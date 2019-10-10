Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/9/19

Includes: HNRG, KDP, RRR, SAFE, WOW, YEXT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/9/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • WideOpenWest (WOW)
  • Safehold (SAFE)
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Red Rock Resorts (RRR)
  • Hallador Energy (HNRG)
  • Yext (YEXT)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • National Security (NSEC)
  • Landec (LNDC)
  • Pure Cycle (PCYO)
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR)
  • Morningstar (MORN)
  • World Fuel Services (INT)
  • Facebook (FB)
  • Salesforce.com (CRM)
  • CarGurus (CARG)
  • Alteryx (AYX)
  • Apple (AAPL)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Viela Bio (VIE)
  • Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Astrazeneca

BO

Viela Bio

VIE

JB*

$8,075,000

2

5am Ventures Iv

BO

Aprea Therapeutics

APRE

JB*

$4,999,995

3

Crestview Partners Iii Gp

DIR, BO

WideOpenWest

WOW

AB

$2,999,314

4

Sosin Clifford

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

B

$1,332,800

5

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$515,640

6

Fertitta Lorenzo J

DIR, BO

Red Rock Resorts

RRR

AB

$198,324

7

Denooyer Mary Beth

HR

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

AB

$162,578

8

Clark Fred Jr

DIR

National Security

NSEC

JB*, B

$118,583

9

Hardie David C

DIR

Hallador Energy

HNRG

B

$100,002

10

Obus Nelson

DIR

Landec

LNDC

B

$81,120

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$63,777,402

2

Par Investment

BO

Pure Cycle

PCYO

JS*

$28,762,500

3

Maestri Luca

VP, CFO

Apple

AAPL

AS

$14,081,680

4

Kasbar Michael J

CB, CEO, PR

World Fuel Services

INT

AS

$2,934,763

5

Moyer James C

DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$2,863,600

6

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,364,597

7

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$1,506,501

8

Benioff Marc

CB, CEO

Salesforce.com

CRM

AS

$1,472,381

9

Rubin Kevin

CFO

Alteryx

AYX

AS

$1,411,280

10

Sheehan Andrew T

DIR

 Yext

YEXT

S

$1,206,302

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.