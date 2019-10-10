Kinross Gold Is An Undervalued Company

EPS will be approximately stable at $0.21-$0.27 in 2019-21. After negative EPS in 2016, 2017 and 2018, many investors will be interested in acquiring shares in 2019 and 2020.

In my opinion, Kinross Gold (KGC) is undervalued by the market. After the recent gold price spike, in 2019, Kinross' stock price increased more than 40%. However, I designed a conservative DCF model, which shows that the share price could increase from the current price of $4.8 to more than $7.28. Market analysts believe that Kinross' EBITDA could go from $973 million in 2018 to $1.472 billion in 2021. That's my opinion too. The current enterprise value (EV) does not reflect such positive expectations, which is creating a magnificent buying opportunity.

Expected Production of Gold and Expected Sales

Kinross is a miner of gold and other byproducts such as silver. The company acquires and explores gold reserves in America, the Russian Federation, West Africa, and worldwide.

The company's total production declined from 2.789 million ounces in 2016 to 2.45 million ounces in 2018. According to the last 10-Q, Kinross expects its 2019 production to be close to 2.5 million ounces. Thus, in 2019, total production would increase by 1.92% as compared to that in 2018. In my opinion, shareholders will not be able to obtain a lot of financial gain from an increase in Kinross' production. Revenue volatility depends more on the ounce price than the company's production levels. However, for the sake of completeness, see below the company's production, its total value, and the ounce price. Remark that the price of gold has gone, in the last three years, from $1,100 in 2016 to more than $1,500. In my view, in the light of these returns, many investors will be willing to invest in gold:

For the first three years of my DCF model, I used the guidance given by the company and the market consensus. However, I want to point out that in my view, the expected sales are low. Market analysts did not seem to be including the most recent increase in the price of gold. The expected 2019 gold production is 2.5 million ounces. At $1,500 per ounce, in my view, 2019 sales would reach $3.65-3.7 billion. According to other market analysts, 2019 sales will reach $3.4 billion, 9% less than our sales target. 9% difference in sales in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 can change the EV significantly:

Value Drivers, Forecast - Why Investors Will Like Kinross

I used the findings shown in Resources Policy by J.MacDiarmid, T.Tholanab, and C.Musingwini. These authors found that revenue, commodity prices and EBITDA multiple are the primary drivers of mining companies' enterprise value. Besides, the paper also shows that the net debt/EBITDA ratio and other debt metrics are only correlated with EV when commodity prices decline. Gold prices increased in 2019, so I will not care about the company's financial risk.

I believe that sales in 2019, 2020 and 2021 will increase from 0.85% to 1.7%. I decided to use 1.74% growth y/y for 2022 and 2023. In my opinion, this sales forecast is quite conservative. It is not far from what other analysts are expecting. Yes, the company's revenue growth is not that large, which many investors will not appreciate. Consequently, there seems to exist a lack of liquidity in the market, which explains why the shares are undervalued.

From 2016 to 2018, Sales/EBITDA was 29% to 35%. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, analysts expect this figure to reach 39% to 41%. I used the same rationale and employed 43% and 44% in 2022 and 2023 respectively. I obtained a 2023 EBITDA of $1.610 billion, 20% more than that in 2019. I think it is a moderate figure as the gold price increased more than 25% only in 2019.

Analysts expect interest expenses and net debt to decline from 2019. Interest expenses are projected at $71 million in 2019 and $53 million in 2020 and 2021. I used an interest expense/sales of 0.49%-0.59% in 2022 and 2023, which is close to that of interest expenses in 2021. In line with the same rationale, I believe that net debt will decline from $1.319 billion to $596 million. In my opinion, many investors don't know that the company expects to reduce its net debt in the future. It is very valuable information. If the company's financial risk decreases, market participants could expect an increase in share price .

Most analysts believe that Kinross will increase its share count from 1,270 million to 1,648 million from 2019 to 2021. If the company continues to print shares at the same rate, the share count will reach 1,850 million in 2023. Net income is also expected to increase from $342 million to 346 million in 2021, so forward EPS will be approximately stable at $0.21-$0.27 in 2019-2021. After negative EPS in 2016, 2017 and 2018, many investors will be interested in acquiring shares in 2019 and 2020. This fact could create additional buying pressure on the share price.

WACC Calculation, Expected FCF and Sensitivity Analysis

As of June 30, 2019, debt was $1.891 billion. The current market capitalization is $6.10 billion. Thus, I get the weight of equity and weight of the debt of 0.76 and 0.23. The 10-Year treasury constant maturity rate is 1.2%, and the 24 months Beta is -0.21. Hence, if I use an expected premium of 5%, the cost of equity is 0.15% (1.2% - 0.21*5% = 0.15%). Besides, dividing total debt of $1.891 billion by interest expenses of $72 million, I obtain cost of debt of 3.8%. With regards to taxes, the average tax rate in 2017 and 2019 is close to 40%. Grabbing all together, the WACC is 0.63% (0.76 * 0.15% + 0.23*3.8%* (1-40%) = 0.0014% + 0.0052 = 0.63%). In my opinion, the fact that the WACC is very low is very appealing. The company is financing its activities at a very cheap cost, which enhances the company's total valuation. Investors will appreciate this fact.

I decided to utilize the FCF expected by the market in 2019, 2020, and 2021. In 2022 and 2023, the FCF figures were obtained from my EBITDA figure assumptions:

I am discounting free cash flow from five years. Consequently, the terminal value represents approximately 75% of the total enterprise value figure. The EBITDA multiple used for the terminal value is one of the most relevant numbers in my model. Hence, I performed a sensitivity analysis with EV/EBITDA from 5.5x to 7.5x and different 2023 EBITDA figures. From 2010 to 2017, when the market was not at a cyclical high or cyclical low, the median EV/EBITDA of competitors was ~6x-7x EBITDA. Hence, Kinross Gold is not only an undervalued company. I think this industry is trading at low multiples, which investors will appreciate.

My results showed that Kinross Gold should have a minimum enterprise value of $11.85 billion, with a WACC of 1%, 5.5x EBITDA, and 2023 EBITDA of $1.61 billion. The maximum value was $14 billion with 4% WACC and EV/EBITDA of 7.5. Market participants should observe that the current enterprise value is $7.5 billion. Besides, the implied share price with EV/EBITDA of 5.5x-7.5x and 2023 EBITDA of $1.610 billion is $8.43-$10.75. The current share price is $4.87. There appears to exist significant upside potential on this name:

Risks

In the next four years, if Kinross Gold achieves less EBITDA than expected by the market, the company's EV will decline, which, in my view, is the most significant risk on this name.

Besides, if the price of gold declines back to $1,300-$1,100, I will expect the Kinross' price to drop from $4.8 to below $3.2. It is the mark at which the shares were traded in May when gold price was $1,300:

If the political relationship between Russia and the United States is not positive, Kinross' business model could suffer. In 2018, 19% of Kinross' total production came from Russia, and there exist ongoing political tensions in the Area.

As per the the company's 10-K, here's how the United States and Russian could react to allegations of cyberattacks and interference about the 2016 U.S. presidential election:

Ongoing political tensions and uncertainties with respect to the Russian Federation (including as a result of the Russian Federation's foreign policy decisions, actions in respect of Ukraine and allegations of cyberattacks and interference with the 2016 U.S. presidential election) have resulted in the imposition of sectoral and other economic sanctions, and increased the risk that the U.S. and certain other governments may impose further economic, or other, sanctions or penalties on, or may take other actions against, the Russian Federation or on persons and/or companies conducting business in the Russian Federation. There can be no assurance that sanctions or other penalties will not be imposed, or other actions will not be taken, by the Russian Federation, including in response to existing or threatened sanctions or other penalties or actions by the United States, Canada or the European Union and/or other governments against the Russian Federation or persons and/or companies conducting business in the Russian Federation.

My Takeaway

While Kinross' stock price increased more than 40% in 2019, in my opinion, there exists further upside potential. Most analysts and I expect the company's EBITDA to grow from $973 million in 2018 to more than $1.472 billion in 2021. In my view, the current enterprise value does not reflect these expectations. A simple DCF model with more than the current WACC shows an implied price of $7.28 or higher. Besides, the company expects to reduce its financial risks, which most value investors will appreciate. In opinion, as more analysts get to know Kinross' expectations, the share price will increase.

