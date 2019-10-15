Seeking Alpha
The Asset Allocator: I Love Studies (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

I like studies – which in the investment domain are typically based on surveys of large numbers of people – because they provide an opportunity to avoid making common mistakes.

Success requires that we learn from failure, but it’s still preferable to learn from the mistakes of others rather than our own.

Our natural egotism distances ourselves from objectivity; it’s therefore valuable to expose ourselves to how the rest of the world thinks and behaves, on the basis of objective data.

This podcast (4:15) argues that just as doctors, with a front-row view of new medical research, were first to quit smoking, financial advisors at the forefront of investment research benefit from a commitment to remain on the cutting edge of advancements in their field.

