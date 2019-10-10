Macy's Is A Screaming Buy At These Prices

While there are obvious challenges, the market is being excessively pessimistic at these levels, and I think investors can take advantage of that.

I think the shares of Macy's Inc. are trading at unreasonably low levels given all that's gone on at the firm over the past several years.

I think shares of Macy's Inc. (M) are trading at fire-sale prices at the moment, and I think investors should take note. There is a great deal to this story, but I'll attempt to jump immediately to the two most relevant questions facing investors at the moment. First, is the market reaction to the deterioration we've seen the past several years warranted? Second, is the dividend sustainable? In my view, the market has overreacted to the recent financial performance here. Further, the market has expressed an unreasonable bias here over the past year in my view, given how it reacted to three positive earnings surprises with a collective "meh." I also think the dividend is sustainable. In this analysis, I make (rather harsh) adjustments to the financial statements to reveal a company that has cleaned up its balance sheet massively, while returning ever greater sums to shareholders. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but will inevitably meet. I think investors would be wise to buy at market prices today before they rise to match value. I finish my analysis by offering a lower risk approach to this stock found in the options market.

Financial Summary

The finances here are somewhat complex in my view. I'll go through the "easy" numbers before getting into the rationale behind my adjustments to stated financials.

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that Macy's has faced some challenges over the past several years. For instance, for the past five years, revenue has declined at a CAGR of ~1.8%, and net income has declined at an even steeper pace (~6.6%). The company has obviously been impacted by the well-publicized challenges facing brick and mortar retail companies.

In the teeth of this decline, management has actually treated shareholders quite well in my view, returning fully $2.5 billion to them in the past 5 ½ years in dividends alone. In my view, a shareholder-friendly management is a necessary precondition to investing, as an unfriendly management almost guarantees a disappointing outcome.

Moving on to the balance sheet, I think the capital structure is a bright spot here. Specifically, the company has aggressively paid down debt at a CAGR of ~ 8.2% over the past 5 ½ years. This has obviously impacted the interest expense, which has declined at about the same rate. Additionally, fully 52% of the long-term debt here is due in 5 years or more, with an additional 25% due between 3-5 years. Additionally, cash and equivalents represent about 15% of long-term debt. All of this suggests to me there's little risk of a credit or solvency crisis here anytime soon. On the asset side of the capital structure, the company obviously has a significant real estate portfolio, as has been discussed frequently on this forum. In my view, this is less relevant a thing, given what the CEO said about the real estate portfolio in the most recent earnings call:

The neighborhood stores, I would expect those to continue to negatively comp, but they are becoming more profitable, because we are operating them more efficiently with less square footage. The customers are really using them big for fulfillment, a higher percentage of their sales are moving through fulfillment, so we are handling their expectations in those particular stores. We are always looking at our portfolio to look at does it make sense. We are never going to say we are done. But we do believe this national footprint that we have we are servicing a national customer. We know that when we close the store. We are firing customers. We lose their business online. We will make all those decisions very carefully.

I think the idea that selling real estate assets is the equivalent of firing customers is quite relevant. For that reason, I'll not review the real estate portfolio much, as it's not germane to an operation that is assumed to be a going concern.

Related to that is the adjustments to the income statement here that I don't think are appropriate. In trying to establish the sustainability of the underlying business, I'm going to strip out costs and benefits that have little to do with the day to day operations here. Specifically, I stripped out the (positive) impacts of real estate sales and the (negative) impact of restructuring charges. I then pulled these adjustments directly to the bottom line, ignoring tax shields and the like. In my view, at some point added complexity does little to improve understanding. When we take these changes into account, we see a company that overstated net income for the past two years, and under-reported for the three prior years. The net result is that net income declines over the past two years and the latest annual payout ratio jumps from 42% to ~55%. In spite of my severe adjustments, I consider this to be a sustainable payout ratio. I'm particularly impressed by the fact that the company maintains dividend payments and aggressive debt reduction.

Source: Company filings. Adjustments are author calculations. Also, note that 2017 was 53 weeks long.

Comparing the first 26 weeks of 2019 to the same period a year ago reflects the same trends discussed above. We see continued deterioration in sales and net income, made somewhat worse when we pull out non-recurring items like restructurings and real estate sales. The payout ratio is relatively higher in the first half of the year as this period obviously excludes the holiday season. I expect a normalized adjusted payout ratio in the coming months.

Source: Company filings. Adjustments are author calculations.

From a financial perspective, Macy's is a company that is in slow decline, but there's little reason to worry about dividend sustainability at these levels in my view.

The Stock

As I've said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, investing well involves much more than simply finding a company that's growing its cash flows and buying. The stock is often affected by factors that have more to do with the mood of the overall market than anything related to the business. For example, an errant tweet or some hyper interpreted comment by Jerome Powell may move markets up or down, regardless of what's going on with the business. Additionally, the market may start to seek confirmation of its biases, as has been the case with Macy's. The company offered up positive earnings surprises in three of the past four quarters and the following was the immediate reaction from the market:

Source: Author calculations

It would seem that the market is heavily biased against this stock. I think investors can take advantage of this seeming overreaction by purchasing at levels that express an unreasonable level of pessimism.

Two of the ways that I judge the level of optimism or pessimism with a stock is to compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash flow, etc.). I also use price itself to ascertain what the market must be assuming about future growth.

In terms of price to earnings, the company is trading at record lows at the moment, per the following:

Source: Gurufocus

Even if the investor makes the adjustments that I made earlier to earnings, this remains a ridiculously inexpensive stock relative to its own history and to the overall market. At some point, the disconnect between a profitable company trading at these levels must give. The market itself must readjust its expectations for this company and drive it higher.

In terms of using price itself to unpack future growth assumptions, I turn to the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman describes how investors can use a standard finance formula to isolate the "g" (growth) variable to work out what the market must be assuming about future growth. At the moment, ceteris paribus, the market is assuming a compounded decline for Macy's of about 15%, and that the company will be bankrupt in ~7 years. In my view, this is a ludicrously pessimistic view in light of the history here.

Options As Alternative

I understand that some investors might be nervous about buying at what I consider already discounted levels. For such people, I would recommend selling put options, as these create a "win-win" trade in my view. If, as I suspect, the shares climb from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium. If, as the shares continue to fall, the investor will be obliged to buy, but at a net price that is much more attractive than the current level.

At the moment, my preferred options are the May 2020 Macy's puts with a strike of $14. These are currently bid-asked at $2.04-$2.09, having last traded hands at $2.03. If the investor simply takes the bid here and is subsequently exercised, they'll be locked in to a net price ~20% below the current level. At that price, the yield will be ~12.6%. Given that the dividend is sustainable in my view, this "worst" case scenario is quite compelling.

Conclusion

Macy's is a company that has obviously suffered in the same way that most other brick and mortar retail companies have. That said, the company has actively taken steps to minimize the trouble and has generated what I consider to be great financial results under the circumstances. Further, the company is by definition less risky today than it was five years ago, given the extent to which management has cleaned up the balance sheet. Finally, management continues to treat shareholders well with a dividend that is, in my view, sustainable. I think investors would be wise to buy shares at these depressed levels while they have the opportunity. As an alternative, I think short puts make sense at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition, I'll be selling the puts mentioned in this article.