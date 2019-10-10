Acasti Pharma And Amarin In Severe Hypertriglyceridemia

Vascepa by Amarin is currently the market leader capturing a sizable portion (48%) of the addressable market with long-term treatment being associated with reduced cardiovascular risk.

The lucrative addressable market for therapeutics to treat hypertriglyceridemia is expected to increase in future years due to an unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyles, and prevalence of obesity.

Branded Therapeutics: Vascepa

Therapeutically, Vascepa launched in 2013 by Amarin (AMRN) is the current market leader over Lovaza launched in 2005 by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Epanova from AstraZeneca (AZN) was approved by the FDA in 2014. However, prior to its launch in 2014, Amarin filed a lawsuit on patent infringement and the current status of the lawsuit remains unknown.

Vascepa was specifically approved to treat severe hypertriglyceridemia (>500 mg/dL) in patients, not on statin therapy (i.e. MARINE study). The ANCHOR trial showed that Vascepa was therapeutically effective in reducing high triglycerides (≥200 mg/dL and <500 mg/dL) in patients on statin therapy. The sNDA application was never approved by the FDA for this expanded clinical indication because of unproven clinical claims that Vascepa could reduce cardiovascular risk.

The REDUCE-IT long-term study validated the clinically meaningful effect of Vascepa at reducing cardiovascular-related events as comprehensively detailed in this NEJM article. The FDA Adcom review for the expanded indication for Vascepa is planned for November 14/2019.

Amarin describes Vascepa as a pure form of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) that lacks docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). An important distinction according to Amarin is that DHA can cause LDL or "bad" cholesterol levels to rise, something that EPA does not do. Vascepa is not associated with LDL-C elevation.

At the end of Q2/2019, AMRN reported cash and equivalent of $221.8M and a total revenue of $100.8M. Analysts project an average target price of $31.71 with a strong buy recommendation. FDA Adcom review of sNDA for Vascepa in reduced cardiovascular risk is planned for November 14.

AstraZeneca describes Epanova (omega-3-carboxylic acids) capsules as a free fatty acid form of omega-3 (comprised of 55% EPA and 20% DHA) which is specifically approved as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (>500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. A major distinction from Vascepa is the LDL-C elevation documented with Epanova treatment. The safety signal of elevated LDL-C could be the reason for the delayed launch as its potential benefit in reducing cardiovascular mortality and morbidity is being clinically assessed. Data readout anticipated in late Q4/2020.

Acasti

Acasti Pharma (ACST) is a small-cap ($179M) Canadian biopharma developing innovative therapeutics for dyslipidemic disorders. Its lead drug asset, CaPre (formerly NKPL66), is in two Phase 3 clinical trials, Trilogy-1 and Trilogy-2. Acasti describes CaPre "as a krill oil-derived mixture containing polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), primarily composed of omega-3 (OM3) fatty acids, principally, 30% EPA and DHA 40%''. It is a novel formulation combining phospholipids and free fatty acid forms of EPA and DHA. Krill oil is extracted from Antarctic krill, a shrimp-like animal - zooplankton crustaceans.

Individuals diagnosed with severe hypertriglyceridemia, triglyceride blood levels from 500 mg/dL to 1500 mg/dL, will be the initial clinical target for CaPre therapy. It is estimated that ~4M people in the US with triglyceride levels >500mg/dl and over are at greater risk of diabetes, heart disease, renal failure, and pancreatitis. I think Acasti has a good shot due to its data on CaPre in regard to clinical efficacy and excellent safety and tolerability profiles. Its potential effect on improving insulin sensitivity markers is an added benefit.

Analysis: Clinical Trial And The 505b Regulatory Path

The clinical development of CaPre involves the 505b regulatory path:

A 505(B)(2) NDA contains full safety and effectiveness reports but allows at least some of the information required for NDA approval, such as safety and efficacy information on the active ingredient, to come from studies not conducted by or for the applicant. This can result in a much less expensive and much faster route to approval, compared with a traditional development path [such as 505(B)(1)], while creating new, differentiated products with tremendous commercial value.

Phase 2: In Q3/2016, Acasti announced positive results from its pivotal study, a bioavailability bridging study comparing CaPre to OM3 prescription drug Lovaza as a means of establishing a scientific bridge between the two. The study successfully met its primary objective, supporting Acasti's strategy to pursue the FDA 505(B)(2) regulatory pathway for approval. This regulatory pathway allows Acasti to streamline the overall development program required to support NDA submission by relying on the safety data of another approved drug, in this case, LOVAZA, in addition to data from all of Acasti's clinical studies of CaPre.

Phase 3: Acasti initiated a Phase 3 clinical program (TRILOGY) to assess the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with very high (≥500 mg/dL) triglycerides in the first quarter of 2018. Acasti completed enrollment in Q4/2018 and study completion is expected by the end of 2019. President and CEO Jan D'Alvise noted:

Given the positive results we saw from our Phase 2 trials in a total of 675 patients, we eagerly await the completion of the results from our two TRILOGY clinical studies. patients enrolled in the Phase 3 TRILOGY trials have higher baseline triglyceride levels (above 500 mg/dl) versus our Phase 2 studies, where most had baseline triglycerides significantly below 500 mg/dl;

patients randomized to CaPre in the Phase 3 TRILOGY trials all received 4 grams per day and will remain on drug for 6 months, while our Phase 2 studies included patients receiving a range of doses from 1 gram, 2 grams and 4 grams per day for only 8 to 12 weeks with a favorable dose response;

the Phase 2 trials also indicated that CaPre may have a positive effect on other major lipid markers such as VLDL, LDL-C, and HDL-C, as well as HbA1c in patients with diabetes."

As previously disclosed, top-line results will include a readout of the primary endpoint, which is intended to show CaPre's overall impact on lowering TGs after 12 weeks compared to placebo. The placebo used in the TRILOGY trials is cornstarch, which is inert and, consequently, is expected to have a neutral effect on key biomarkers of patients in the placebo group. The TRILOGY studies are designed to provide at least 90% statistical power to detect a difference of at least a 20% decrease from baseline in TGs between CaPre and placebo.

Actionable Event, Financials, and Risks

The top-line results are due by December 2019 for TRILOGY 1 and January 2020 for TRILOGY 2. Analysts project an average target price of $5.31 with a strong buy recommendation. Commercialization is planned for 2021.

At the end of Q2/2019, Acasti reported cash and equivalent of $19.08M (after conversion from Canadian dollar), excluding the recently announced $750K grant.

Market Outlook

The addressable market for prescription omega-3 (OM3) therapeutics for dyslipidemic events, hypertriglyceridemia, and low HDL-C were ~ $1.4B in 2018. Further growth is expected in the upcoming years due to the increasing prevalence of obesity in the western world. Moreover, one in four adults in the United States or more than 50M individuals have hypertriglyceridemia-elevated triglyceride (>150 mg/dL) levels. Statins are widely used to treat dyslipidemia, but the residual cardiovascular risk (~65 - 75%) remains. The clinically meaningful benefits including reduced cardiovascular risks associated with some prescription OM3 would increase their use in the clinical setting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.