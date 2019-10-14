About The Aeroflot Boeing 787 Order

In Boeing’s (BA) latest order and delivery overview, which AeroAnalysis analyzed, we saw that Aeroflot cancelled its order for the Boeing 787, which seems to have sparked concerns regarding Boeing’s ability to maintain a production rate of 14 aircraft per month in 2022 and beyond. In this analysis, we discuss the history of the Aeroflot order and explain why the cancellation is not the prime reason for concern.

Order activity Boeing 787 September

Table 1: Boeing 787 order book changes September 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In September, we saw Air New Zealand finalizing its order for eight Boeing 787-10s with options for 12 more and substitution rights. The firm part of the order is worth $2.7B, but the jet maker suffered an order loss from Aeroflot valued $6.3B at standard prices. Including the order swaps, Boeing lost 14 units and $3.6B in order value (before discounts). After discounts, the order loss is about $1.8B, which is manageable for a company that does $100B in sales in a good year. Also, the 14-unit decline in the order book represents one month of production.

The history of the Aeroflot order

Source: Boeing

If we have to believe the headlines, Boeing is getting itself in trouble due to the cancellation of the Boeing 787 order from Aeroflot. In my view, that’s not the case. Surely a cancellation doesn’t help Boeing in maintaining the production rate, but the Aeroflot order is not the reason for the Boeing 787 program potentially facing a production trim. During the summer, I spoke to some subscribers of The Aerospace Forum and in those thoughtful discussions I already pointed out that for the coming years Boeing is positioned well with its backlog, but after that further order inflow is going to determine how long Boeing can maintain the production rate.

Economic headwinds

The Aeroflot order doesn’t play a vital role in that. The order for the Boeing 787 was placed in 2007. Back then, Aeroflot envisioned the Boeing 787 to be an airplane to support replacement of aging fleet members, likely the Boeing 767-300ER, and to support growth. At the time, an order placed in 2007 should have been indicative of a delivery 7-8 years later (includes delays)… so in 2014-2015. Above you see a chart of Russia’s GDP. What you can see is that GDP declined in the years that the Boeing 787 could have been expected to enter the fleet. So, I’d say that introduction of the Dreamliner around 2014-2016 as planned by Aeroflot would not have been supported by demand. Aeroflot managed the difficult years quite well because the harder hits were being taken by declines on the leisure and charter market. But either way it meant an adjustment in the growth expectations, which likely has resulted in Aeroflot not taking delivery of the Dreamliner, instead they phased out the Boeing 767 without replacement or you could call the Airbus A330-300 aircraft that were delivered in the years prior a replacement to the Boeing 767-300ER.

Hedged order with Boeing and Airbus

What we also found is that in 2014, Aeroflot was looking to increase capacity of the Boeing 787s it had ordered and that would quickly push Aeroflot toward the Boeing 787-10 which didn’t enter service until 2018 with deliveries speeding up in 2019. So there was a certain mismatch between what Aeroflot was looking for and what Boeing could offer at the time. A year later, in 2015, Russian GDP would collapse and there was no need for the 787 any longer. Even the 22 Airbus A350s that were initially ordered in 2007 for delivery in 2017/2018 have been delayed until 2020. If you add everything up, what happened is that Aeroflot hedged its order, placing orders in equal numbers for the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, was looking to increase capacity of its Boeing 787 aircraft on order, and subsequently the Russian economy collapsed. Offsetting the delay in A350 deliveries, Aeroflot ordered six Boeing 777-300ERs in 2017.

Change in strategy and delivery delays

Source: Aeroflot

In 2006, Aeroflot missed the deadline that would “guarantee” a delivery in 2010, but in 2008 Boeing announced a two-year delay to the program pushing back the first Boeing 787-9 deliveries (including the ones ordered by Aeroflot in 2007), and in 2011, deliveries were to begin in 2014. So, with program delays, deliveries from Aeroflot that were to occur between 2014 and 2016 shifted rather quickly. In 2008, Aeroflot still expected deliveries to occur between 2014-2016 and by 2009 this had shifted to 2016-2019 according to Aeroflot’s own documentation. In March 2015 at the presentation of 2014 FY results, this shifted to 2016-2024. This delay is likely driven by a combination of the economic challenges in Russia but primarily due to delivery delays at Boeing and changing fleet requirements. So, eventually the entire order stopped, making sense for Aeroflot, and the airline cancelled the order unofficially (probably an indefinite deferral) in 2015 at the Paris Airshow. Being familiar with aircraft purchase contract clauses, the airline had all rights to terminate its purchase contract.

Source: Aeroflot

The slide above shows how Aeroflot envisioned its fleet modernization back in 20019, but the Boeing 787 was late to the market. Aeroflot was looking for a slightly bigger aircraft, and the growth profile for the Russian air travel market had changed. In between, Aeroflot ordered additional Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A330s in 2010 with deliveries in 2011-2012 and the Boeing 767-300ER was phased out by 2014. Aeroflot phased out the Boeing 767 and Ilyushin Il96-300 without the Dreamliner as a replacement, which made sense at the time.

Olympic Games and the Boeing 777-300ER

Source: YouTube

Instead, the airline started ordering Boeing 777-300ERs. Currently the Russian flag carrier has 19 Boeing 777-300ERs in the fleet with three aircraft yet to be delivered. In 2014, Russia hosted the Olympic Games in Sochi. In absence of the Dreamliner, the airline ordered 16 Boeing 777-300ERs to support a surge in demand for the 2014 Olympic Games and 2018 World Cup. In 2011, 16 units were ordered with deliveries in 2013-2017 and six aircraft were ordered in 2017.

If you add up the numbers for the Boeing 777-300ER, you get to 22 orders - the same number of Boeing 787 aircraft Aeroflot initially ordered. It’s likely that Aeroflot got the Boeing 777-300ER for the same price they would normally have paid for the Dreamliner which would give them a discount of at least $400 million on top of customary discounts. In essence, Aeroflot swapped its order for the Boeing 787 to orders for the Boeing 777-300ER as the airline’s strategy and requirements changed.

Order transferred to lessor

The 22 aircraft that were ordered by Aeroflot in 2007 haven’t been expected to be delivered to the Russian airline since 2015. So, for the past four years we know that the delivery to Aeroflot is not going to happen. Instead, the orders were transferred to Avia Capital Services which couldn’t find any takers for the aircraft and deliveries were shifted to the 2019-2020 timeframe. At this point, I doubt that Boeing was actually counting on these orders to be filled.

Where it becomes interesting is that the same lessor has sued Boeing for the grounding of the 737 MAX in August. So, it could very well be that the Boeing 787 cancellation is part of an attempt to settle.

Conclusion

There has been a lot of news about the “cancelled Aeroflot order” and subsequent consequences for Boeing. Fact, however, is that primarily due to delays at Boeing’s side, deliveries have never taken place and Aeroflot selected the Airbus A350, Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A330 to meet its fleet requirements. After 2015, the order from Aeroflot was never expected to see delivery to the Russian airline. Instead the purchase was transferred to a Russian lessor which has failed to find customers for the jets for the past few years.

For the Boeing 787 program, the cancellation seems to be a hit, but I do doubt whether Boeing has actually ever assumed that these orders will be filled. I believe the slots that have been transferred to the Russian lessor were the first one that Boeing has been looking to fill with “real orders.” It remains true that the Boeing 787 program is in need of orders, but the role of the “Aeroflot order” is wildly overstated. What could possibly help the Dreamliner is an order for the Boeing 787 from Emirates, though expectations are low.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don’t forget to hit the "Follow" text at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

If you like our regular coverage, please consider joining The Aerospace Forum which gives you more indepth tools to understand the industry, access to over 750+ previously published reports and ways (Live chat with the group and one-on-one conversations) to discuss the aerospace industry. *Start your FREE trial today*



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.