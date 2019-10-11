AT&T Vs. Verizon: Telecom Titan Smackdown

There are four new high-yield tax deferred trades detailed in this article, with yields up to 19% annualized.

AT&T yields 5.4% and VZ yields 4.1%, but you can easily double that.

Hmmm, telecom titans? Can we actually call AT&T (T) a telecom any longer? Probably not - around 35% of its EBITDA came from non-telecom sources in Q2 '19. Its Entertainment Group kicked in the biggest non-telecom portion, at ~19%, followed by WarnerMedia, at 13.7%:

Verizon (VZ) still fits the telecom description, but, like most other telecoms, it now has a broader array of products it can offer consumers and businesses. VZ operates with two overall segments - Consumer and Business.

The Consumer segment contributed ~84% of Q2 '19 segment EBITDA, with the Business segment contributing the balance. The consumer segment has a much higher margin of 46.5%, vs. 27.3% for the business segment:

VZ's revenue was ~ flat in Q2 '19, while EBITDA rose 1.7%, and EPS grew 2.5%:

Financials:

VZ wins the ROA, ROE, and EBITDA margin rounds, but it's a split decision on current ratio, with both contenders' ratios nearly identical. VZ also wins the net debt/EBITDA leverage round, at 2.11X, vs. 2.68X for T. However, T has a lower total debt/equity leverage ratio. Both firms have better overall ratios than their broad industry averages.

Debt:

T's CEO said on a recent conference call "this year has been about one thing:2.5x," meaning that his goal was to bring T's leverage back down to 2.5X.

"We said to get there, you had to do two things: Generate $26 billion of free cash flow and so monetize $6 billion to $8 million of assets. The $26 billion, we said in our earnings call that we're raising that target to $28 billion. We'll do at least $28 billion free cash flow this year. And I'd say check that box. We feel really good, and we'll deliver on the free cash flow. The $6 billion to $8 billion of asset monetizations, we are year-to-date at $9 billion. So I'm pretty feeling pretty confident we'll hit that one. We're past the numbers."

Part of the deleveraging process involved asset monetization. T just announced a plan to divest its wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Liberty Latin America, for $1.95 billion in cash. "The transaction includes network assets, including spectrum, real estate and leases, customers, including 1.1 million wireless subscribers, and contracts." The deal is expected to close within the next six to nine months.

VZ's management also has brought down the company's debt load in 2019, decreasing it by $1.275B since 12/31/18. It stood at $104.598B at 6/30/19.

Valuations:

T wins most of the valuations rounds, with lower trailing and forward P/E's, price/sales, and a much lower price/book valuation than VZ. T and VZ's P/E's and EV/EBITDA are both lower than industry averages, whereas only T's P/book of 1.47X is lower than the 1.86X industry average.

At $37.47, T yields 5.44%, with a 57.65% dividend payout ratio. Its five-year distribution growth rate of 2.13% is much more modest than VZ's 8.75% figure. However, VZ's yield is lower, at 4.09%.

Both of these dividend stocks go ex-dividend on the same day or within a day of each other, with an ex-dividend schedule of Jan/April/July/Oct. and a payout schedule of Feb./May/Aug./November.

Performance:

Although T is up 8.62% over the past year, vs. 7.63% for VZ, the gap is much wider year to date, where T is up 29.82%, vs. just 5.34% for VZ. Both stocks have beaten the market over the past quarter and month.

Analysts' Targets:

Part of the performance gap is probably due to the disparity in analysts' upgrades and downgrades for T and VZ. T has received four upgrades since December '18:

But VZ has gotten more of a cold shoulder:

However, both stocks are right around their respective average price targets. With its outperformance, T is now ~3% above analysts' average price target of $36.36, while VZ is 1.12% below its $60.59 average price target.

With both stocks currently hovering around their respective average price targets, maybe you'd like to nibble at the edges for some added hedging and income?

Covered Calls - T's January $38.00 call strike is "at the money," i.e., very close to the stock's price/share. This call option pays $1.42, nearly 3X T's quarterly $.51 dividend.

Here's a breakdown of the three profitable scenarios for this January trade.

In a static scenario, your T shares won't get assigned/sold, and your profit would equal $1.93, from the $.51 dividend and the $1.42 option premium.

Assigned: If T rises to or above $38.00, and your T shares get assigned/sold, your profit would be very similar, $1.95, from the $1.42 option premium, and your capital gain of $.53, which replaces the $.51 dividend you won't collect.

Assigned after ex-dividend date: If T T rises to or above $38.00, after the January ex-dividend date, and your shares get assigned at that point, you'll have three sources for your $2.46 profit - the $1.42 call option premium, the $.51 dividend, and the $.53 capital gain, for a nominal yield or total return of 5.2% in three months, or 24.45% annualized.

VZ also has a January call option, but this call strike is further away from VZ's price/share than the T covered call trade. VZ's January $62.50 call strike pays $1.10, for a total annualized static yield of 10.64%. There's more headroom for a potential price gain here, as there's a $2.58/share spread between VZ's price/share and the $62.50 call option:

Cash Secured Puts: Another short-term way to play these two stocks is to sell cash secured puts below the stocks' price/share, in order to get a lower breakeven. Put sellers don't receive dividends, but, like call options, put options are often higher dollar amounts than a company's quarterly dividend.

T's January $36.00 put strike pays $1.18, over 2X T's $.51 dividend, giving you an annualized yield of 12.21% and a breakeven of $34.82.

VZ'S January $57.50 put strike pays $1.45, giving you a 9.39% annualized yield, and a $56.05 breakeven, which is ~7% above VZ's 52-week low:

You can see more details for these three trades and many others on our free Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

