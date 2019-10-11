Accenture Is Increasing Their Dividend 10% Next Week

This week is a little different with one stock.

Accenture is the lone increase this week (down from 5 last week).

They go ex-dividend next week, giving investors a last chance to dive into the stock.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year - but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus it is eligible for inclusion on the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 0 Contender 1 Challenger 0

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) (ACN) 15 0.87 16-Oct-19 10.00% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent ACN 0.73 0.8 10.00%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High FLIC 22.29 17.53 24.45 13.86 27% Off Low 9% Off High BRC 51.14 38.81 56.42 21.56 32% Off Low 9% Off High VZ 58.94 52.28 61.58 15.77 13% Off Low 4% Off High INTU 260.46 182.61 295.77 45.07 43% Off Low 12% Off High MAS 40.82 27.03 43.59 17.15 51% Off Low 6% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule ACN 0.87 4.9 9.6 9.9 18.8 10.8

Bonus

Being the lone company gets Accenture the spotlight this week. Do note that Accenture has now moved to a quarterly dividend payout schedule from a bi-annual.

As mentioned above, Accenture has strung together a nice 15-year dividend streak that is poised to grow well into the future. Earnings have grown at an approximately 10% annual rate for about the past decade. Looking forward, that appears to be the case though earnings may be slightly more muted through 2020. (Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

There are quite a few feathers in Accenture's cap - firstly they have just a token amount of debt. They could easily pay it off on a whim whenever they wanted to. Given that, they have an A+ credit rating from S&P and sport a current yield about 1.6%. It's low, sure, but this should continue to grow well into the future.

Visually looking at the graph, shares appear to be a bit on the expensive side around 25x earnings. In absolute terms, it's not terrible given the growth consistency and high single/low double-digit growth expected into the future.

Historically speaking, we are also at the trough of the dividend yield curve. Back at the end of 2018 it did pop above 2%.

Looking at the scorecard from Simply Safe Dividends, here's how it ranks.

Accenture scores very well overall with an incredibly strong 92 safety score and 89 growth score. Understandably it comes at the expense of current yield. With a total score over 200 (207 actually), it ranks in the top 5% overall of all the stocks in the SSD universe. That universe does contain things like preferred shares but the point should be well taken.

Using the same math, if we assume an average company scores 150 (perfectly average safety, growth and yield), Accenture would still rank in the top 9% overall. (Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Now recall that ACN just changed their payout schedule so the 1-year growth score is being thrown off. Even scrolling back through the dividend history on Seeking Alpha, the data is slightly off but directionally correct.

There have been several 10% increases each year for the past several years. With the aforementioned high-single/low-double digit earnings growth expected, investors can assume a similar yearly increase going forward without changing the payout ratio.

Accenture essentially prints money with a steady 14-15% operating margin year after year. This translates into a ton of annual cash flow to return to shareholders.

Additionally, there has been a bit of a buyback story going on as well. Share count has come down over 10% (depending which chart you view) which has helped to boost EPS (and not accumulate debt).

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation comparing ACN to the S&P (SPY) and the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) since October 2011 (earliest date for SCHD).

ACN trounced both the market and SCHD over the time frame. Considering all the highlights mentioned above it's easy to see why. Fat margins, no debt, growing earnings, reduced share-count all have a combined effect. With how fast the dividend has grown, total dividends have beaten the market. Here's a look at the investments over time:

ACN is the blue line

SPY is the black line

SCHD is the green line

The three were fairly even until 2016 when ACN began to pull ahead by a substantial amount. It just highlights that it can take time for investment ideas to pan out. (Courtesy:Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

