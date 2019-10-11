UVXY: Volatility Is Going To Keep Falling

Over the last week, shares of the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) have taken quite a hit, with the price falling by nearly 15% at the time of writing. This incredible decline has virtually eliminated the monthly gain seen on the back of the recent surge in the VIX. It is my belief that there is much more downside which remains in UVXY.

Understanding the Instrument

Prior to jumping into an analysis of the volatility markets, let’s take a look at UVXY itself. The instrument is fairly straightforward in that it follows the most popular of the volatility indices: the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and is fairly straightforward in that it simply rolls exposure in the front two months of CBOE’s VIX futures contracts. Specifically, the index targets a weighted-average holding period of one month into the future, and it does through continuously rolling exposure in greater measure into the second month as time progresses into expiry. UVXY takes this index and gives a 1.5 times leverage to the methodology, the holdings of which can be seen below.

At present, we are fairly deep into the rolling cycle, which means that most of the exposure is in the second-month contract. This means that roll yield is explaining a greater share of earnings as the month progresses, and this share will grow until expiry next Wednesday.

Roll yield is the gain or loss that results from holding exposure across a futures curve in any month but the front month through time. The underlying tendency upon which roll yield is based is the general fact that prices in the back months of a futures curve tend to approach the front-month contract price as time progresses. This means that if you are in a contango market (front lower than back), roll yield on a long position will be negative, because the contracts held at the higher prices will tend to decrease in value towards the front-month contract. When a market is in backwardation, the opposite holds and roll yield will be positive on a long position.

Here is the current VIX futures curve.

The market has fully erased the backwardation seen earlier this week and we are now into contango in the front two contracts. This shouldn’t be a surprise to most market participants because VIX futures are almost always in contango. This tangibly means that roll yield is negative and shares of UVXY are more likely to decline than rise. To understand this better, look back at the table of holdings and see that 86% of the contracts are currently held in the November 20th expiry, whereas only 14 percent is held in the front. As time progresses and the month continues towards expiry, these November futures will tend to decrease in value in relation to the front as tends to happen in all futures curves.

The impacts of roll yield upon the underlying index which UVXY tracks are impossible to overstate. Numerically speaking, the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index has declined by an annualized 53% per year for the last decade. UVXY applies an additional 50% leverage on top of this index... an index which has effectively halved in value each year of the last decade. The is exactly why UVXY has dropped by 99.96% of the past 5 years and why it is likely to continue declining at this rate going forward. The fact that the market is back in contango is a strong "Sell" signal for UVXY traders.

Volatility Markets

Despite the fact that UVXY is going to likely continue dropping due to negative roll yield, I believe that the underlying data of the market strongly suggests that we will see more downside in the VIX. The first data point I rely on to make this assertion is the jump in the VIX witnessed over the past two weeks. As of early this week, the VIX had increased by 6.3 points over the last two weeks. Numerically speaking, we have only seen 17 periods over the last 5 years in which the VIX has risen this far and this fast. Of these periods, the VIX was higher over the next month in only 3 weeks. This means that if the past is to be our guide for assessing the probabilities of movements in the VIX, there is around a 78% chance that the VIX will be lower over the next month. These are not odds I’d want to bet against.

We can also quantify the increase in the VIX in terms of its recent highs. I’ve noticed a strong tendency of mean reversion in volatility which is robust across many different methods of measurement. A simple method which has historically helped me time volatility is simply to examine where volatility is in relation to its own history. Specifically, over the past 5 days, we have hit a fresh one-month high in the VIX. Here is a chart that shows the historical probability of the VIX increasing or decreasing following a touch of one-month highs or lows a certain number of days into the future (using data since 1992).

As you can see, the relationship is pretty strong and consistent: it pays to short highs in the VIX and buy lows. Given that we have recently hit a fresh one-month high, the data suggests that there is around a 70% chance that the VIX will be lower one month from now. In other words, it is time to sell the VIX.

Conclusion

Roll yield takes a strong toll on the returns of UVXY, and the market is currently in contango. Given that the VIX has recently surged in a short amount of time, we are likely to see further downside in UVYX. The heightened level of the VIX gives us excellent shorting opportunities at elevated prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.