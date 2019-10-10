Alteryx Acquires Feature Labs For Data Analysis Tech

With the deal, AYX is adding capabilities as customers want more integrated tools to empower their workforce.

Feature Labs has developed tools to enable feature engineering in data science analytics for a larger group of non-technical workers.

Alteryx (AYX) announced it has acquired Feature Labs for an undisclosed amount.

Feature Labs operates provides automation feature engineering for machine learning [ML] and artificial intelligence [AI] applications.

AYX is adding functionalities to its system as clients and prospects want fewer vendors and more capabilities to enable more of their workforce to use data science tools for improved operational efficiencies.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts-based Feature Labs was launched in 2015 out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology [MIT] to help data scientists and business analysts gain easier insight and understanding into the factors driving their business.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Max Kanter, who has previously served as a Software Engineer at The New York Times.

Feature Labs also has open-source libraries with over 350,000 downloads, providing automated feature engineering across nearly every domain.

Investors have invested at least $1.5 million in the company and include 122West Ventures, First Star Ventures, and Flybridge Capital Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Zion Market Research, the global machine learning market was valued at $1.58 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $20.8 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast of 44.1% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2024.

Machine learning is an application of AI and enables solutions to more precisely predict results without being definitively programmed.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the proliferation of AI and technological advancements.

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the period due to rising awareness regarding benefits to business productivity.

Major vendors that provide machine learning solutions include:

Microsoft (MSFT)

IBM (IBM)

Sas Institute

SAP (SAP)

BigML

Google (GOOG)

Baidu (BIDU)

Amazon Web Services (AMZN)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Alteryx didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 30, 2019, AYX had $332.7 million in cash and short-term investments and total liabilities of $332.1 million with no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $3.1 million.

In the past 12 months, AYX’ stock price has risen 140.5% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s riseof 23.9% and the overall U.S. Market’s return of 4.3%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive (when compared to consensus analyst estimates) in ten of the last ten quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been stable but trending lower, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Commentary

AYX has acquired Feature Labs for its data preparation and feature engineering automation functionalities.

As Alteryx CEO Dean Stoecker stated in the deal announcement,

Together, we are helping customers address the skills gap by putting more powerful advanced analytic capabilities directly into the hands of those responsible for making faster decisions and accelerating results.

Alteryx’ primary value add is to enable organizations to push advanced data science capabilities further down the organization chart, so non-technical employees can perform more in-depth business metric analyses without the need for and delay from outsourcing the work.

As to its acquisition strategy, AYX sees consolidation in the data analytics software space, so the deal for Feature Labs is part of a desire to build or buy the necessary pieces to provide a more full-featured set of tools to customers and prospects.

As machine learning and AI-assisted technologies become more important in the enterprise, along with concomitant increasing automation of analytical tasks, Alteryx is positioning itself to be a preferred provider in a competitive industry.

While we don’t know the size of the deal, assuming AYX didn’t overpay for a ‘team and technology’ acquisition, this is the kind of transaction that can help Alteryx improve its offerings more quickly.

