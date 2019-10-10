AT&T: The Improvements Keep Coming

The management team at AT&T (T) is at it again. As the company seeks to right-size its balance sheet and focus on its core assets, it has been liberal about divesting non-core assets. With this latest move, the firm's decision to sell off its operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the company will have completed around $11 billion in asset sales this year alone, handily surpassing the $6 billion to $8 billion in divestitures previously anticipated. Though this will lead to a loss of revenue, the end result, particularly with this sale, should be a healthier, more profitable entity with a smaller overall operational footprint.

A look at the sale

At its core, this sale of assets, which the company made to telecommunications firm Liberty Latin America, is straightforward. In short, AT&T is handing over its business operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Liberty in exchange for $1.95 billion in cash. Naturally, this is subject to post-closing adjustments, so the ultimate amount of cash transferred could change but such adjustments are typically small.

Though a great deal of specifics was left out from the press release, we do know that this transaction includes both wireless and wireline operations, including network assets, spectrum, real estate, current leases, and existing customers. On the wireless side, this sale involves 1.1 million subscribers. To maintain the business, the company is also transferring over 1,300 of its employees, though it is uncertain how many of these, if any, Liberty will end up retaining. Perhaps more important than knowing what's included is knowing what's not included in the deal.

According to management, AT&T will retain its FirstNet operations in the regions as well as its DirecTV and other business relationships. It's difficult to tell how valuable any of these, in particular, is when it comes to the relevant regions, but it's safe to assume that keeping the FirstNet build-out in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands is excellent for the company. As I have written about in a prior article, FirstNet is proving to be a phenomenal growth area for the telecommunications and entertainment giant and any chance to keep that will likely be value-accretive to the firm long term.

Not only will certain assets be retained by AT&T, but the firm also announced that Liberty will help support the company's continued growth pertaining to these lines of business. Liberty understands the need for LTE coverage and capacity aimed at meeting the needs of first responders within the region, so while any financial terms on this front have not been provided, it's likely that AT&T will remain, in general, a beneficiary of anything agreed upon on that front.

Using the cash proceeds from the transaction, which the company hopes to close within 6 to 9 months, it intends to pay down even more debt. As of the end of the company's second fiscal quarter this year, it had net debt of $162.14 billion, so this by itself will have only a minimal impact on the firm's balance sheet, but when you consider that the telecommunications firm should generate $28 billion in free cash flow this year alone, and that it, in the first two quarters of this year only, paid off debt of $16.12 billion, it become clear how dedicated management is to this initiative and how quickly, between cash flow and asset sales, the firm can reduce its leverage. Management's goal, by the end of this year, is to see the company's net leverage ratio fall to around 2.5. This would represent a sizable improvement over the 3.24 the ratio ended last year at (or 3.11 using adjusted EBITDA instead of pure EBITDA).

This could help AT&T

While it's easy to tell the impact this sale will have on AT&T's debt load and overall leverage, it's another thing to figure out the impact this sale will have on the company's revenue and bottom line. This is because there is no segment dedicated solely to these assets and because management did not provide any sort of guidance about the ultimate impact. The best we can do, then, without further knowledge is to give some sort of idea as to what this might mean for the company at the end of the day. To do this, we should look at the firm's Latin America segment, which is where these assets appear to be situated.

Between 2016 and 2018, the Latin America segment at AT&T saw revenue jump around a bit, moving from $7.28 billion in 2016 to $8.27 billion in 2017 before dipping to $7.65 billion last year. In each of these three years, the biggest takeaway is that the segment in question generated material net losses. During this three-year timeframe, the aggregate operating loss associated with Latin America came out to $1.64 billion. Breaking things out further, we get two sub-segments: Vrio, which provides video services primarily to residential customers utilizing satellite technology, and what the company calls its Mexico operations.

Most of the revenue associated with the segment came from Vrio over the three-year timeframe covered and those same assets brought in an aggregate profit of $1.13 billion, while everything else situated in Mexico saw losses of $2.79 billion. In a separate section of the firm's 10-K, it adds Vrio together with Mexico and then dices up the sub-segments again, but this time by specific country, comparing Mexico itself to all other Latin American nations. Though profit figures were not given on this basis, the revenue in all other Latin American nations totaled $3.055 billion in 2018, up from $2.35 billion two years earlier.

This all creates a great deal of uncertainty and to try and get a better breakdown of the day I reached out to investor relations but received no reply. The biggest point to get through, though, is that these are not prime assets on AT&T's books. More likely than not, despite probably generating many hundreds of millions of dollars per year in revenue (if not in excess of $1 billion), they probably do generate a loss for the telecommunications giant. If true, not only does this divestiture help to lower leverage, it may very well contribute toward greater earnings and, possibly, cash flow for the business despite negatively-affecting sales.

Takeaway

Right now, AT&T is going through an interesting transition period and while a great deal of uncertainty exists because of it, this is perhaps the best time for investors to consider taking a stake in the firm. Not only does the company have strong free cash flows, but it's also successfully unloading non-core assets with the aim of reducing debt and getting leverage to reasonable levels. Add to this the growth opportunities the company has, particularly along the lines of 5G and FirstNet, as well as related to other operations I have outlined before, and I can see this making an excellent long-term prospect for market participants to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.