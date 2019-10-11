A Look At The Discounts Of The Sirius XM Tracking Stocks

Introduction

As most investors in Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) are aware, Liberty Media currently owns over 70% of the outstanding shares of Sirius, and that such shares are represented by tracking stocks in the Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) (LSXMB) (LSXMK). Liberty also owns the Atlanta Braves, the recent winners of the National League East, which generated some additional revenues from post-season play before the team was eliminated by the St. Louis Cardinals in Divisional Play. The interest in the Braves, along with the stadium and other real estate interests, are represented by the tracking stocks BATRA and OTCQB:BATRB. A third series of Liberty tracking stocks (FWONA) (OTCQB:FWONB) tracks Liberty's interest in Formula One, Live Nation (LYV) and several other smaller holdings.

When Liberty set up these tracking stocks, there were several drivers, one of which was to allow investors to more closely align their investment objectives with a particular asset. Perhaps a baseball fan might want to own shares of stock in the Braves, but wanted nothing to do with satellite radio. Or, perhaps an investor that was interested in satellite and media wanted nothing to do with owning a baseball team or Formula One. However, the primary driver was to eliminate what management felt was a substantial discount of Liberty Media's stock relative to the value of the company's underlying assets. This article deals only with Liberty's interest in Sirius, and will illustrate that the tracking shares are currently trading at a substantial discount to the underlying assets of the Liberty Sirius Group.

To be clear, although there are other assets and liabilities that are attributed to the Group, almost all of the value of Group comes from its ownership 3,162,173,996 shares of Sirius XM Holdings. Liberty's most recent 10Q discusses the tracking stock of the SiriusXM Group as follows:

The Liberty SiriusXM common stock is intended to track and reflect the separate economic performance of the businesses, assets and liabilities attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group. As of June 30, 2019, the Liberty SiriusXM Group is comprised of SIRIUS XM Holdings, corporate cash, Liberty’s 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048 and a margin loan obligation incurred by a wholly-owned special purpose subsidiary of Liberty. As of June 30, 2019, the Liberty SiriusXM Group has cash and cash equivalents of approximately $236 million, which includes $215 million of subsidiary cash. During the six months ended June 30 2019, SIRIUS XM Holdings declared a cash dividend each quarter, and paid in cash an aggregate amount of $113 million, of which Liberty received $77 million. On July 16, 2019, SIRIUS XM Holdings’ board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.0121 per share of common stock payable on August 30, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2019.

The bold statement in the above paragraph tells us that the Liberty Sirius Group has "real" cash:

$236 million-215 million = $21 million.

The term "real" cash is used because Liberty has no direct access to the rest of the $236 million on the books of Sirius XM Holdings. Liberty could fairly easily access more of that cash by having Sirius XM Holdings pay a special dividend or by selling back some of its shares to Sirius, although it hasn't elected to do either for more than five years. The regular cash inflow to the Group comes mainly from the above referenced quarterly dividend payments and has been used mostly to fund the repurchase of the Group's shares.

That paragraph also noted that there were "Liberty’s 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048 and a margin loan obligation" attributed to the Group. Elsewhere in the 10Q, it is stated that the amount of the margin loan was $475 million at the end of Q2, down from $600 million at the end of 2018. It also noted that the Senior Debentures assigned to the Group were $400 million, with a carrying value of $390 million, up from a carrying value of $376 million at year-end 2018.

In my previous article on this subject it was disclosed that the Group also held more than $400 million of iHeartMedia (OTC:IHRT) bonds under Other Public Holdings. The Q2 earnings press release shows that figure is now $105 million with a footnote that reads "Includes fair value of iHeart shares and warrants which are classified as other long-term assets at June 30, 2019." To be frank, there is no mention of iHeart in either the Liberty Media or Sirius XM Holdings 10Q filings for the second quarter, and it is assumed that the figure was considered too small to be separately identified. Regardless, the $105 million will be considered an asset of the Liberty Sirius Group when calculating the tracking stock values.

The Group also has allocated expenses of Liberty Media's corporate overhead, and in the second quarter the company reported the following:

In the second quarter, approximately $8 million of corporate level selling, general and administrative expense (including stock-based compensation expense) was allocated to the Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Before going further, it is worthwhile reviewing the capital structure of the Liberty Sirius Group. There are three series of tracking stocks for the Group, and each share, regardless of the series designation or the stock symbol, has the same economic interest in the Group, and therefore each share should have the same dollar value. While the values are not precisely the same, they are reasonably close to each other. The Series B shares, however, are very thinly traded (there are often days when zero shares are traded), and as a result, they may show a bit more divergence from the Series A or Series C shares.

The Series A shares (or LSXMA) each have one vote, while the Series B shares (or LSXMB) each have 10 votes and the Series C (or LSXMK) shares have no voting rights for most corporate matters. One might assume that the Series B shares should be more valuable due to their greater voting rights and the Series C shares should be less valuable due to their lack of voting rights. I have found no evidence that this is the case.

According to Liberty's most recent Proxy filing, Liberty Media Chairman, John Malone, owns almost all of the LSXMB shares and controls 47.6% of the votes of the Liberty Sirius Group. In addition, John Maffei, the Chairman of Sirius XM Holdings and the CEO of Liberty Media, controls another 1.6% of the votes of the Liberty Sirius Group. With these two individuals controlling more than 49% of the votes, there is little doubt that any matter that is put to a vote at Sirius XM Holdings will be decided by Malone. And, since Malone is firmly in control, perhaps it explains why there has been minimal difference in the discounts among the three classes.

Below is a table showing the number of each class of Liberty Media Corporation's SiriusXM tracking shares outstanding as of July 31, 2019, as well as the change in the number of those shares from the prior quarter:

Liberty SiriusXM Shares Class: Liberty SiriusXM Outstanding as of April 30, 2019 Liberty SiriusXM Outstanding as of July 31, 2019 No. of Shares Changed From Prior Quarter Percentage Change From Prior Quarter Series A 102,868,921 102,906,749 37,828 0.04% Series B 9,821,531 9,814,777 (6,754) (0.07%) Series C 206,986,548 204,817,616 (2,168,932) (1.05%) Total 319,677,000 317,539,142 (2,137,858) (0.67%)

Table created by Crunching Numbers from data in the Liberty Media First and Second Quarter 2019 10Q filings

In my last report on this subject, the Series A shares had increased (by 59,185 shares or 0.06%), while the Series B shares remained unchanged. The Series C shares declined by a much larger amount (4,158,631 or 1.82%). Also, the company reported that from

May 1st through July 31st, Liberty repurchased 2.2 million LSXMK shares at an average price per share of $38.18 and total cash consideration of $85 million

which is consistent with the above table. (I have no idea why the Series B shares declined, although the slight increase in Series A shares is most likely the result of share-based compensation.) Since the share counts are the key data in the calculation, it is not critical to understand exactly what transpired with the attributed assets and liabilities of the Group from Q1 to Q2, although we do know that the margin loan declined from $800 million to $400 million. We also know that the iHeart debt had a face value of $660 million with a market value of $456 million at the end of Q1, and that this has declined to $105 million at the end of Q2. It is the ending values that will be used in the discount calculations.

The above table clearly shows that there was once again a small increase in the Series A shares, a slight decrease in the Series B shares, and a decline of 1.05% in the Series C shares, for a total decline of 0.67% of the Group shares. Also, as noted in the previous articles, the Liberty Sirius Group continues to hold 3,162,173,996 shares of Sirius XM Holdings (if it had acquired or sold any Sirius XM Holdings shares, as an insider Liberty would have been required to quickly file an SEC document reporting such change).

Calculating the Discount

Since each Liberty Sirius Group share has the same economic interest in the Group's assets, and since we know the number Sirius shares of common stock owned by the Group, we can see that each of the Liberty tracking shares is equivalent to:

3,162,173,996 Sirius XM Holdings Shares / 317,539,142 Liberty Sirius Shares

= 9.9584 shares of Sirius XM Holdings.

Due to the reduction in the number of Liberty Sirius shares outstanding, the number of SiriusXM shares per Liberty Sirius share has increased from the 9.8918 (or 0.673%) calculated as of April 30, 2019. This represents the vast majority of the intrinsic value of the tracking shares. There are, however, a few additional figures that need to be taken into account, including the assets and liabilities assigned to the group.

Adding the cash of $21 million and iHeart equity of $105 million, while subtracting the attributed corporate expenses of $8 million, corporate debentures $400 million and the $475 million margin loan gives us:

$21 million + $105 million - $8 million - $400 million - $475 million =

a negative $757 million.

Or, remembering that there are 317,539,142 Sirius Group shares outstanding, a negative $2.39 per share. This figure is slightly larger than the negative $2.21 calculated with Q1 data. And, that would be expected considering there are fewer Liberty Sirius shares absorbing the net expenses, assets and liabilities at Liberty. The basic formula for the intrinsic value of the tracking shares should be something like:

(Sirius Holdings Price x 9.9584) - $2.39 = Liberty Sirius trackers

or, using the October 9th closing price of $6.25,

($6.25 x 9.9584) - $2.39 = 62.24 - $2.39 = $59.85

Using the closing prices for Sirius and the tracking shares we can calculate the discounts as of the close on October 9th as follows:

The Liberty Sirius tracking shares closed at:

Series A (or LSXMA) - $41.80

Series B (or LSXMB) - $41.83

Series C (or LSXMK) - $42.24

This would indicate that the above tracking stock implied discounts are:

Series A ($59.85 - $41.80) / $59.85 = 30.15%

Series B ($59.85 - $41.83) / $59.85 = 30.10%

Series C ($59.85 - $42.24) / $59.85 = 29.42%

Conclusions

If an investor is interested investing in Sirius XM Holdings, it would seem that that investor should also consider the Liberty Sirius tracking stocks. The size of the discounts is simply too great not to look into the alternative. However, it is not an easy decision. In fact, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) decided to own both the Sirius XM Holdings common stock and two of the three tracking stocks (Series A and Series C).

There are a few takeaways for investors... The first is that each of the three tracking stocks is trading at very similar discounts to the underlying Sirius shares, and that voting rights have very little impact on the share prices or discounts. The second takeaway is that the discount hasn't changed much since June 13th when I last calculated the discounts as:

Series A ($52.99-$36.83) / $52.99 = 30.5%

Series B ($52.99-$36.11) / $52.99 = 31.9%

Series C ($52.99-$37.01) / $52.99 = 30.2%

Nor, have those discounts changed much since I wrote an article on the topic in May of 2018. At that time I calculated the discounts as 30.1%, 27.8% and 30.2% for the Liberty Sirius XM A, B and C shares, respectively.

It's difficult for this investor to understand why the discount remains so high. One could speculate that it's because shareowners of the tracking stocks are dependent on John Malone who controls Liberty Media. However, the same situation exists at Sirius XM Holdings where Liberty (and John Malone) has control and can appoint a majority of the directors. One could speculate that it's partly because Sirius pays a dividend and Liberty does not, but it's hard for me to accept that a dividend of less than 1% would be that significant a factor.

Still, it seems reasonable to assume that at some point the discount is likely to be narrowed or disappear entirely. It could probably be obliterated tomorrow if Malone decided to spin Liberty's Sirius XM Holdings shares out to the owners of the Liberty Sirius tracking stocks. The size of the discount suggests that there aren't many investors that consider that decision to spin a likely scenario in the near term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI, LYV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a long time owner of SIRI shares (in fact, pre-merger with XM), although the number of shares I currently hold long term is miniscule. I do, however, actively trade thousands of shares around that small long term position and am currently long a relatively large position. I do not own, nor am I considering owning, the tracking stocks. The main reason is that if I get caught on the wrong side of the trade, I have a greater selection of call options I can write against a SIRI position.



I am also long a small position in LYV, and believe that I hold this position as the result of a spin from some purchase of another asset,