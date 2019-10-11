The Asset Allocator: Of Market Tops And Other Entry Points (Podcast)

Summary

Seeking Alpha contributor Ploutos calculates that someone who invested on the pre-global financial crisis market peak in 2007 would have more than doubled his money by staying invested until now.

A fortiori, someone who invested at any other time would have done better still, and all the more so if he had the courage to buy during the many multiple.

Advisors can do better still, through a process of disciplined asset allocation, refined according to client goals and time frames.