Investing In Prisons: Recession-Proof 11% Yield From CoreCivic

This, and more, is what makes CoreCivic a compelling buy for investors with higher risk tolerance and long investment horizon.

It is even rarer to find a 11% yielder that is actually growing cash flow and posting solid results.

It is incredibly rare to find a dividend yield that is above 10% from a recession-resistant sector.

We have often discussed that the best opportunities in real estate emerge when you can buy property at a discount and later sell it at a premium due to changing market sentiment. Today, we are bringing you real estate selling at a very large discount. The REIT we are talking about is CoreCivic (CXW) and it is currently on our watchlist for a future potential investment.

If you recall, in May we introduced the company to you, which is a REIT that owns private prisons within the United States. In that piece we discussed the political pressures that are currently taking place. We did not initiate a position in the name, but due to recent pressures, CXW is looking more and more compelling at these levels. The yield has expanded from 8.6% to a hefty 11%.

In full disclosure, here at High Yield Landlord, we recognize that prisons are important to the safety of our society, but we are not taking any political stance. Our goal is to merely offer a wide-range of investing options for our readers.

Also, we must again advise members that there is tremendous volatility within this specialized real estate sector, and it’s important to recognize the political and social implications of investing in prison REITs. As you know, at High Yield Landlord we are more contrarian value investors, meaning we like to go the opposite direction of everyone else. Where others panic and flee, we like to check to see if an opportunity exists. Where others rush after the herd, we tend to run away, knowing that the madness of crowds can often lead to overvalued bubbles that eventually head over a cliff.

As a result, in this report we will take a fresh look at CXW’s fundamentals, outlook, and discuss their turnaround to see if there is an opportunity or if the crowd is truly justified in their panicked stampede out of the shares.

CoreCivic: A Recession Proof 11% Yield

CoreCivic is the country's largest private owner of government-leased real estate assets with 105 facilities totaling over 17 million square feet of real estate and a 35-year history of delivering a broad range of solutions. The company operates in three main segments: Safety, Community, and Property.

The Safety segment focuses on corrections and detention facility ownership and management, and includes 51 correctional and detention facilities with a design capacity to safely and securely care for nearly 73,000 people.

The Community segment is a growing network of residential reentry centers and non-residential community-based corrections alternatives that help address America's recidivism crisis and includes 27 residential reentry facilities with a design capacity support of 5,274 individuals.

The Property segment is a quickly growing portfolio of mission-critical government-leased properties that as of the end of the second quarter includes 27 properties representing nearly 2.3 million square feet of real estate.

CoreCivic Q2 Investor Presentation

Looking at the slide above, the first thing that jumps out is the fact that the dividend yield is now over 11%. What has changed in the business to warrant such a drastic sell-off? The stock is taking a similar path it did in 2016, when the media portrayed Hilary Clinton the clear favorite to win the Presidential election only to later lose to President Trump, which resulted in a strong 80% rally three months later.

Source: Yahoo Finance

If you are not familiar with prison REITs, politics add to volatility far often that not. After all, as the Republican nominee, Mr. Trump touted strong immigration laws and a willingness to continue making use of the private prison sector.

On the flip side, Democrats are more against the use of private prisons. Look at California for example, they have all but completely eliminated their reliance on private prisons as part of their plan going forward.

Looking back at the chart above, you can see the strong rally I mentioned post-election, but now the stock is trickling ever close to those same pre-election levels. Investors are worried a new administration may take office come 2020 because the decline is sure not related to results of the company.

When Investing Gets Political

Prisons are a need in this country, but corporations these days are walking a fine line in terms of “political correctness” when they make certain policy changes in hopes they do not irritate their customer base.

In the case of prison REITs, a group of banks came out and said they would no longer lend to private prisons. CoreCivic is not promoting legislation or anything with the hopes of higher incarnation rates as they have stated in their press release.

“We have a long-standing, strictly enforced policy not to advocate for or against any legislation that serves as the basis for – or determines the duration of – an individual’s incarceration or detention. We ensure those in our care have access to three nutritious meals a day, legal counsel, recreation, faith-based programming and any other needs they may have. We are subject to multiple levels of oversight, including regular review and audit processes and onsite monitoring, and there are currently more than 500 ICE officials assigned to our eight ICE-contracted facilities. We have partnered with every administration for more than 30 years to operate safe, humane, appropriate immigration facilities. We care for each person in our immigration facilities respectfully and humanely while they receive the legal due process that they are entitled to.”

Now that we are revving up the Democratic debates, candidates are beginning to unveil more in-depth policy plans. One of those plans that has garnered much attention lately is focused on immigration.

The discussion from the democratic candidates revolves around the treatment of illegal immigrants held at private detention centers. The majority of the democratic candidates have vowed to outlaw private detention centers and private prisons all together.

Senator Sanders, Sen. Warren, and Sen. Harris have all recently spoke on the topic of private prisons within the past few months vowing to phase them out completely.

Since Sen. Warren spoke on the topic in late June when she unveiled her plan to end private prison contracts, shares of CoreCivic and GEO Group (GEO) have been under pressure. CXW and GEO shares are down 28% and 26%, respectively, since Sen. Warren’s plan was unveiled.

Source: Yahoo Finance

We must remember that these three individuals are on the campaign trail. Those of us that have been through the cycle a few times in our days know that countless promises are made on that campaign trail all the time that are never fulfilled. The fact of the matter is that closing these private prisons would prove to be quite costly and very impractical to the government.

Another newsworthy headline that proved to put unwarranted pressure on both CXW and GEO shares was political decisions made by some of our nation’s largest banks. The likes of JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC) decided to stop lending to private prisons.

A few of these banks already have large financing agreements with these companies in which they will honor, go figuring, as such, this is non-other than a political stunt that will have limited near-term impact on the companies.

The Need For Private Prisons Is Quite Clear

As a history lesson, the United States has the highest incarnation rate of any developed nation and according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the U.S. sends roughly 754 per 100,000 people to jail every year. In regards to private prisons, between 2000 and 2016, the number of people housed in private prisons in the United States increased by 47% compared with an overall rise in the prison population of 9%, according to an analysis from the Sentencing Project.

The U.S. only represents about 5% of the total global population, but to put it into context how high the US incarceration population is, our inmate population is about 25% of all those incarcerated globally. We are seeing prisons reaching max capacity or more with state prisons currently have a roughly 96% occupancy rate, while federal prisons are at 140% of capacity, which leads to opportunity for the likes of CoreCivic and GEO.

This leads us into looking at recent results. Negative headline grabbers from banks and politicians tells a tale of the end of the road for private prisons, however, current results compared with history paints a much different picture.

The big “what-if” investors ask themselves is if Trump is not re-elected in 2020. Over the course of the last 15-20 years, the ICE budget has NEVER decreased. Could this change? Absolutely, but the Obama Administration never decreased their budget, though they talked about it.

Let’s assume Trump is not re-elected, and the ICE budget does change (decrease). The new administration would not wipe the program clean, but I could see them decreasing the number of beds slightly. Now let’s move to the states. We already see state run prisons at over capacity, which represents the clear need for CXW.

On the latest earnings call, CoreCivic announced seven new contracts awarded by both state and federal partners, an increase of approximately 4,500 beds. In addition to these new contracts, the pipeline is filled with additional contracts expected to close in the back half of the year. These new contracts and the contracts to come throughout the remainder of the year will have positive impacts on the 2020 results.

Regardless Of Recent Negative Attacks The Business Is Performing Quite Well

CoreCivic has performed well through the first half of the year - regardless of the political attacks it has taken on the campaign trails.

Here is a look at their earnings results as of Q2 2019.

As you can see, the company recorded a stellar second quarter this year with 9% revenue growth and 18% adjusted EBITDA growth. Both figures came in above guidance.

In addition, the company increased their guidance: Normalized FFO per share in the range of $2.58 to $2.62, an increase to the previous guidance by $0.10 per share at the midpoint. The increase represents roughly a 13% increase over 2018 normalized FFO of $2.31.

These are all positive signs of a company performing very well. The performance thus far combined with the pipeline of contracts they expect for the remainder of the year bodes well for the company moving forward into 2020.

Addressing Capacity Issues At State Run Facilities

Due to the capacity issues at the state level, the company is beginning to see more state partners interested in doing business together to address the issue.

In early 2019, the Governor of Alabama announced a plan to proceed with a formal procurement to build three large regional prison facilities costing upwards of $1 billion to replace many of the state's outdated and overcrowded facilities. Alabama Department of Corrections is expected to issue the request for proposals this fall with hopes of receiving responses in early 2020.

In fact, just a few weeks ago, CXW was awarded a new contract from Adams County, MS. The new contract is expected to generate $50 million to $60 million in annualized revenue.

Moreover, the company has a large development project that is expected to be completed in early 2020. The project under construction is the Lansing Correctional Facility, which is a 400,500 square foot facility containing 2,400 beds. At completion, the facility will commence a 20-year lease with the state of Kansas.

A Peak At The Balance Sheet

As of the end of 2Q19, the company had $56.7 million in cash on hand plus $523 million of availability on its revolving credit facility. The company also has a $350 million accordion, which matures in 2023.

Taking a look at the company’s $1.6 billion in long-term debt, $646 million is due between now and the end of 2022.

The company has a strong balance sheet with debt-to-Adj EBITDA of 3.6x. The company’s low cost of capital is an advantage, which was 4.82% on a weighted cost basis as of the end of 2Q19. S&P gave the company a BB credit rating.

A Stable 11% Dividend That Is Recession Proof

Based on the company’s fall in stock price due to recent political pressures, the dividend yield went from roughly 6% yield at the start of the year to now yielding 11%.

Using the midpoint of the AFFO guidance, the company maintains a payout ratio of 69%, which is on the lower end for REITs. Company management addressed the increased yield on the recent earnings call as follows:

“At current dividend levels, we would maintain a 69% AFFO payout ratio for the balance of the year, based on the midpoint of our updated full-year 2019 guidance. For comparison sake, the average REIT AFFO payout ratio was 78% as of June 30, 2019. So, our dividend is better covered than the average publicly traded REITs.”

The company added,

“in light of our current dividend yield exceeding 11%, compared with a REIT average closer to 4%, we don't believe it would be prudent at this time to allocate additional cash flow toward increasing the dividend to our historic payout ratio target.”

Based on the comment above, I do not envision a dividend increase in the near future. At the same time, I do feel the dividend is well-covered and the business is performing well. As such, this 11% yield is more stable than most would think and provides a very compelling entry point for contrarian investors.

Investor Takeaway

Core Civic (CXW) has performed well from an operational standpoint through the first half of 2019, but the political pressures from campaign promises has left a bad taste in investors mouth. The company is experiencing rapid growth at the state and federal levels, which will only improve cash flow for the years to come. The potential for significant FFO growth is imminent.

Political pressures will continue but remember that this could merely be a great opportunity to invest in a recession proof company yielding over 11%. Investors have been given an opportunity based on a “what-if” scenario rather than how the company is performing. Campaign trails are often left unfulfilled and even if a change were a wish of a possible new administration, it would prove to be a costly change and one that could take years to bring to fruition.

Taking political risk out of the equation, the stock seems to be trading at a fairly cheap valuation of only 7.5x AFFO. Over the course of the past five years, the stock has traded at a P/AFFO metric closer to 10.5x, suggesting that the stock is deeply undervalued.

