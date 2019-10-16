The Asset Allocator: Best Advisors, Part 1 (Podcast)

Summary

The more you look into the various “Best Advisor” rankings, the less you will want to eat the sausage.

The extremely heavy emphasis placed on “productivity” is good for Merrill Lynch. But how does that serve Joe and Jane Retiree?

The regulatory criterion does not help us establish who is a best advisor; it only helps us weed out thieves who have been caught (or falsely accused).

The “quality of practice” criterion could be useful to investors shopping for a certain kind of service but cannot help screen for a “best advisor.” “Philanthropic work” is similarly irrelevant.