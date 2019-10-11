Enbridge Is Too Cheap For Its Juicy Yield And Growth Outlook

Thesis

Enbridge (ENB) is an energy giant that continues to invest heavily in the buildout of energy infrastructure in North America, which should result in significant earnings and cash flow growth over the coming years. This, in turn, will allow the company to raise its dividend meaningfully. Combined with an already attractive dividend yield of 6.2%, this makes Enbridge look like a strong pick for income-focused investors, especially since shares are trading at a valuation that looks way too cheap.

The midstream industry includes a wide array of companies that provide assets and infrastructure that are required for both the oil industry as well as the natural gas industry. These assets include gathering systems, storage facilities, and, maybe most prominently, pipelines through which the respective raw material or product can be transported. There are many smaller players in this industry, but also some larger ones, and Enbridge is one of the biggest of them. The Canada-based company has one of the largest asset footprints among its peers, covering both the US and Canada.

Source: Enbridge presentation

By enterprise value, Enbridge is the biggest energy infrastructure company in North America, with Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), TC Energy (TRP), and Kinder Morgan (KMI) rounding out the top five. Enbridge alone transports a massive 25% of North American oil, as well as one-fifth of its natural gas. As one of just a few midstream companies, it is focused on providing cross-border transportation for oil and gas, as its pipeline network spans both the US and Canada. It connects the Canadian oil-generating region of Alberta to markets in the US where this oil is refined and used, which means that Enbridge's assets are invaluable for both the energy security of the United States, as well as for energy companies (producers and refiners) on both sides of the border.

As a midstream company, Enbridge is not impacted much by the price of oil and gas, which is primarily of interest for producers, nor by crack spreads, which is primarily of interest for refiners. As a pure middleman, Enbridge takes its fees for moving oil and natural gas, but is more or less unaffected by commodity price swings, which result in a great, defensive business model. The company's utility-like cash flows result in a relatively safe dividend, as even during times when the economy is in a weaker position, the risk of a dividend that is no longer covered by cash flows is low. This makes Enbridge particularly attractive for investors that are less risk-prone, and that seek an investment that will do well during economic downturns.

Enbridge's assets are, in many cases, more or less irreplaceable. This is due to the fact that building out a new pipeline footprint that rivals Enbridge's assets would take a gigantic amount of money, and on top of that, it would take many years for all these pipelines and other assets to be built. Enbridge has even more of an advantage, though, as regulators, governments, etc. oftentimes are wary of allowing new pipeline construction. This makes it more complicated for Enbridge and its peers to build new projects, but it also means that their existing pipeline infrastructure will remain in place for decades, as there is almost no possibility of these assets to be replaced. Large companies in this space, with huge existing pipeline footprints, thus have huge competitive advantages, which serve them, and their shareholders well.

Enbridge's prime assets include its Western Canada natural gas transmission infrastructure. The company has sold some of its Canadian natural gas assets, such as gathering systems, to one of the Brookfield (BAM) entities (Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)) in 2018, but it still owns valuable assets such as the Alliance pipeline that connects Western Canada to the Chicago area. The move to sell some of its infrastructure in Western Canada was in line with its broad strategy of divesting non-core assets such as gathering systems, in order to focus more on pipelines and regulated utilities, which results in even more reliant and recession-resilient cash flows.

Huge Project Backlog Results In Strong Growth Outlook

The pipeline industry is not a high-growth industry per se, but due to the ongoing growth of oil and natural gas production in North America, the long-term growth outlook for Enbridge and its peers is not bad, either. In most scenarios, the production of oil and gas in North America will continue to rise well into the 2030s, according to the EIA. This means that new infrastructure is required that will be used to transport oil and gas to markets, or to export terminals that are being built around the country. Traditionally, many midstream companies relied on the issuance of equity in order to finance growth projects, but that model has shown some weaknesses over the last couple of years. Enbridge has thus, like many of its peers, switched to a self-funded model, where it uses cash flows and some debt financing in order to finance its growth projects. This is a big positive for shareholders, which don't have to worry about dilution any longer.

Enbridge plans to place a large number of new projects into service over the next couple of years:

Source: Enbridge presentation

Enbridge's growth projects include expansions of existing infrastructure, such as the Mainline system. These expansions of existing assets are easier to get approved, and oftentimes less capital-intensive, which makes them attractive investment options. On top of that, Enbridge is also building out completely new infrastructure, though, including new pipelines, new transmission systems, and also offshore wind assets.

Source: Enbridge presentation

Building out wind power generation assets looks like an opportune move, as the growth potential for renewables is larger than for oil & gas. Enbridge is mostly reliant on fossil fuels, and that will be the case for decades, but sprinkling in some renewable assets when the project economics look favorable, such as with Enbridge's offshore wind assets, is a plus. Enbridge's wind assets are mostly located in Europe, and offshore projects instead of onshore projects. This results in higher barriers to entry for competitors, and the huge scale of these offshore wind parks makes them attractive for large players such as Enbridge, whereas building out a couple of windmills in a small onshore project would not move the needle for a company like Enbridge.

Source: Enbridge presentation

All in all, Enbridge plans to invest CAD$19 billion into new projects over the coming years, which equals one of the largest project backlogs for companies in the midstream space. Several of these projects are forecasted to come online in 2019, and even more will start to generate revenues and cash flows in 2020, including the large, and therefore highly important, Line 3 Replacement.

Enbridge forecasts distributable cash flows of CAD$4.45 for 2019 on a per-share basis, which is slightly higher than what the company has earned in 2018. Beyond 2019, growth will likely be higher:

Data by YCharts

Analysts are expecting EBITDA to grow by 4% in 2020, and by 6% in 2021, which should result in cash-flow growth in the mid-single digits, at least. One could argue that interest rate savings, as Enbridge can roll existing debt at lower rates, will lead to a higher cash-flow growth rate compared to what analysts are forecasting for Enbridge's EBITDA.

Even if cash flows grow by just 5% a year going forward, though, Enbridge would still look like a quite attractive investment. The company's shares are yielding 6.2% right now, when we add a long-term growth rate of 5%, investors could count on annual total returns of roughly 11%, assuming Enbridge's valuation does not decline from the current level. Since Enbridge's shares are trading at a valuation of just 10.5 times this year's expected distributable cash flows (using the midpoint of management's guidance), it is, I believe, reasonable to assume that multiple compression will not be a meaningful long-term headwind for shareholders. Under these circumstances (no multiple compression), Enbridge's long-term growth rate would have to be just 3.8% a year in order for shareholders to benefit from 10% annual total returns. Thanks to the company's massive growth backlog and its potential for interest savings (refinancing existing debt at lower rates) and share repurchases, a 3.8% annual cash flow per share growth rate seems highly achievable, I believe. All in all, it looks like Enbridge's high current dividend yield, combined with its potential for long-term cash flow growth, should result in ample total returns over the coming years.

Final Thoughts

Enbridge is one of the largest companies in its industry, and it owns highly valuable assets that are more or less irreplaceable. The take-or-pay, utility-like, nature of most of its revenues and cash flows makes Enbridge a recession-resilient company, which makes its stock attractive for risk-averse investors, and for those worried about a global economic downturn.

Enbridge's myriad growth projects that will be placed into service over the coming years should lead to sizeable cash-flow growth, with shareholders will benefit from a strong 6%+ dividend yield while waiting for the share price gains that should follow over the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, ET, KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.