EWU: Brexit Trade Risk To Be Offset By Cheap Pound

For those looking to hedge general economic risk, a long U.K short Switzerland (via EWL) pairs trade could be very profitible.

Companies in the iShares U.K ETF EWU are very cheaper and more solvent compared to their U.S and E.U counterparts.

The odds of another extension continue to climb and the odds of another election are falling, lowering uncertainty in the market.

There is no doubt that ongoing Brexit negotiations (or lack thereof) add a high degree of uncertainty to the British equity market. Boris Johnson is currently stuck in limbo between his resolute stance on leaving the E.U by the end of the month and the fact that he may not be legally allowed to do so without a deal. Calls for another snap election throw yet another wrench at British financial markets.

Betting markets are pretty certain that another extension will be made as the current Predictit Brexit odds for out of the E.U by Nov 1st is currently resting at merely 18%. Take a look below:

Note, the payout is $1 if Brexit occurs by then so the current price reflects market-implied odds.

Of course, if an extension is reached it would likely boost the downtrodden British pound and equity market. The possibility of early elections is also a major cause of uncertainty in the markets, but the betting odds of that have taken a hit too. Take a look at the "Will early elections in the U.K be called by Oct 31?" odds:

Clearly, the aura of uncertainty seems to be fading with a slightly more conclusive outcome. I'm not sure how the British people who have been waiting for Brexit for years will feel about another extension, but I am certain that the markets will love it.

British markets currently have a strangely apocalyptic tone when it comes to Brexit. Most analysts and economists take the worst possible outcome and paint a picture that it is the base scenario. This "worst possible" scenario is a no-deal Brexit that causes shortages, spikes inflation, and catalyzes old problems in Ireland. I for one, see the likely outcome as much more positive.

While tariffs would likely rise in the event of a no-deal Brexit, they are unlikely to do so dramatically and they could actually fall with many non-EU countries. Trump has been repeatedly indicated interest in a U.S-U.K free trade agreement after Brexit is done. Even more, I believe that most of the negative economic impacts have already been accounted for by financial markets and the British economy.

Admittedly, I am generally bearish on global equity markets, but I do see a great value opportunity in British equities. Even more, it is clear that the British pound is extremely oversold. If both rise together, U.S investors in the U.K via an ETF like EWU would see stellar returns.

Let's dig into the iShares U.K fund (EWU) to get a better idea of this value play.

The iShares U.K Large-Cap ETF

EWU is one of the oldest ETFs on the market and has been trading since 1996. The fund currently has just over $2B in AUM, making it an extremely liquid investment product. Let's see how that figure has changed over time to see what our fellow investors are up to:

As you can see, the fund has not moved much since its inception. It saw an incredible performance from 1996-2000 and 2002 to 2008 but has erased all of its gains on both occasions. Importantly, U.K companies tend to pay more in dividends than U.S companies, which may explain the lack of strong principal performance.

The companies in the fund are trading at a nice discount. The ETF has a weighted average "P/E" ratio of merely 14.5X (SPY is at 22X) and pays a great dividend yield of 4.7% after expenses (expense ratio: 47 bps). As you can see below, this is relatively high by historical norms:

A dividend yield and average valuation like this is usually common in emerging market country ETFs or those exposed to highly cyclical industries. While these U.K stocks have slightly higher cyclical exposure than U.S ones, it is still well diversified into defensives. Take a look at its sector weightings below:

The fund has high exposure to financials and energy stocks, both of which are riskier (though I am bullish on both of them). It also has high exposure to consumer staples and healthcare which are typically regarded as less risky. Let's take a look at these holdings more closely to gauge the balance sheet and income risks to these companies.

Heavy Discounts And Few Hidden Risks

The ETF has 97 holdings. Typically, valuations are lower and dividends are higher for the largest U.K companies than the mid-cap stocks. That said, growth rates tend to be higher for smaller companies than the larger ones. In general, the picture is the opposite of the U.S equity market.

Take a look at the select fundamental statistics for the top 68 holdings in the ETF (the most I could reasonably fit into a table):

Note, the "typical" data statistic is made to represent that of the typical company in the list, not the fund as a whole. Accordingly, "typical" denotes the harmonic mean for valuation data and median for others.

As you can see, the typical company has a much lower "EV/EBTIDA" than "P/E" which is a sign that the market is appropriately accounting for debt (unlike U.S stocks). These are also generally lower valuations than what is found here. U.K financials (primarily banks and insurance) are very cheap, pay great dividends, and are generally less levered than their U.S and E.U counterparts. The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) looks particularly attractive.

While current ratios and revenue growth are poor, margins are strong with the median company having an 11% net margin and 83% of these companies making a stable margin over 3%.

Potential Revenue Growth Expansion Catalysts

While the sentiment of many may disagree with me, I expect the revenue of these companies to expand. If growth expectations improve, these already cheap companies will suddenly be much cheaper. The primary catalyst I see for revenue growth is the extremely cheap British pound (FXB).

The pound has been knocked down by extreme negative speculation and a falling U.K balance of trade. U.K companies and people have been importing a ton ahead of Brexit in fears that there will be shortages in the event of new tariffs.

Take a look at USD/GBP vs. the U.K balance of trade:

As you can see, the recent drop in the pound is largely attributable to the drop in the U.K trade balance. Remember, a drop in the trade balance is bad for GDP and revenue growth, but as the pound declines (in the face of no core inflation) British goods become incredibly cheap for foreign buyers. Because they have bought so many goods in advance, their buying is likely to take a long pause from here on out. Funny enough, this may actually make revenue growth very strong after Brexit because that is likely when demand for foreign goods (and thus currency) will fall in the U.K. At that point, it is likely that sales and the pound will rise together and make great returns for EWU investors.

There are other signals that indicate the pound is heavily oversold. British real interest rates are much higher than those of the Euro, Krona, Franc, and Yen and yet those currencies are all appreciating against the pound. Perhaps it is, in part, novice speculators that are pushing the currency lower.

Take a look at CME non-reportable long vs. short positions on the pound:

As you can see, the difference between long speculators and short speculators is back at an all-time high and is now slipping. This may be a sign that the pound will rise more soon.

This same exact pattern is reflected in asset manager positioning on the pound but to a more extreme degree:

The Bottom Line

When everyone seems to think the same thing, everyone tends to be wrong. Right now, everyone seems to expect an economically apocalyptic result to Brexit when the true outcome is likely to be better. Yes, Brexit is not great for the British economy, but most of the immediate negative impacts have been more than accounted for by financial markets.

The companies in EWU are cheap, solvent, and have stable profit margins. They will benefit greatly from a cheaper pound that will likely offset most of the negative impacts of Brexit. If the pound rallies, that impact will be lower, but EWU investors will still win via currency appreciation.

I am generally bearish on global equities. I am particularly so on Asian and North American equities and less so on European stocks because they are generally cheap. That said, I see a long EWU short Switzerland (EWL) to be a very attractive opportunity. Everything I like about the U.K (cheap stocks, cheap currency, contrarian opportunity), I do not like about expensive Swiss stocks.

By pairs trading the two, one can mitigate the potential negative impacts of back economic events globally and in the E.U area. Take a look at the total return ratio of the ETFs. This lets us see how such a pair trade has been performing:

As you can see, the U.K has underperformed Switzerland in a nearly linear fashion over the past two decades. The pattern has a classic "blow-off top" (to the downside) which is a sign that this 19-year trend may be due to reverse.

Overall, I'm excited to see how Brexit unfolds and expect it to not be nearly as bad as markets currently suggest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EWL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May go long FXB in the next 72 hrs too.