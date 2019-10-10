The U.S. Dollar Needs To Stay Strong - No Mistakes Are Allowed Here

US leaders need to be very careful not to ignore this number one position because a loss of the position could dramatically change the world role of the US.

This has raised some concern that the US dollar could lose its number one position in the world over the next decade or so, especially to someone like China.

It appears that there has been a decline, worldwide, in central bank usage of the US dollar as a reserve currency.

Eve Szalay writes in the Financial Times:

“The US dollar has long towered over global markets and finance.”

Then Ms. Szalay adds:

“But cracks are starting to appear in the edifice.”

The United States worked long and hard to achieve this position in the world. It would be a huge mistake, in my mind, for the United States to lose this position.

Ms. Szalay goes on:

“...the latest data from the IMF on central banks’ reserves show a subtle shift away from the dollar that analysts say could signal a rethink on the political risk embedded into US assets.”

She continues:

“...the dollar’s falling share of reserves represents an official sector vote against US ‘exceptionalism,’ and ”the data should give pause to US policymakers contemplating laws to tax foreign purchases of US assets, further sanctions based on international use of the dollar and plans to restrict access to US capital markets. All are actions that could weaken the dollar’s influence.”

As I wrote above, the United Stats worked long and hard to achieve this position in the world.

The Chinese would give up a lot to have their currency be in the position that is held by the United States dollar.

Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York states:

“When you look at it on a one- or two-year outlook it is highly unlikely that any asset could usurp the dollar’s dominance. But when you’re talking about a decade or two, you have to take other considerations into account.”

But, when we start talking about a decade or two, that is where the Chinese tend to have the advantage over the United States.

As I have written before, the Chinese tend to think and plan in terms of a decade or two, whereas the United States focuses on just “a one- or two-year outlook”…or less…and this fact has just been restated in a recent speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Earlier, I have written that, “Soon after the start of this century, the Chinese set out to strengthen their currency and build it into a competitor to the US dollar as the top world reserve currency.”

This is something that China wants to do very badly.

The issue at hand is, why should we, the United States, help the Chinese achieve their goal?

But, all United States leaders seem to be focused on right now are programs or policies that have only “a one- or two-year outlook.”

These leaders are focusing on possible short-run gains at the expense of losing out in the future.

If the United States dollar, for whatever reason, loses its preeminent position, things will be quite different in the world and returning to the position of a predominant US dollar would be a very, very hard thing to accomplish.

Other countries and their central banks have shown some inclination to move away from the dollar. The political uncertainty created by trade threats and the fear of recession has caused the movement of these central banks into the euro, the yen, and the renminbi, and also into higher gold stocks. But, up to this point the movement has been rather small.

Furthermore, as I have written a great deal about, risk-averse investors throughout the world has moved massive amounts of funds into the United States and United States dollar-denominated assets this spring through the present time.

So, Ms. Szalay is attempting to pick up a trend that might lead to the change in the dollar’s position over the next decade or two. She is saying that there are warning signs.

And, I believe, they are warning signs that need to be heeded and put into our list of “things to watch.”

There is absolutely no question that the Chinese would like to replace the US dollar with their currency…or, at least make it co-equal. There are many other nations that would like to see the decline in the position of the US dollar.

What a difference this would make in the world.

And, this change would be taking place at a very precarious time for the global economy.

Globalization continues to make its march throughout the world. Although there is much opposition to this advancement at this time, the growth and spread of information continues to dominate what is going on in the world.

And, as we have seen throughout history, whereas people move to stop - or, at least slowdown - this movement, information continues to plod on and grow and spread.

This will continue to be the case here in the twenty-first century.

We need a currency like the US dollar to provide the foundation for this spread to take place.

For one, as Ms. Szalay argues:

“...neither the euro nor the renminbi have the deep liquidity that dollar markets offer. Yields on eurozone government bonds are deeply negative while the renminbi remains tightly controlled by the Chinese government, in spite of recent liberalization efforts.”

The global economy needs the foundation of the dollar-system to oil its further growth and development at this time. The global economy needs the knowledge and trust that goes along with the US dollar monetary system.

The investment community needs the US dollar to stay on top.

If United States leaders let the US dollar fall from its current position, they will never get the position back again, and, the world would be much worse off because of the dollar’s fall.

As I have written over and over, the world’s investment community wants to see a strong US dollar and I believe that investors and traders throughout the world have shown this fact by encouraging in the market a stronger dollar…while expressing disappointment when the value of the dollar falls. Let’s hope the US government does not let these traders and investors down.

