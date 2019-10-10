Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/9/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/9/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

WideOpenWest (WOW)

Safehold (SAFE)

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Hallador Energy (HNRG)

Yext (YEXT)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

National Security (NSEC)

Landec (LNDC)

Pure Cycle (PCYO)

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

Morningstar (MORN)

World Fuel Services (INT)

Facebook (FB)

Salesforce.com (CRM)

CarGurus (CARG)

Alteryx (AYX)

Apple (AAPL)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Cardlytics (CDLX)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Viela Bio (VIE)

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Astrazeneca BO Viela Bio VIE JB* $8,075,000 2 5am Ventures Iv BO Aprea Therapeutics APRE JB* $4,999,995 3 Crestview Partners Iii Gp DIR, BO WideOpenWest WOW AB $2,999,314 4 Sosin Clifford BO Cardlytics CDLX B $1,332,800 5 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B $515,640 6 Fertitta Lorenzo J DIR, BO Red Rock Resorts RRR AB $198,324 7 Denooyer Mary Beth HR Keurig Dr Pepper KDP AB $162,578 8 Clark Fred Jr DIR National Security NSEC JB*, B $118,583 9 Hardie David C DIR Hallador Energy HNRG B $100,002 10 Obus Nelson DIR Landec LNDC B $81,120

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $63,777,402 2 Par Investment BO Pure Cycle PCYO JS* $28,762,500 3 Maestri Luca VP, CFO Apple AAPL AS $14,081,680 4 Kasbar Michael J CB, CEO, PR World Fuel Services INT AS $2,934,763 5 Moyer James C DIR Monolithic Power MPWR AS $2,863,600 6 Steinert Langley CEO, CB, BO CarGurus CARG AS $2,364,597 7 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $1,506,501 8 Benioff Marc CB, CEO Salesforce.com CRM AS $1,472,381 9 Rubin Kevin CFO Alteryx AYX AS $1,411,280 10 Sheehan Andrew T DIR Yext YEXT S $1,206,302

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.