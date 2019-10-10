Enough Already With China, Prepare For Earnings Starting Later This Month And IPO Lockups Expirations

Look for the names that have weathered the storm, and their prices have been going up under the pressure.

The One Time That the White House Leaking Like a Sieve is a Good Thing

The chatter is that China is looking for some kind of "ceasefire" in the near future. They are trying to get the next hike in tariffs delayed. I think that if the Chinese give some language towards IP protections (their own business leaders want it too) and agree to some kind of schedule of talks for 2020, they could get a temporary waiver. As far as ag purchases, they desperately need our hogs, and they will happily boost other ag to get that protein. The price of pork has shot up 60% over there, and it is becoming clear that the leadership is very wary of a backlash from consumers. Food is a much larger slice of the consumer's pocketbook. The Chinese are trying to look like they are giving something up when, in reality, they desperately need good news too. More tariff hikes will not play well in China with plant closings every day. The fact that they went nuts when a basketball team exec made a minor statement about Hong Kong tells me that President Xi is on the backfoot. Why else is this meeting even happening while the US blackballed their best AI startups and video security companies, and rescinded visas from Chinese VIPs? If this was 6 months ago, no way would there be ministerial meetings and a scheduled photo-op between Trump and him. Prepare for good news...

Can we now just talk about stock for 5 minutes? Sheesh!

Have you been monitoring names that have weathered the storm?

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is about to break into new highs. I don't need to chart that for you. If you want to speculate, AAPL makes a lot of sense. If you want to play on the supplier, then Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS), Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE), or just stick with AAPL. Even if you are a strict technician, AAPL has broken above its highs, let it close above and buy it tomorrow morning. You want to see a closing all-time-high for fresh momentum money to come in.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are resting today, but they have been acting fantastically the two weeks. Let's look at the charts.

By now, you know how much I like gradually rounded bottoms like this. You might want to wait for that last jump to $120 recedes back to the $110 level or thereabouts to execute a trade, but clearly, ROKU is in the process of regaining some lost ground. TSLA is much more interesting...

We have an inverse "head and shoulders" very bullish, but then, we retested the low, for a double bottom. One could draw an overall "Cup and Handle" to include both bottoming patterns. I think this strengthening action, which is contending very strongly with the $250 level, is about earnings. TSLA reports on October 23. I think the market is sniffing out a positive free cash flow story, I also think the update on the Shanghai factory will be positive. Let's pull back to a longer calendar. The above was a 1-month chart. The below is the 6- month.

We see higher and higher lows with the upside capped at just below $250. This is a powerful pennant formation which to my eye will resolve to regain a level approaching $300 to $320. I am putting money where my mouth is. I took a Call option at the $250 strike. A real technician would wait for a clear close above $250 in order to see an established change in momentum. I am not giving all the details because I want you to do the research and make your own decision. This is a risky trade...

Last week, I highlighted Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) as a name that should break its decline from all-time highs and move back to the upside...

I think LULU is going to break into new highs in the next few weeks.

All of a sudden, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is on fire. I took this name off of FANG and turned it into FAMG. I think it's time to include this name back in with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). NFLX popped over 10 points today. I am being a little early in this pronouncement. As you can see, the chart has not yet confirmed the breakout of the current channel.

Clearly, the bulls will roar if NFLX closes substantially above $280, but to my eye, that is just around the corner. There are so many names like this now.

If we do get some kind of truce, the market will go substantially higher.

Most participants have a healthy skepticism, and stocks have been all over the map. There is most likely a ton of cash on the sidelines. If that does happen, I would ask you to take profits and build up cash. Volatility will not have been repealed. That said, we could see a melt-up since there is a lot of trades in the opposite direction. What I think is, we could get a sharp snap going into earnings, then selling into earnings of individual names, and then more optimism going into 2020, along with strong buybacks. What will also feed the rally will be a fear of a repeat of last year's sell-off into December. This won't happen since the Fed is giving us all the liquidity we need. Buy in the weeks before a name's earnings, then sell or hedge in the days before the report.

Analyst Corner

Apple (AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, 14.5% upside.

Tesla (TSLA) is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas on Wednesday. They set an "outperform".

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, 30.3% upside.

Insider Corner

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Andrew T. Feldstein (CIO) bought about $1 million in shares.

My take: This purchase was the result of what is called an "Acquihire" where a smaller company is acquired to bring in the talent. Andrew Feldstein and I assume his team was coveted by AGO. Part of the deal is that Andrew buys AGO shares. He is prudently buying AGO in stages, just like I constantly remind you to do with any of my recommendations. I guess that is why he is the CIO...

The purchase price was paid in cash, and Andrew Feldstein separately agreed to purchase $22.5 million of Assured Guaranty common shares during the course of the next two months to evidence his commitment to Assured Guaranty. Mr. Feldstein, a co-founder of Blue Mountain, has joined Assured Guaranty as Chief Investment Officer and Head of Asset Management and will remain Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Blue Mountain. AGO is in the business of selling insurance for debt issuance. This is a business that prints money as long as they aren't insuring the likes of Puerto Rican debt or the State of Illinois for that matter. I think this is an interesting company and one of the few financial names that can do well in this low interest rate environment. I am not an expert, and also the fact that this guy is buying 22 million in shares of AGO, may or may not be an endorsement. He is being paid a nice sum for his company. On the other hand, no one put a gun to his head to sign a contract a 22 million in cash from an overall purchase of 160 million is not nothing. This is a name that we should keep in mind for further confirmation but it is interesting.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Indra K. Nooyi (Director) spent 172,606 on AMZN shares.

My Take: Indra Nooyi was the CEO of Pepsi, highly regarded and successful. Buying 100 shares even though it's $1,720 a share is really just table stakes. I just think we should keep our eyes out for any news that can give AMZN a boost. I still feel that we need AMZN to be sure that the rally is really real. This is not that.

Once again, Tiger Management buying shares almost $8 million in shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). I don't report every time they buy because I want to focus on individuals.

IPO Corner - Lockup expirations

Stock Name (symbol) Current price IPO Lock-up Shares outstanding Offer price Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) $26.02 10/15/2019 75,000,000 $19.00 Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) $72.77 10/15/2019 20,869,565 $36.00 Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) $137.97 10/29/2019 9,625,000 $25.00 Parsons (NYSE:PSN) $32.87 11/4/2019 18,518,500 $27.00 Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) $28.95 11/6/2019 180,000,000 $45.00 Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) $25.75 11/13/2019 11,250,000 $16.00 Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) $18.48 11/13/2019 33,000,000 $17.00

I have excluded biotech IPOs, perhaps you wish to bet against such names since there have been tons of those. I routinely exclude them, but one could make the case that they are just as likely to sell off on the IPO lockup expirations. You may or may not be surprised that I want to focus on UBER. This was a huge capital raise, and it is a broken IPO. What I am thinking is that the rank and file that have options that have even a little juice in them will want to cash out. They want to buy homes or go take another job in a startup that has more upside. I have the notion that they can't help but think that Uber will take years to resolve whatever issues they have. You know that I think UBER has a good chance of going to zero, but before that, they have to turn into a teenager, and we could very well see that when the lockup expires. I wonder if anyone that wanted out of Beyond Meat (BYND) hasn't already gotten out, unless it was only the top executives that got to screw the investors. I, therefore, don't see a big sell-off happening with BYND going into lockup expiration. I will search around, and you should too. If the rank and file stayed restricted, I would imagine that they would want to get out too. It would really be extremely nervy if the founders got out at 160 and the little guy who worked just as long and hard got the shaft, but it would be par for the course. Fastly (FSLY) had torrid insider buying by an investor, but it has recently receded from the mid-30s. I wonder if the lockup will pressure the stock or if the same investor will look to buy up those shares keeping FSLY at this level. Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is in a similar space and recently got a bunch of upgrades. It is a more recent IPO. I wonder if that is what hurt FSLY. I like both names and would get back to call them a buy if they come back in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have call options on TSLA.