The Asset Allocator: Best Advisors, Part II (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

A best-advisor algorithm can only rank abstractions; it cannot rank real people because it can differentiate between qualitative factors like empathy or judgment.

So who benefits from best-advisor rankings? The media, brokerage firms and a few advisors handed a marketing bonanza.

Marketing is important for advisors, but it needn’t be relegated to best-advisor awardees; every advisor should define and highlight the value of the service they offer.

This podcast (4:41) argues best-advisor rankings are just business, and not in its best sense. Marketing often carries a negative connotation, but it’s really a neutral method that can be used positively or cynically. Every advisor should define and highlight the value of the service they offer.

