The Asset Allocator: I Love Studies (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
I like studies – which in the investment domain are typically based on surveys of large numbers of people – because they provide an opportunity to avoid making common mistakes.
This podcast (4:15) argues that just as doctors, with a front-row view of new medical research, were first to quit smoking, financial advisors at the forefront of investment research benefit from a commitment to remain on the cutting edge of advancements in their field.