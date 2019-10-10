Verizon Earnings Preview: Expecting Another Solid Quarter

I remain bullish on this name in the long term for a number of reasons that include market share gain, high yield, and diversification features.

I believe the iPhone 11 upgrade cycle will be a positive for net adds, while I see average per-account revenues continuing to improve.

Third quarter earnings season is around the corner. Verizon (VZ) will be looking to maintain share price momentum (the stock has been up 8% since the last earnings day, on August 1st) when it reports results on October 25.

The Street expects to see revenues of $32.7 billion stay largely flat over comps that started to ease in 3Q18. EPS is projected to land at $1.24, better by 4% YOY on estimated margin expansion.

An eye on operating metrics

As is usually the case, Verizon's operational performance will be at least as important as a topic of conversation as to whether the company delivers a revenue and earnings beat in two weeks.

Last quarter, the carrier impressed by adding about 450,000 net new consumer plus business postpaid users - for reference, peer AT&T's (T) comparable metric has hovered between roughly flat to a loss of 230,000 accounts per quarter over the past year. Meanwhile, Verizon's postpaid churn of 1.02% deteriorated by 5 bps YOY, but the increased rate seemed consistent with the competitive nature of the industry.

In 3Q19, I still expect the less aggressive marketing strategy (compared to the pricing and unlimited plan wars of 2017-2018) to cap the potential improvement in net adds and churn. But at the same time, I believe Verizon will benefit this time from a couple of bullish developments.

First, Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone 11 lineup seems to have been a hit with smartphone consumers, and Verizon has positioned itself to benefit from the upgrade cycle by offering carrier switch incentives. Second, although perhaps less impactful for now, the mobile service provider has recently expanded 5G coverage to 13 U.S. cities, one more than its competitor AT&T, and remains on track to more than double the number by the end of 2019.

All accounted for, I project a 4% YOY improvement in postpaid net adds that, if achieved, would be modest but healthy. I set my expectations low on churn due to the potential swapping of users among the large U.S. carriers driven by iPhone upgrades. Importantly, I expect to see ARPA, a measure of per-account revenues, increase by nearly 2% against improving comps as Verizon continues to focus on higher wallet share from its loyal customers' pockets.

See below the historical trends on net postpaid adds, churn and ARPA since 2015, along with my projections for the third quarter.

Still a good stock

In my view, VZ remains a solid value stock for income-seeking and defensive investors who do not care much about aggressive top- and bottom-line growth to own. Despite valuations that keep rising (current-year P/E of 12.5x is about a full turn higher than it was this time last year), I remain bullish on this name in the long term for a few key reasons.

First, demand for Verizon's services has remained relatively high, and the carrier seems to be taking market share away from its main competitor. Second, the yield of 4.1% is still high enough to attract dividend investors and helps to set a share price floor. Lastly, VZ would likely endure a period of hypothetical broad market weakness better than most other names in the S&P 500 (SPY), and the stock's diversification feature should not be understated.

