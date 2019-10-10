Sell Activision Blizzard - Hong Kong Misstep Will Cost A Fortune

In today's political environment, Activision Blizzard's move to silence a pro-Hong Kong activist was nothing short of hair-brained. Sell ATVI.

Management showed its true colors by pledging support to China over Hong Kong: the company apparently values its growing eastern market more than its core western market.

Angry video game enthusiasts are a force to be reckoned with, and the real backlash is just getting started.

In about a minute, the company arguably erased billions of dollars in customer goodwill. The company's financials will reflect this erasure with lost subscription and preorder revenue.

Activision Blizzard Inc. made a colossal misstep by banning a Hearthstone player for supporting an independent Hong Kong during a stream.

Investment Thesis

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) made a serious misstep by banning the Hearthstone player "blitzchung" for openly supporting Hong Kong's independence. The alarmingly pro-China stance that Activision Blizzard took in handling this incident has already created waves in the online video game community.

Whether the action was justified or not is irrelevant: Activision Blizzard's western customers have already ruled the company guilty. Canceled preorders and subscriptions, boycotting Blizzcon, and turning Overwatch character Mei to a symbol of Hong Kong's independence is just the beginning.

With the current US presidential administration's stance on China, management should have carefully reviewed any pro-China public statement. Due to the anti-free speech nature of the company's reaction, politicians on both sides of the aisle are decrying Activision Blizzard.

When it comes to investing, I prefer betting on management teams who don't alienate their consumers by bending the knee to authoritarian governments. With Asia Pacific revenue amounting to only around 12% of the company's sales, this move was bizarre. Sell ATVI.

Summary of the Incident

On Sunday, during an interview, professional Hearthstone player blitzchung lowered his protestor-style mask to yell, "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our age!" The stream quickly cut to a commercial break. Shortly after, Blizzard announced that blitzchung would receive a one year ban from Hearthstone and fired the two casters.

Source: Google

As of today, blitzchung will not be able to participate in the upcoming Grandmasters tournament and will not receive any prize money earned in Grandmasters season two. This immediately outraged fans of the game, causing the incident to go viral.

Blizzard's announcement in response to the event was given in a disturbing, authoritarian tone as if it was telegraphed directly from the Chinese government:

Source: Twitter

Backlash From Gamers

Western gamers who support Hong Kong's independence felt as though Activision chose China over them. As a result, they successfully turned Mei from Blizzard's Overwatch into a symbol of Hong Kong's autonomy. Sporting a protestor mask with pro-Hong Kong slogans, the goal of Mei's new look is to coerce China's government to ban Overwatch.

Source: Google

China has already banned Winnie The Pooh's likeness for its symbolism as a criticism of Xi Jinping's regime. China could ban Overwatch or even all Blizzard games in response. A ban of any kind would cripple Blizzard's presence in China, although the company had every intention of preserving its Chinese market share.

The backlash doesn't stop at Mei's transition to a symbol of freedom. As of today (10/9/2019), #BoycottBlizzard is trending on Twitter (TWTR): Source: Trends24

Angry gamers are unlikely to continue supporting Activision Blizzard. Canceled subscriptions and orders will hit Activision Blizzard shareholders where it hurts: the top and bottom lines.

While it's too early to tell how many Blizzard fans will cancel subscriptions or preorders, Reddit has always been a good bellwether of consumer sentiment. The website is exploding with anti-blizzard posts and comments. Many top posts on Blizzard subreddits are instructions to unsubscribe or cancel preorders for games, or outright mockery of the company.

For example, Warcraft 3's subreddit page r/WC3's current top posts are instructions on how to cancel a preorder for Reforged and satirical representation of the Tiananmen Square massacre using Warcraft characters:

Source: Reddit

The chatter in the comment sections is also lively, with commenters planning protests at Blizzcon to garner national attention to the issue.

Source: Reddit

Based on the response, it is apparent that an overwhelming majority of Western video game enthusiasts support Hong Kong's struggle for independence.

As I have mentioned before in my article covering Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), angry gamers are a force to be reckoned. In the past, they have single-handedly turned massive budget games into total flops- Battlefront 2 and Fallout 76 are perfect examples.

Even Blizzard's employees are lashing out against the company's actions. A few dozen employees staged a walk-out in solidarity with Hong Kong.

For no apparent reason other than to appease the Chinese government, Activision Blizzard created a significant headwind in its key market. Due to the quick actions of gamers, this headwind could now manifest itself in its fast-growing Chinese market as well.

Outcry From Politicians

Activision Blizzard undeniably opened a can of worms with its consumers. But customers aren't the only ones upset at the company's actions.

Ron Wyden, a Democratic senator from Oregon, had the following to say:

Source: Twitter

Marco Rubio, a Republican senator for Florida, was keen to decry Blizzard's actions as well:

Source: Twitter

Politicians from both parties are denouncing Activision Blizzard's ban as unamerican. After all, a tenet of American culture is freedom of speech. Activision Blizzard censored free speech that supports Hong Kong's independence from authoritarian rule. Very rarely does an issue garner staunch support from both sides of the aisle in US politics. I was surprised to see Rubio and Wyden in agreement here.

But how will US President Donald Trump react? This question is rhetorical, but readers are welcome to use their imagination.

Given his hardline stance on China, Trump would almost certainly have a similar reaction to an American company bowing to China's authority. With political tensions between the US and China at their most contentious point in years, Activision Blizzard painted a political target on its back.

All This For What?

The truly puzzling aspect of the scandal is the relatively small amount of revenue that comes from China. The Americas and EMEA (western markets) make up north of 80% of the company's revenue:

Source: Statista

With the lion's share of revenues stemming from western markets, the move to appease China seems illogical.

And with the company already trading at nosebleed valuations, lost sales and profits aren't baked into the current stock price.

Data by

YCharts

Conclusion

Activision Blizzard's eagerness to abandon its western customers in favor of China opened Pandora's box. The negative press is just starting: expect protests at Blizzard events and further outcry from politicians. Canceled subscriptions from World of Warcraft and canceled preorders of games like Reforged will hurt the company's top and bottom lines.

Mei is one of the most popular Overwatch characters. Now that she is a symbol of Hong Kong's independence, China has an excuse to ban the game or even cut ties with Blizzard completely.

Regardless of Blizzard's intentions, they destroyed potentially billions of dollars of customer goodwill in their eastern and western markets.

With the stock down only a couple percentage points since the incident, I don't think the market has fully digested the news and its implications. Now is an excellent opportunity to sell or short ATVI stock ahead of the backlash that will inevitably arise from this faux pax.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.