plan assets which, in turn, are affected by a variety of assumptions, including interest rates.

Last year, the projected return for assets long term was 6.5%, down from 7.15% that had been used in prior years. At that time, every 0.50% decrease in the expected return on assets would increase the annual pension cost by $0.3 billion, while a 0.25% increase in the discount rate assumed by the firm would lower the pension cost by $0.2 billion per annum or $2 billion on the whole. I wrote in detail about General Electric's pensions in a prior article that I recommend you check out.

The third and final step here is to try and work with some of the firm's former eligible employees on a settlement of sorts. For around 100,000 who have not yet started collecting their monthly payments, the firm is looking to see if they will accept, instead, a lump-sum payment. Details have not been provided on what this will ultimately cost (in part because there's no telling how many former employees will accept the proposal), but this will not affect the company's cash position and will not affect the percentage of pension liability currently funded. Instead, the cash will come by drawing on the current pension plan assets.

This is excellent for shareholders

Though this change will cause some headaches for the affected employees, they ultimately won't lose their current pension assets, but will, instead, be impaired by having to see their pensions funded in a different manner altogether, a manner that puts the onus on them. Shareholders, on the other hand, should end up much better off here no matter what. You see, back when I was in college, pursuing my Masters in Accountancy, I marveled at defined benefit plans and just how awful they are for companies. To see General Electric continue move away from these, after formally ending entry by new employees into its plans in 2012, is a positive, because the end result for any business, especially one in the industrial space, is almost always a great deal of pain.

Despite having to allocate up to $5 billion toward pre-funding its plan, which it will get from the estimated $38 billion in proceeds it is/has been receiving from its BioPharma, Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE), and Wabtec (WAB) transactions, the company expects to generate significant savings from this move. In all, it anticipates pre-tax savings of between $5 billion and $8 billion, with it reflecting on the books in the form of reduced Industrial net debt of between $4 billion and $6 billion after taxes are taken into consideration. This, in turn, will help the company on its way toward achieving its 2.5 (or lower) net leverage ratio by the end of its 2020 fiscal year.

To put in perspective how big this is, consider that, as of the end of its second fiscal quarter this year, the company's pension plans, collectively, were underfunded to the tune of $27.159 billion on a pre-tax basis. $18.491 billion of this was in the form of its main pension plans, $3.877 billion was attributable to its "other" pension plans, and $4.791 billion was attributable to its retiree health and life benefit plans. It is worth mentioning that this was an improvement over the $34.2 billion the firm owed at the end of its 2017 fiscal year. Post-tax, the underfunded amount comes out to $21.456 billion. Assuming all of these numbers are accurate, this maneuver will cover between 18.6% and 28% of its underfunded obligations.

Takeaway

Though this move is painful to a small degree for some of the company's existing employees, investors should see this as a necessary step aimed at reducing leverage. On the whole, this is bullish news, and while doubts exist regarding what the true underfunded amounts will end up being several years from now, any sort of reduction is good. On an aside, the fact that management will, once again, pre-fund its pension should be viewed as a compelling argument against allegations that the company is in desperate need of cash. Though more cash is always desired, a cash-strapped business would not pre-fund anything that doesn't need it. Instead, they would kick that can down the road as long as possible, so the fact that management has elected to make that move speaks additional volumes as to the underlying health of the enterprise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.