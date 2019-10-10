Technically Speaking For October 10

Despite a trend break in the Treasury market, there's not much for the bulls right now.

The latest Fed Minutes make several comments about financial market volatility that the financial press overlooked.

The administration is considering additional, non-trade measures to ratchet-up pressure on China.

The IMF recently noted that "fractures" are causing a slowdown in economic activity in developed countries (emphasis added).

Global trade growth has come to a near standstill. In part because of the trade tensions, worldwide manufacturing activity and investment have weakened substantially. There is a serious risk that services and consumption could soon be affected.

It doesn't appear that tensions will lower anytime soon. In fact, the administration is analyzing various measures to increase pressure (emphasis added):

Trump administration officials are weighing a range of options that could inflict additional economic pain on China as the United States continues looking for ways to force Beijing to change longstanding practices that have put American companies at a disadvantage. The ideas under consideration would move the White House’s negotiating tool of choice beyond tariffs toward limiting China’s access to American capital markets and imposing greater scrutiny on its companies, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The anecdotal comments in the latest ISM report indicate that trade issues are a prime reason for the recent manufacturing contraction. The above news means this will probably continue.

The Fed released the latest meeting minutes yesterday, which I'll cover in more detail in tomorrow's weekly recap. But there're two points that the financial press didn't cover that are nonetheless important (emphasis added):

Global financial markets were volatile over the intermeeting period, with market participants reacting to incoming information about U.S.–China trade tensions and the global growth outlook. In the weeks following the July FOMC meeting, U.S. yields declined sharply and risk asset prices fell amid a spate of largely negative news about risks to the global economic outlook. These price moves reversed to some degree in September as developments on trade and economic data turned more positive. On net, Treasury yields remained substantially lower, while the S&P 500 and corporate credit spreads reversed most or all of their earlier losses to end the period little changed.

The above developments are mostly risk-off in nature. While equity markets rebounded, Treasury prices remained elevated (which means yields were lower), a development Fed governors would undoubtedly consider strong evidence of economic weakening.

However, money markets became highly volatile just before the September meeting, apparently spurred partly by large corporate tax payments and Treasury settlements, and remained so through the time of the meeting.

The short-term funding market is a largely unknown and un-monitored market, yet it is one of the most important to the economy as it allows companies to cover potential cash shortfalls. Its breakdown is also a potential signal that there is a deeper problem in the markets and the economy.

Let's look at today's performance table: Once again the equity markets led the way higher. But the large-caps were the primary drivers: the QQQ, SPY, and OEF outperformed smaller-cap indexes. Treasuries were off -- especially the long end, which dropped a bit more than a percent.

Although the Treasury market has dropped a bit, equities haven't caught a strong enough bid to rally through key resistance.

Let's start with the 5-minute IEF and TLT charts: The IEF has declined for the last three days. At the open, it broke through support at the 113 level and closed near a session low. The TLT has the same pattern, although its support was in the upper 143's.

But the momentum hasn't translated into equity market strength. While the SPY is still in an uptrend, it remains below resistance in the mid-290s. And the IEM remains a larger percentage below its recent high.

Looking at the 30-day charts, the equity indexes are still weak: The IWM is still printing a series of lower highs and remains below a key resistance trend line. And the SPY is still consolidating.

The recent trend break for the Treasury market is good news for the equity market. But so far, it hasn't translated into a meaningful stock market rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.