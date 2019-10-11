Surgutneftegas: It's Not Worth Betting For A Better Future, For Now

There are rumors that Surgutneftegas plans to invest its cash in securities, but investors are unlikely to benefit from this without other necessary changes in the company's governance.

The company has a huge amount of cash on its balance sheet and has done nothing with it for many years.

Surgutneftegas (OTCPK:SGTPY, OTCPK:SGTZY) is one of the cheapest Russian companies in terms of fundamentals for some good reasons which are discussed in the article - severe lack of transparency and giant unused cash reserves that distort profits and dividends. The multi-billion cash pile, if used for lucrative investments, can trigger incredible growth in the stock price. In practice, considering the current management's track record, investing in Surgutneftegas is a pure lottery, where you can win a big jackpot one day or end up with significant capital losses.

Surgutneftegas' Ownership Structure: The Art of Confusion

The ownership structure of Surgutneftegas is so complicated and confusing that it is impossible to determine either the beneficiaries of the company or the number of shares in free float. Back in 2012, the Vedomosti newspaper investigated the ownership structure of Surgutneftegas and prepared a chart that became iconic in the Russian stock market:

Source: Vedomosti

Though the chart is in Russian, it gives an idea of how ridiculously complex the company's ownership structure is. Actually, things are even worse, because 52,47% of the company belongs to 995 Russian individuals, according to Rosstat. Roughly dividing 52,47 by 995, we get ~0.05% per legal entity, so none of them is needed to disclose any information that could help identify beneficiaries.

Source: Vedomosti, Rosstat

Opaque ownership is one of the main reasons for the low valuation of the company. Without understanding who actually controls the company, it's hardly possible to find out the reason why Surgutneftegas keeps accumulating billions of cash and does nothing with it. More importantly, with such an ownership structure, there's no guarantee that the company will ever share even a somewhat significant part of this cash in dividends.

A Multi-Billion Piggy Bank Remains Untouched

Keeping some of the money in a bank deposit is a reasonable idea for a business. There is always a need for funds to be spent on all kinds of operational activities. But sometimes the size of the company's cash holdings far exceeds any reasonable limits, and this is exactly the case of Surgutneftegas.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Using this cash, Surgutneftegas can fully repurchase its shares at market prices, and with the rest, it can buy a company like Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY). Or the company can completely buy Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) and pay the rest to shareholders. In this case, the dividend will be approximately 15 rubles per share (or a ~42% dividend yield to preferred shares).

More than 90% of the cash is placed in foreign currency deposits with Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank, and other large Russian banks. The size of deposits and interest rates on them may vary depending on the ruble exchange rate. For example, due to the strengthening of the ruble in 2019, the company showed paper losses in its net profit, though there were no negative changes in its operational performance:

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Thus, currency revaluations significantly affect dividend payments. As a result, the company is more dependent on changes in the USD/RUB exchange rate and interest earned on deposits than on operating results. In fact, Surgutneftegas is no longer an oil company, but a kind of monetary fund.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The stock is also volatile in line with dividends:

Source: TradingView

Most of the dividends are distributed to preferred shares, so ordinary ones are not that interesting here. Even after the takeoff in the stock price of recent weeks, Surgutneftegas is still extremely cheap, and it even hasn't closed the gap after the recent dividend payment.

Don't Buy the Rumor

On August 28, Surgutneftegas established a subsidiary, which will allegedly use the company's cash to invest in securities - LLC Rion - and this is a reason why the stock price has sharply risen recently. Let's take a look at some possible versions of what is happening:

Rion will invest in securities seeking higher returns compared to deposits. The version looks the most implausible. There are no obvious reasons why extremely conservative management, which has been accumulating cash on the balance sheet for decades, will suddenly start investing in other companies. Even if this is true and Surgutneftegas will make successful acquisitions, the absence of a more consistent dividend policy means that minority investors will receive a minimum of cash flows from potential positive investment results. Rion will purchase the shares of Surgutneftegas. If this version is true, it is not a reason for stock growth. Buybacks in opaque companies are virtually useless for investors, as buybacks do nothing to make the company more transparent and predictable. Insiders bought the stock on future changes within the company. This version is just a hunch to explain growth, and hunches are a pretty bad basis for making investment decisions. The market crowd misunderstood the rumors about Rion's primary purpose, which is a likely scenario, in my view. During this euphoria, the stock price growth can continue, but without further news about Rion's activity, the stock can return to its initial price mark very quickly.

Again, neither of these assumptions can be proved or busted without additional information. Nonetheless, what would be an ultimate combination of Surgutneftegas's perfect investment case? I think, it would be: 1) investing cash in profitable investment projects; 2) changes in the management team and transition to a more transparent ownership structure (CEO Bogdanov can retire in 2021, so there's hope); 3) a new dividend policy providing steady long-term dividend growth.

Final Thoughts

Yes, Surgutneftegas is even more than just dirt cheap, but the risks are high as well. However, the company is on my radar, and I think it would be better to buy the stock at a higher price but with some reliable evidence that the company's future won't be like its inglorious past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.