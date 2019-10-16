The Asset Allocator: Best Advisors, Part 1 (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
The more you look into the various “Best Advisor” rankings, the less you will want to eat the sausage.
This podcast (9:07) argues that this data is extremely heavily skewed toward the most “productive” advisors, meaning the ones who attract assets under management, and the other data crunched in these algorithms do not speak to “best advisors.” It would be fairer to call these rankings “America’s Wealthiest Advisors.”