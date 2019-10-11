HSBC: Despite Continuous Challenges There Might Be Value In This Banking Giant

Investment Thesis

Although facing challenges in its two core markets and in executing its expansion plans, plus a lost decade cleaning up a money-laundering and a tax-evasion scandals, there might be value in HSBC (HSBC): its core businesses have proved to be resilient, and the bank is well-positioned in high-growth Asian countries, providing stability and room for expansion that may not be fully priced in its shares.

A Lost Decade And Challenges Ahead

Italians call «la beffa» a comedy whereby the main character, whilst initially having plenty of power and will, is eventually overcome by a series of unfortunate events that leave the poor guy in a dismal state. HSBC’s last decade could be called a «beffa», if this was not insulting to its shareholders: having emerged relatively unscathed from the 2008-2009 financial crisis, HSBC was ready to capitalize on its strengths and take on its rivals when a series of scandals erupted: first, the Bital Bank, HSBC’s Mexican subsidiary that the bank acquired in 2002, turned out to be the money-laundering bank of choice for the Mexican drug cartels; second, its Swiss private bank, which HSBC acquired in 1999, was at the center of a huge leakage revealing tax evasion at an industrial scale. Both episodes cost the bank billions of dollars in fines, damaged its reputation and distracted its management; instead of focusing on growth, HSBC’s executives had to spend most of their efforts cleaning up the mess. When things were starting to look better, HSBC’s two core geographies got shaken: the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016, and a lot of uncertainty remains on the terms of the agreement, if there is one; Hong Kong is entering its fifth month of escalating public protests that show no sign of abating.

And yet, the bank has shown tremendous resilience throughout the past years: it remained always profitable, left the dividend unchanged (even if it is still half what the bank paid in 2007), and delivered its cost-cutting efforts. Strong of its 2.6 trillion USD in assets, which make it the largest bank in Europe, and of its competitive position in Asia, it is now ready to deliver growth again, as its "pivot to Asia" mantra shows. I believe that if one understands the risks and is willing to accept them, there might be value in this banking giant.

A Look At HSBC’s History And Businesses

HSBC was founded in 1865 in Hong Kong as the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation. Founded just five years after the end of the Second Opium War between the United Kingdom and China, the bank financed trade between the two countries and rapidly expanded throughout the whole of East Asia, from Singapore to the Philippines, to fund infrastructural investments such as railways and ports. After the Second World War, Hong Kong hosted millions of Chinese immigrants fleeing China after the Communist Party had taken control of the country. Many of these refuges brought to Hong Kong a new entrepreneurial spirit, and the colony changed from a trading center to a manufacturing hub; at that time, HSBC invested deeply in the development of its retail network in Hong Kong, both directly and through the acquisition of the Hang Seng Bank, one of the most active retail banks in Hong Kong.

After Mainland China started to open its doors to foreign trade, many manufacturing businesses in Hong Kong moved north, while the tiny state focused on finance and trade, regaining its original role. So did HSBC; in order to serve its small and medium-sized enterprise customers and to diversify from Asia, from the 1980s the bank embarked on a number of acquisitions: the first ones made strategic sense and showed excellent execution, like the acquisition of the Midland Bank in the UK and the Midland Marine Bank in the United States, but the latest acquisitions were more the result of empire building than rational business strategy, and ultimately proved to be disastrous: Household in the US, the Bital Bank in Mexico and the Safra Republic Holdings in Switzerland. After spending the last decade dealing with the fallouts of these three, HSBC is now looking to pivot back to its original environment, Asia, and to leverage its two core businesses: retail banking and trade finance.

Retail banking is the bank’s largest and most profitable business, with RotE in excess of 20% (Source: HSBC 2018 Annual Report); the high profitability is due to the strong competitive position in Hong Kong and the UK. Banking in Hong Kong is highly profitable: the territory is among the wealthiest in the world (GDP per capita at PPP: 61,500 USD, one notch above the US), and its high population density means that relatively few branches can serve a large number of customers; plus, HSBC’s long presence and reputation in Hong Kong allow the bank pricing power.

Commercial banking (trade finance): this is HSBC’s original business, its second largest in terms of revenue but the first contributor to net income; it is also highly profitable, with a 14% RotE. HSBC offers several services dedicated to SMEs carrying on business abroad, such as trade and receivables finance, credit and lending, cash management; in my view, the wide range of services offered makes the business sticky. Moreover, the bank’s sprawling network in 65 countries means that its business model is difficult to replicate, resulting in a unique offering to clients.

HSBC has other two divisions: markets and wealth management. The latter is the smallest part of the bank and is ancillary to trade finance, as the bank says that one in three clients is first onboarded through trade finance. The markets division is the one that raises more doubts:

(Source: HSBC 2018 Annual Report)

It is a large business bringing a decent RoTE, however: first, it incorporates several businesses that have little in common with each other; for example, cash management and trade finance, both boasting double-digit growth, should pertain to commercial banking, increasing the weight of that division. Second, it is not entirely clear what the other businesses do: Global Banking is likely investment banking, whereas Global Markets is trading, with all the volatility that is brings; this is partly offset by Securities Services (i.e., securities custody), a dull but stable business.

Risk Analysis

Financial institutions face several risks, most notably exposure to economic downturns, compliance costs, changes in regulatory requirements and technological innovation. While all of these apply to HSBC, I believe that most of the uncertainties that the bank faces can be traced down to four main risks:

Exposure to Hong Kong and the UK - These two countries make up the bulk of the bank’s customers deposits, revenue and profit. Both countries have seen real estate prices soaring sharply for years; especially in Hong Kong and London, real estate is seen as a safe haven, with the consequence that prices have grown irrespective of the real economic capacity of locals to actually afford those prices. HSBC’s resilience during the 2008-2009 financial crisis shows that the bank’s underwriting practices are sound, therefore this risk should be manageable. A bigger risk is politics: whilst a lot of uncertainty remains on the terms of the agreement between the UK and the EU, I do not think that the UK departure from the Continent will have a significant long-term impact on the British economy; however, I am more worried that the "leave" vote was driven by an anti-capitalist sentiment, as the radicalization of the British left shows (have a look at the economic plans set out by Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party).

The biggest and actual risk is the future of Hong Kong - the country is entering its fifth month of protests that show no sign of abating. Hong Kong is the offshore financial center of China, and it has thrived throughout the years as a gateway of foreign money to the mainland. If this status is somehow compromised, I do not see the reason why businesses should pay a premium price to establish their seat and staff there instead of cheaper places across the border; plus, Shanghai could take over as the only real financial center of China.

China expansion - Local banks and the government are the main obstacles to HSBC’s expansion into China. HSBC is too large for being left free to operate and compete with Chinese banks, which are among the largest in the world. Moreover, HSBC is still a foreign bank, and its ties with British colonialism do not help. Plus, the fact of being a global bank puts HSBC in an awkward position in between the US and China, as the Huawei case shows.

Global reduction in trade - Whilst bilateral protectionist policies should not significantly dent HSBC’s commercial banking operations, a synchronized reduction in global trade will do so. Businesses can change their trade routes and move from one country to another, but a widespread retreat in globalization will leave companies no other choice but to focus on their domestic markets. In this unlikely but possible scenario, HSBC will lose one of the best parts of its business.

Compliance - The downside of HSBC’s sprawling global network is that it has to comply with local rules of any country where it banks, which translates into higher costs. Tight central control makes the business slow and bureaucratic, and there is no assurance that something awful like the Bital Bank scandal does not happen again.

Where I See Value In HSBC

In my view, the two drivers of value in HSBC are the resilience of its business and the bank’s growth opportunities.

The geographical diversification of its retail operations and its long-dated expertise as a trade finance specialist make HSBC’s banking business one of a kind.

For as many political problems that they face, the UK and Hong Kong remain attractive places where to carry on business: the UK is still the ninth largest economy in the world, while Hong Kong is the 18th wealthiest on a per capita basis, according to the CIA World Factbook. Growth in the UK has outperformed the rest of the EU for several years, while Hong Kong has been growing at an average of 3% for the last three years. Both have sound public finances, with the British pound still being one of the world’s major currencies and the Hong Kong dollar being pegged to the US dollar. The Hong Kong government has almost non-existent debt.

The HSBC international banking network serves 90% of global trade (Source: HSBC) and, according to Morningstar, the bank’s trade finance operations have a global market share in between 5% to 13%. This business is sticky and even counter-cyclical: when a country is hit by a downturn, local businesses are more likely to look for opportunities abroad, as long as the downturn is not globally synchronized (which should not happen if not in terrible circumstances).

HSBC’s business model proved its resilience during the financial crisis and in the following years: the bank remained profitable, and were it not for the scandals that haunted the bank between 2012 and 2017, I believe its performance would have followed American standards rather than European ones.

(Source: Morningstar)

Though revenue (net of insurance premiums) continued to fall, the bank managed to cut costs and to bring its efficiency ratio to a decent level, yet not satisfactory. The recent announcement from the bank to cut additional 10,000 jobs points in the right direction as it tries to make its structure leaner with interest rates expected to fall rather than rise.

(Source: Morningstar)

Another strength of HSBC’s business is the relatively low dependency on loans: interest income makes less than 50% of total revenue, with the rest being attributable to fees, insurance, investment income and trading. Within loans, HSBC’s specialization in trade finance means that many of those loans are short term, usually due a few months after the loan is supplied, with the result that the bank’s operations are less exposed to defaults than an ordinary long-term commercial banking business.

(Source: Morningstar)

The second driver of value is the bank’s growth prospects. HSBC is the largest foreign bank in China by assets and number of branches, has a strong presence in Singapore and other Asian economies, and it is well-positioned to take advantage of the high growth that the Asian continent is experiencing. According to the bank, it has a 29% market share in Hong Kong, 12% in Guangdong (Pearl River Delta) among foreign banks, 5% in Singapore and 3% in Malaysia. I believe that these opportunities are not factored in the price of the company’s shares, which trade at 0.76 times book value and provide a 5.4% dividend yield (paid in USD, quarterly, with no withholding tax at source) with a payout ratio of 0.85 (still high for the bank’s historical standards, but on a downward trend).

The Bottom Line

HSBC is a complex entity, but if one looks carefully, the bank’s strengths and weaknesses are quite apparent: its specialization in trade finance provides geographical diversification and business resilience, while its dominance in Hong Kong and large presence in the UK allow excessive returns. Yet, both businesses are under threat from a widespread backlash against globalization, the future of the UK and the very existence of Hong Kong. Though I see value in HSBC and I believe it can be a good cash cow with decent opportunities for growth, my rating is neutral because the risks that it faces are political, therefore unpredictable and difficult to manage. Any negative outcome will have significant repercussions on the bank’s long-term business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.