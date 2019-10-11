Barnes & Noble Education: Delving Deeper Into Retail

The real value of retail is how it gives Barnes & Noble Education access to student traffic, which allows the company to promote its other products.

Lower textbook ASPs and declining enrollment have driven revenues down, but this could change soon.

We covered the basics regarding Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) in our previous article. This article will drill down more on the retail segment specifically, covering the trends that this segment is facing and the future of this segment.

BNC bookstores - Not really a bookstore

When the words "college bookstore" are mentioned, most people will probably think of something like this - a quiet place where students can read and buy college textbooks:

(Source: Google Images)

In reality though, the bookstore is likely to look more like this:

(Source: Google Images)

BNED is revamping its stores to become a "campus hub" where students can not only buy textbooks but also buy school merchandise, test out clothes with friends, or have a Starbucks coffee.

(Source: Google Images)

The reason we're showing these pictures is because most people believe BNED is just another dying retailer like Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), J.C. Penney (JCP), etc. In fact, BNED is embracing experiential retail and making it much more pleasant to spend time in the store, which has helped the stores become "campus hubs".

BNED is also far more flexible than most retailers, with its "rent" being a percentage of sales and with more than half of its contracts without any minimum payments, according to the 10-K. The company will also regularly evaluate and exit unprofitable contracts.

Interestingly, unlike other monopolistic companies, BNED listens to its customers, using a panel consisting of thousands of students and parents to elicit feedback and inspiration.

So, why are sales falling?

From what we've gathered from conference calls and filings, it seems that falling textbook sales, mainly caused by enrollment declines and decreasing ASPs, are reducing overall sales. Textbook sales make up most of BNED's retail sales, with over $1 billion of textbooks sold each year.

There are two main causes of the enrollment decline. Firstly, the economy has been strengthening, and since enrollments are countercyclical, enrollments will naturally decline - especially for two-year schools - in a stronger economy as potential students look for jobs. Secondly, the bursting of the for-profit school bubble has caused a secular decline in the enrollment of these schools. Even though enrollments in these schools are a small portion of overall enrollments, double-digit declines in this segment are enough to reduce overall enrollments significantly.

(Source: NSC Research)

However, with economic uncertainty increasing and the enrollments of for-profit schools becoming an ever smaller part of total enrollments, we believe enrollments should improve within the next few years, especially if a recession occurs, which should be a tailwind for the textbook business.

Decreasing ASPs are also pushing textbook sales down. Textbook prices are sky-high and unaffordable for most students, so students have been shifting to used textbooks, online materials, and are trying to find other ways to cut costs.

(Source: NBC)

This obviously puts pressure on textbook prices. This trend of lower prices is likely to continue, but there is probably a bottom somewhere, as BNED has diversified its textbook offerings to include cheaper inclusive access options like FirstDay, which should help to offset declines in new textbook sales through higher volumes. FirstDay is proving very successful, with 92% YOY growth in 2018, and many universities plan to expand the program.

Additionally, 97 percent of the students agreed or strongly agreed that they understood how to access the textbook from the instructor, the syllabus, or additional information posted in Blackboard. Even better, 86 percent agreed that having the textbook on the first day contributed to their success in the course. The initial success of FirstDay was so positive that CCBC is now expanding the program to six more classes - some with very large enrollments.



Source: eCampus News

Even if some students prefer physical textbooks, BNED will still get its business, as the company sells and rents new and used print textbooks both online and offline. There's a BNED textbook for every kind of student.

We believe the market has placed too much weight on the "worst-case" scenario for textbook sales. If the textbook sales decline starts slowing down in the next few years due to the factors mentioned above - higher enrollments and greater adoption of inclusive access - there is potential for upside as the market starts to realize that BNED isn't a retailer in secular decline.

Other positive signs

Although textbook sales have been in secular decline, BNED's general merchandise sales have done well over the past few years. Although general merchandise sales are much smaller than textbook sales, the increase should help to offset textbook declines to some extent.

Online sales are also expected to grow, with company management heavily investing in this area recently, especially in drop-shipping capabilities.

We expect to see incremental online sales growth in the first half of this fiscal year when we greatly expand our online assortment for our new drop-ship capabilities and other in-customer engagement enhancements.



Source: Q4 2019 call

Overall, though, sales growth isn't the main aim of management, as it has stated multiple times during the calls that it is managing this business for margins and profitability.

How retail shapes the ecosystem

The real value of the retail business is the relationships BNED has forged with universities by being the only bookstore in the university. This allows BNED unprecedented access to students in a way that most other similar companies can only dream of. It has started off to use this access to students by selling Bartleby subscriptions in stores, and this has already led to 50k people signing up. Admittedly, most of these people are trying out the service and could cancel, but it still shows the marketing power BNED wields.

Even the above is only a small fraction of what BNED can do to promote Bartleby. Consider this quote:

Our DSS offering also complement our institutional offerings and can bring added value to our partners and the students that they serve. We recently completed a survey of more than 100,000 students nationwide which found that nearly 50% of first year students are interested in paying a one-time cost for access to all supplemental digital tools and resources that are bundled with tuition.



We believe there’s a strong opportunity to offer these types of bundled offerings through BNC FirstDay, our inclusive access model, delivering institutional digital product bundles and an inclusive access model would accelerate Bartleby scale objectives with minimal acquisition costs while mitigating the churn so normally associated with such digital subscription products.



Source: Q4 2019 call

In case it isn't clear yet, BNED is planning to bundle the Bartleby offerings with its FirstDay offering, which offers deeply discounted digital textbook content to students on the first day of school. This program has a really low opt-out rate and is growing fast - 92% increase YOY.

The college enrolled a total of 646 students in 22 sections of an Intro to Sociology class in the Barnes & Noble College’s FirstDay inclusive access program, with less than one percent of students opting out of the program.



Source: eCampus News

Bundling Bartleby with FirstDay would tie the growth of Bartleby to the growth of FirstDay, while minimizing churn, giving access to Bartleby to the thousands of students who are using FirstDay. The implications are clear - this could drive enormous growth in the DSS segment with minimal marketing spend if it works out, allowing BNED to take share from competitor Chegg (CHGG).

Takeaway

Overall, it is clear that BNED's retail segment is severely underappreciated. Its stores are more like campus hubs than bookstores, it produces lots of cash and most importantly, it will help drive the success of BNED's digital products by promoting these products to its massive student customer base.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.