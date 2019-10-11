Debt Levels Imply That Reports Of The Death Of Retail Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

Consumer debt levels are rising in both the U.S. and China.

Newspaper headlines scream about the retail apocalypse citing new store closings and bankruptcies on almost a daily basis. However, recent data on consumer debt indicates that retail may not be dying. Rather, the format is dramatically changing.

These trends may benefit ecommerce platforms such as Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the U.S. and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Ctrip.com (NASDAQ:CTRP) in China.

Amazon Prime Day Drives Up Debt Levels in the U.S.

Consumer credit increased by $23.3 billion during July 2019 versus a nearly $14 billion increase in June 2019. Driving the increase was a $10 billion increase in revolving consumer credit (credit cards) versus a modest decrease during June 2019. The article attributed a significant portion of that increase to Amazon Prime Day, which was expanded to cover the July 15 & 16, 2019 period.

Thus, it appears that retail spending in the U.S. is still healthy. But, consumers are shifting their spending from brick-and-mortar stores to online ecommerce platforms such as Amazon.

Consumer Debt Levels in China Mirroring the U.S.

Household debt in China rose to 52.6% of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2018. That is below the nearly 78% rate seen in the U.S., but it is up significantly from the 40% rate that China registered in the first quarter of 2016.

Some of that increase in debt has resulted from Chinese consumers increasing their spending on ecommerce platforms such as Alibaba. Ant Financial’s Huabei works as a virtual credit card within the Alipay app. During the 2017 Single’s Day sales event in China, Ant raised the credit limit on almost 80% of its users, allowing them to spend an additional RMB 2,200, on average.

China’s household debt-to-income ratio rose to 92% at the end of 2018 versus only 30% in 2008. China’s levels rival those of western countries such as Germany (87%) and the United States (97%).

Debt Growth Fueled By Young Chinese Consumers

Younger Chinese consumers (born between 1990 and 2009) are behaving more like their American counterparts by acquiring more debt to fund spending on items such as gadgets, entertainment, and travel.

The article noted that many younger consumers are resorting to loans from lenders like Ant Financials’ Huabei unit to fund purchases such as clothes, cosmetics, meals out, and travel. Many have taken the attitude that the purpose of money is to enrich your spirit and bring you happiness, not to save.

As a result, the article noted that companies such as Alibaba, Tencent, and Ctrip.com are benefiting from the trend for younger Chinese to spend more on goods and travel.

Summary

Increasing consumer debt may indicate that retail, rather than dying, is alive and well. Just in another form. Consumers are still spending on clothing, gadgets, and travel. But they are increasingly spending their dollars online.

This has helped advance ecommerce platform in both the U.S. and China. Companies such as Amazon in the U.S, and Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF), and Ctrip (CTRP) in China have benefited from the trend toward ecommerce platforms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, TCEHY, JD, CTRP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.