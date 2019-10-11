How Paramount Is Taking A Big Box Office Swing With "Gemini Man"

However, the film’s lead Will Smith is a big international draw and that type of potential global success likely made it easier for Paramount to roll the dice on “Gemini”.

Heavy competition is expected this weekend at the box office and while “Gemini” could earn over $20 million, it may not be enough to soothe over potential shareholder concerns.

The other problem for investors is both areas are costly to employ and Gemini’s budget ballooned to over $130 million, making it harder for the film to turn a profit.

“Gemini Man” is a showcase of what a 3D film is supposed to be, while also demoing the new de-aging film process – but neither is a proven trend.

Paramount has been very frugal this year with its slate and “Gemini Man” will be its first real blockbuster release of 2019, although it has a few hurdles to overcome.

The film industry for the last two decades has been enamored with 3D.

From the ground-breaking (Avatar) to the economical (mostly everything else), audiences have seen it all – and many have the same thought.

I’ll pass.

Now that’s not to say films like Avatar weren’t successful – that one clearly was – but for every Avatar there are a hundred more that were not. Director James Cameron made Avatar as a labor of love, meticulously designing every detail, but in today’s society most of the 3D films are shot in 2D and converted in post-production.

Oscar winner Ang Lee is aware of this and like Cameron he wants to change people’s perceptions. This weekend he’ll try again with Gemini Man and Paramount investors are hoping he’s successful.

First as always, some background.

Before we even get to Gemini Man, we need to start the Viacom (NYSE:VIA) owned studio’s 2019 strategy, because as shareholders have seen – it’s non-traditional for them. Usually Paramount has at least one of its big-budget IPs primed for the summer, Transformers, Ninja Turtles, etc. This year the studio didn’t go down that road, instead it settled for a scaled back slate with just a handful of films in the first two quarters, not one on that blockbuster level.

With the exception of the stunningly over-priced animated flop Wonder Park, which somehow cost $100 million to make, Paramount stayed very frugal with the cost of its roster. While, none of them crossed the magical $100 million mark domestically, all (sans Park) put up solid earnings.

Yes, international audiences boosted returns across the board, but I really don’t want to undercut the domestic numbers in this case. Usually, a lot of the studios release movies and need international audiences to help them re-coup costs, but not here and that’s impactful for shareholders to realize. Viacom/Paramount was being smart with investor’s money and that should be applauded.

Now comes the trickier part though as those more traditional big swings are coming up to the plate.

While the high-profile Terminator sequel is still about a month away, the Will Smith led Gemini Man opens this weekend. Budgeted at $138 million the movie will need some solid legs at the box office and early projections have the movie in third place behind Joker and the animated reboot of The Addams Family.

Investors know that a $20+ million haul is usually a strong indicator of success, but in this case it may not be enough due to an elevated budget and heavy competition. Projected out that would put the film around $85 million and even if that number rose into the $90 million range, it’s still a sizable jump away from breakeven.

Here’s the thing though – Will Smith sells well internationally.

Personally, I had my doubts if he was still the same bankable star he was back in the Men In Black days, but Disney’s Aladdin quelled a lot of those doubts. Make no mistake, nostalgia drove that film, but Smith was as the wheel steering and his presence was a huge factor in its success. In fact, while he and Tom Cruise may have cooled a little Stateside, overseas they are just as beloved as they ever were, which is why Gemini Man could be fine in the long run.

But back to that budget – some investors may ask why is it so high?

That goes back to Lee and what he (and to some extent Paramount) is looking to prove.

In addition to shooting the film with the highest-resolution 3D options available, Lee employed the same type of de-aging process that Martin Scorsese is using with The Irishman. Gemini Man revolves around an assassin who is being targeted himself, but by more agile killer who knows his every move – a younger version of himself.

While Lee could have found an actor to play a younger Smith, he instead used CGI to put on screen a younger version of the actual actor. As you can imagine, that costs money and a lot of it. Still Lee is a visionary director and his projects have run from the Oscar-nominated Life of Pi to the stalled at the gate Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

You take a flier on a guy of that level.

And that’s what Paramount did as the combination of him and Smith was too much to pass up. What Lee is doing in effect is trying to come up with new reasons for audiences to come to theaters, versus staying at home. It is a commendable effort as Lee truly believes in the shared in-theater experience. Now the problem is that to fully realize Lee’s vision, the theater you are going to has to have that technology to showcase it.

Traditional theaters run films at 24 fps (frames per second), 60 fps is the more ideal viewing speed, but 120 fps is what is needed to see it the way it was intended. That’s a problem when only 14 theaters are showing it at that speed.

And that’s also part of why Billy Lynn never took off – and it’s why when Peter Jackson tried something similar with his Hobbit films, it never caught on.

It’s also jarring.

All of sudden you are watching things with enhanced realism and minus some of the common film illusions you are familiar with when going to the movies. However, until audiences embrace 3D that problem is still going to be an issue and it doesn’t look like that is going to be anytime soon. Yet one positive for the box office in general is that between Joker, Addams Family and Gemini Man, registers around the country should be buzzing close to $100 million off them alone.

Given the tentative climate at the box office and the rise of streaming, that’s a win. It ultimately may not be as much for Paramount at this particular moment, but it is for anyone investing in the traditional as the future of the medium.

