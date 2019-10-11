The Asset Allocator: Of Market Tops And Other Entry Points (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify (click the highlighted links).
Seeking Alpha contributor Ploutos calculates that someone who invested on the pre-global financial crisis market peak in 2007 would have more than doubled his money by staying invested until now. This is an important reminder for market timers out there.
This podcast (4:49) suggests that disciplined asset allocation can enhance client outcomes, especially during the market rough patches that have the greatest positive impact on long-term investment returns.