The Asset Allocator: Of Market Tops And Other Entry Points (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Seeking Alpha contributor Ploutos calculates that someone who invested on the pre-global financial crisis market peak in 2007 would have more than doubled his money by staying invested until now.

A fortiori, someone who invested at any other time would have done better still, and all the more so if he had the courage to buy during the many multiple.

Advisors can do better still, through a process of disciplined asset allocation, refined according to client goals and time frames.

Seeking Alpha contributor Ploutos calculates that someone who invested on the pre-global financial crisis market peak in 2007 would have more than doubled his money by staying invested until now. This is an important reminder for market timers out there.

This podcast (4:49) suggests that disciplined asset allocation can enhance client outcomes, especially during the market rough patches that have the greatest positive impact on long-term investment returns.

