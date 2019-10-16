Seeking Alpha
The Asset Allocator: Best Advisors, Part 1 (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

The more you look into the various “Best Advisor” rankings, the less you will want to eat the sausage.

The extremely heavy emphasis placed on “productivity” is good for Merrill Lynch. But how does that serve Joe and Jane Retiree?

The regulatory criterion does not help us establish who is a best advisor; it only helps us weed out thieves who have been caught (or falsely accused).

The “quality of practice” criterion could be useful to investors shopping for a certain kind of service but cannot help screen for a “best advisor.” “Philanthropic work” is similarly irrelevant.

This podcast (9:07) argues that this data is extremely heavily skewed toward the most “productive” advisors, meaning the ones who attract assets under management, and the other data crunched in these algorithms do not speak to “best advisors.” It would be fairer to call these rankings “America’s Wealthiest Advisors.”

