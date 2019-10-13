Agricultural Commodities Post The October WASDE Report

On Thursday, October 10, the US Department of Agriculture released its October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The monthly message from the USDA is the gold-standard when it comes to fundamental data for grains and other agricultural products.

Since the final day of September, the prices of soybeans, corn, and wheat futures markets have been recovering. Cotton is sitting at just over 61 cents per pound. Cattle and hog prices have also been trending towards the upside over the past weeks.

The WASDE report put more meat on the fundamental bone of the agricultural market. It comes at a time when the 2019 harvest season is in full swing. Meanwhile, trade between the US and China is likely to have the most influence on prices over the coming weeks and months.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds long positions in many of the futures markets that are the subject of the monthly report from the USDA.

Thoughts from Sal Gilberte

Sal Gilberte is the founder of the Teucrium family of agricultural ETF products, including the CORN, SOYB, WEAT, and CANE exchange-traded funds. I reached out to Sal in the aftermath of the October WASDE report for his take, and he said:

The USDA's October 10, 2019, WASDE report, while initially viewed as bearish for corn prices due to unmet trader expectations, will likely be remembered as a game-changer for soybeans, and probably for grains as a whole moving forward. Significant uncertainties remain about the actual size and quality of this year's U.S. corn and soybean crops, and the soybean balance sheet has tightened immensely in the four months since the June WASDE report release, with ending stocks down almost 44% in the U.S. and down more than 15% globally in only 4 months' time, yet corresponding U.S. soybean futures prices for 2020 are up barely 5%. Global soybean demand is strong, stocks are declining, and the Chinese are back buying U.S. soybeans despite trade war tensions; none of these things would suggest that soybean prices have much downside from current levels, but only time will tell where the crop, and subsequently prices, will go from here. It will certainly be an interesting, if belated, harvest season this year.

The overall tone of the October WASDE report was bearish for agricultural commodities.

Soybeans and corn in the aftermath of the report

Soybeans were the most bullish agricultural commodities in the USDA's October report. The USDA told the oilseed market:

U.S. oilseed production for 2019/20 is projected at 107.9 million tons, down 2.3 million from last month with lower soybean, peanut, and cottonseed production partly offset by higher canola and sunflowerseed. Soybean production is forecast at 3.6 billion bushels, down 83 million, mainly on lower yields. The soybean yield is projected at 46.9 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel from the September forecast. Harvested area is reduced slightly to 75.6 million acres. Soybean supplies for 2019/20 are forecast at 4.5 billion bushels down 175 million on lower production and beginning stocks. With a small increase in soybean crush, ending stocks are projected at 460 million bushels, down 180 million. WASDE-593-3 The U.S. season-average soybean price for 2019/20 is forecast at $9.00 per bushel, up 50 cents reflecting smaller supplies. The soybean meal price is forecast at $325.00 per short ton, up $20.00. The soybean oil price forecast is raised 0.5 cents to 30.0 cents per pound. Global oilseed production for 2019/20 is projected at 574.8 million tons, down 4.6 million from last month on lower soybean, sunflowerseed, rapeseed, and peanut production. Global soybean production is projected at 339.0 million tons, down 2.4 million to a 4-year low, mainly reflecting lower production for the United States. Global rapeseed production is forecast lower on reductions for Canada, Australia, the EU, and the United States. Canadian rapeseed production is reduced on lower yield prospects resulting from an unseasonably heavy snow and a season-ending freeze. Other production changes include lower sunflowerseed production for Ukraine, lower cottonseed production for Pakistan and Brazil, and higher cottonseed production for India. With lower global oilseed supplies only partly offset by reduced crush, global oilseed stocks are projected at 109.8 million tons, down 4.6 million. Soybeans account for most of the change with lower stocks in the United States only partly offset by increases for Argentina and Brazil. Source: USDA

The WASDE told us that global stocks declined from the September report.

Source: CQG

The chart of the active month November soybean futures contract highlights that the oilseed shot up to a new high at $9.34 per bushel in the aftermath of the report. The futures settled at $9.2350 on October 10, as selling in other agricultural commodities weighed on the soybean market.

The October WASDE was bearish for the price of corn. The USDA told the corn market:

This month's 2019/20 U.S. corn outlook is for slightly lower production, reduced exports and corn used for ethanol, greater feed and residual use, and lower ending stocks. Corn production is forecast at 13.779 billion bushels, down 20 million as a decline in harvested area more than offsets an increased yield forecast. Corn supplies are forecast down sharply from last month on a reduced crop and lower beginning stocks based on the September 30 Grain Stocks report. Exports are reduced 150 million bushels reflecting smaller supplies and U.S. price competitiveness. Corn used for ethanol is down 50 million bushels based on weekly production data as reported by the Energy Information Administration during September. Projected feed and residual use is up 125 million bushels based on indicated disappearance during 2018/19. Corn ending stocks for 2019/20 are lowered 261 million bushels. The season-average corn price received by producers is raised 20 cents to $3.80 per bushel. Grain sorghum production is forecast lower from last month, with a 0.4-bushel-per-acre decline in yield to 73.9 bushels per acre and a reduction in harvested area. Barley and oat production estimates are updated based on the September 30 Small Grains report. Global coarse grain production for 2019/20 is forecast virtually unchanged at 1,396.7 million tons. The 2019/20 foreign coarse grain outlook is for higher production, increased trade, and higher stocks relative to last month. Foreign corn production is forecast modestly lower as an increase for Russia is more than offset by declines for Egypt and Syria. The projected corn yield for Russia is raised based on reported harvest results to date. Corn exports are raised for Russia, with a more than offsetting decline for the United States. For 2018/19, corn exports for Brazil are raised for the local marketing year beginning March 2019 based on record large shipments during the month of September. From July to September Brazil has exported close to 20 million tons of corn, nearly 50 percent above the previous high for the time period, with large shipments to important U.S. markets such as Japan, South Korea, Mexico, and Colombia. For 2019/20, corn imports are lowered for Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba, and Bangladesh. Foreign corn ending stocks are higher, mostly reflecting increases for Brazil, Canada, and the EU. Global corn stocks, at 302.6 million, are down 3.7 million from last month. Source: USDA

The increase in global stocks weighed on the price of corn futures.

Source: CQG

The chart of nearby December corn futures illustrates that the price dropped to a low at $3.7825 in the aftermath of the WASDE report and settled at $3.8025 per bushel on October 10. December corn had traded to a high at $3.9725 on October 9, a day before the release of the monthly report.

Wheat is the grain that feeds the world

Wheat prices followed corn after the USDA told the market:

The outlook for 2019/20 U.S. wheat this month is for smaller supplies, reduced total use, and rising ending stocks. Wheat production is cut 18.5 million bushels to 1,962 million based on the NASS Small Grains Summary, issued on September 30. Projected imports are lowered 15 million bushels to 120 million on a slow pace to date. The NASS Grain Stocks report raised 2018/19 ending stocks 8 million bushels and estimated first quarter 2019/20 stocks at 2,385 million bushels, down fractionally from the previous year. These stocks imply first quarter feed and residual use is similar to last year. Annual 2019/20 feed and residual use is lowered 30 million bushels to 140 million but remain above last year's revised 89.8 million. Wheat exports are lowered 25 million bushels to 950 million on reduced competitiveness in international markets. Ending stocks are projected at 1,043 million bushels, up 29 million from the previous month, and the season-average farm price is lowered $0.10 per bushel to $4.70. Global 2019/20 wheat supplies are raised fractionally with decreased production offset by higher beginning stocks. World production is lowered 0.3 million tons led by a 1.0-million-ton cut to Australia's crop on further drought effects. The United States is lowered 0.5 million tons, and Canada and Serbia are each reduced 0.3 million tons. Partly offsetting are production increases of 1.0 million tons for the EU and 0.7 million tons for Turkmenistan, both on updated harvest reports. Projected global exports for 2019/20 are lowered 1.2 million tons led by a 1.0-million-ton reduction for Australia reflecting their smaller crop. Total imports are decreased 1.1 million tons with the United States, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, and Kyrgyzstan accounting for most of the decline. World wheat consumption is reduced 1.1 million tons primarily on a 0.8-million-ton reduction in U.S. feed and residual use. With supplies rising and use declining, global ending stocks are raised 1.3 million tons to a record 287.8 million. Source: USDA

World consumption declined, stocks rose to a new record level, and the price of wheat moved to the downside in the aftermath of the October WASDE report.

Source: CQG

As the chart of December CBOT wheat futures shows, the price dropped to a low at $4.8750 per bushel in the wake of the report and closed at $4.93 on October 10. On that day, the KCBT-CBOT wheat spread settled at an 89.75 cents discount for the KCBT wheat, which continues to be a bearish sign for the wheat futures market.

Cotton is in the crosshairs of trade

The cotton market was looking for some positive news on the fundamental picture for the fiber in the October WASDE. However, the report turned out to be a bit of a disappointment when the USDA said:

The 2019/20 U.S. cotton supply and demand estimates show slightly lower production and ending stocks compared with last month. Production is lowered less than 1 percent, to 21.7 million bales, largely the result of a reduction in Texas. Domestic mill use and exports are unchanged from last month, and ending stocks are reduced 200,000 bales. At 7.0 million bales, U.S. ending stocks in 2019/20 are projected at 36 percent of use, compared with 27 percent in 2018/19. The 2019/20 season-average price for upland cotton is forecast at 58 cents per pound, unchanged from last month and 12.5 cents lower than in 2018/19. The 2019/20 global cotton supply and demand forecasts show little overall change from last month. World production is 130,000 bales lower as declines for Brazil, Pakistan, Australia, and the United States more than offset a 1-million-bale increase in India. Global consumption is 130,000 bales lower than September's forecast and the projection for world trade in 2019/20 is reduced 300,000 bales. Lower expected imports for China and Vietnam more than offset increases for Pakistan and Turkey. Exports for Australia and Brazil are also lower. World ending stocks in 2019/20 are now forecast at 83.7 million bales, virtually unchanged from the September forecast but 3.0 million bales higher than in 2018/19. Source: USDA

As world ending stocks were virtually unchanged from the September report, the price of cotton did not move much on October 10 in the wake of the report.

Source: CQG

The chart of nearby December cotton futures shows that the price of the fiber moved marginally lower in the aftermath of the WASDE report and settled at 61.42 cents per pound.

Cotton remains not far above the bottom end of its pricing cycle. However, the price recovered back over the 60 cents per pound level after trading to a low at 56.59 cents on the December contract in August. Cotton has been trending higher, but the trade war is the primary issue that will determine the path of least resistance for the fiber over the coming weeks and months.

Meats in the offseason, but trade and currencies are significant factors

Cattle and hog prices had been moving higher, going into the October WASDE report. The meats are in the heart of the offseason. The trade war and weak currencies in Brazil and Argentina had been weighing on prices over the past months. The USDA told the cattle market:

The forecast for 2019 total red meat and poultry production is raised from last month, as higher broiler production more than offsets slightly lower beef and turkey production. For 2020, the total red meat and poultry forecast is raised from the previous month on higher expected pork and broiler production. Beef production is unchanged for the year, although a slower pace of placements in third-quarter 2019 is expected to result in lower first-quarter beef production, but higher second quarter production. The 2019 beef import forecast is unchanged, but exports are reduced, reflecting recent trade data. For 2020, imports are reduced, reflecting tighter supplies from Oceania and strong demand for beef by competing importers. Exports are raised on firm global demand and tightness in supplies from Oceania. The cattle price forecast for 2019 is raised on current price strength; this increase in price strength was carried into early 2020. Source: USDA

The report on cattle was mostly supportive of the price of the animal protein.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December live cattle future shows that the price had been appreciating going into the USDA's October report. The price settled at $1.11425, not far below the recent high at $1.1220 on October 9.

The pork market is directly in the crosshairs of the trade war. Chinese pork production has plunged as a result of the devastation to supplies caused by the ongoing African swine flu epidemic. The USDA told the hog market:

Pork production is unchanged. Pork production is forecast higher, as expected growth in pigs per litter points toward increased availability of slaughter hogs in 2020. The 2019 and 2020 pork export forecasts are raised from the previous month on recent trade data and strong demand U.S. pork products. Source: USDA

The USDA expects that export demand for pork will rise, given the supply problems in China. The price of December lean hog futures has been volatile but held in the aftermath of the WASDE report on October 10.

Source: CQG

December lean hog futures settled at 69.475 cents per pound on October 10, just below the high from October 9 at 70.325 cents per pound.

The focus will now shift to south of the equator in the agricultural markets. The weather conditions in Brazil, Argentina, and other countries in the southern hemisphere will determine the path of least resistance for many agricultural products.

The top holdings in the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund contain many of the futures contracts covered by the WASDE report. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA has net assets of $383.91 million, trades an average of just under 300,000 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Source: Barchart

The DBA ETF moved lower from a closing price at $15.75 on October 9 to t$15.68 on October 10 on the back of the overall bearish tone in the October WASDE report.

Now that the USDA October report is in the books, the focus shifts to the southern hemisphere and the ongoing trade war between the US and China.

One thing to remember about the agricultural sector of the commodities market is that supplies are a season-to-season affair. Meanwhile, population growth around the globe at the rate of around twenty million each quarter means that the demand side of the fundamental equation is always expanding. Supplies must keep up with the demand to feed the world.

