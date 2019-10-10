The Yen Has Declined Against The Greenback, But Could Prove Resilient

However, the Bank of Japan has run out of room for further quantitative easing.

Back in August, I made the argument that I expected the Japanese yen to rise further against the U.S. dollar.

Specifically, I argued that the yen had been seeing some weakness due to profit-taking on the part of investors, and that risk-off sentiment would ultimately see the currency continue to rise.

However, this has not been the case in the past two months, and we have seen the yen weaken further against the greenback:

Source: investing.com

What is particularly surprising is that, even in an environment where central banks have been choosing to lower rates, and factors such as the global trade war and Brexit have been leading to negative market sentiment – the U.S. dollar has continued to retain its status as the safe haven currency of choice, remaining strong while traditional safe havens such as the yen have been weakening.

From a technical standpoint, the yen is still trading near a two-year high versus the dollar. Therefore, it is understandable that the currency has seen a decline in the short term. However, what can be expected going forward?

From a risk standpoint, the yen is expected to ultimately remain in demand with some analysts expecting that the currency will rise to 105 per dollar. Moreover, the Bank of Japan is thought to be the “most constrained” of the central banks right now. Interest rates are already in negative territory, and there is little if any bandwidth for the Bank of Japan to lower them further.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

As far as the U.S. dollar is concerned, the currency is coming under pressures that could loosen the market’s perception of its safe haven status, and ultimately see it decline further.

For instance, the Financial Times reports that dollar reserves have been declining significantly since 2014, as central banks seek to diversify their reserves towards currencies such as the yen and renminbi, as well as gold.

While the tangible effects of this will become more clear over the longer term, there could well be a case for arguing the dollar to be overvalued at this point in time, and a recession could well see a decline in the currency – particularly if the Federal Reserve becomes more aggressive with rate cuts.

My opinion – the decline in the yen has been more prolonged than I might have expected. However, I still reiterate my view that the currency will thrive in this risk-off environment, and I expect that the currency could strengthen yet again going forward. An uptrend in JPY/USD to 0.0095 by the end of this year is quite plausible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.