OIL: It's Time To Buy Crude Oil

The market has found support around $51 per barrel, which means that we will likely see a further swing to the upside.

Over the last month, share of the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL) have seen a bit of a decline, with the outright return of the instrument dropping by around 3%. It is my belief that immediate fundamental and technical factors suggest that a bounce is in store for the ETN.

Understanding OIL

Prior to jumping into examining the oil market fundamentals, let’s take a peek under the hood of OIL to understand what the instrument actually is and does. OIL is a fairly straightforward ETN in that it follows the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index. This index provided by S&P Global is one which essentially targets a “global” crude barrel return in that it targets both the Brent and WTI markets in its holdings. Under this approach, there are both benefits and detriments. Let’s start with the bad, and then we’ll step into the good.

The problem with the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index has mainly to do with the underlying concept and its implementation. The basic idea behind buying of the GSCI indices is that through weighting exposure across a few different commodity markets, a “global” play on a specific commodity can be expressed. This may work in the other commodities, but when it comes to crude oil, the case is much more complex.

Simply said, both Brent and WTI are highly similar grades of crude, and there is an incredible diversity when it comes to crude oil properties and prices. GSCI is limited in that it only has access to liquid benchmarks (because the idea is that the index should be investable), and unfortunately, Brent and WTI are the only real markets in which you can trade in substantial magnitude. This key limitation means that when you are buying GSCI, you are really just buying two highly correlated (correlation coefficient for weekly data around 90%) instruments which are very similar and by no means represent the average price per barrel of crude oil across all of the different grades.

So that’s the downside of the index - it doesn’t quite do what it’s billed to do. The upside of the index, however, can tangibly be felt in the underlying returns of the index. Namely, the diversity of crudes held allows for diversity in roll yield.

Roll yield is the gain or loss that arises through holding futures exposure through time. It is based on the general tendency that as time progresses, prices in the back months of a futures curve tend to fall in value towards the front of the curve. If a market is in contango, this means that roll yield will be negative, because the long contracts held at higher prices in the back of the curve will tend to fall in relation to the front of the curve. Conversely, a market in backwardation will see gains through the opposite occurring.

The reason why this matters for OIL is that WTI is currently in slight contango, while Brent remains heavily in backwardation. If OIL were only tracking WTI, roll yield would be negative at this time, and shares would tend to fall rather than rise due to the contracts held in later months falling towards the spot price. However, since OIL has exposure which is in Brent, roll yield remains positive for the overall ETN, which means that shares will tend to rise due to back-month exposure increasing towards the prompt.

Crude Markets

Despite the fact that roll yield is currently positive for OIL, I believe the price per barrel will rally over the next few months for a few key reasons. The first of these reasons has to do with the technical setup in the market.

As you can see, the market has recently tested the lows established in early June. When the market tests a key level of support or resistance, it is very important to note the market action following the testing. The general idea here is that if the market responds strongly to a significant price level, then it is likely to hold and see a strong reversal from that point. For example, in early August, the current support level of around $51 per barrel was tested, and price was unable to fall through the low for even a single day. This case of holding support was then followed by price rallying over the next month going into the Saudi attacks.

At present, we have tested the level of support, and it has held. Not only has it held, but the price per barrel has risen strongly from the lows. I expect that we will continue to see upside not only because price rejection tends to be followed by strong movements, but also because crude fundamentals are very tight right now.

To cut straight to the chase, the extension of the OPEC cuts put in place in January is going to continue hampering crude inventories over the next 5-6 months. OPEC is concerned with a lower oil price and has lowered output to rein in global crude markets. This action was responsible for the price reversal in early 2019 and has been the reason for the gains through this year.

The impact on the Brent market is evidenced by the ongoing state of backwardation. As long as OPEC cuts remain, the market will be putting greater demand on Brent barrels as a waterborne alternative. This demand results in backwardation, which delivers positive roll yield for OIL.

On the WTI side, imports have collapsed this year, with almost every week coming in below the 5-year range.

This has resulted in crude inventories which have strongly underperformed the trend of the 5-year average for most of the year.

As long as OPEC cuts continue (and they have agreed to extend through March of 2020), crude inventories will tend to underperform against the 5-year average. As inventories drop against the average, the price of crude tends to rise as seen in the following chart.

Given that OPEC cuts are determining the overall balance in the United States, it makes sense to trade with OPEC and go long OIL.

Conclusion

OIL offers a diverse roll yield, which is currently a benefit because the backwardation in Brent is strong. The market has found support around $51 per barrel, which means that we will likely see a further swing to the upside. As long as OPEC cuts continue, we are bound to see tighter inventories and generally higher prices. It’s time to buy OIL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.