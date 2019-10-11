Yara International: Second-Quarter Results Were Quite Solid, Company Likely To Repeat Performance In Third

Natural gas prices in the second half of the year so far are also lower than last year, which should prove to be a positive for the company's forward profits.

On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Norwegian fertilizer giant Yara International ASA (OTCPK:YARIY) announced its second-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite solid, as the company beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines. A closer look at the company's results does indeed reveal that there was a lot to like here, with premium product deliveries increasing by 7% year over year and EBITDA climbing by more than 62%. This is a company that has been engaging in a fairly aggressive growth program over most of the past two years, and we are certainly seeing the effects of this here. This is something that should generally please the company's investors.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Yara International's second-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Yara International brought in total revenue of $3.402 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 6.58% increase over the $3.192 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $266 million during the most recent quarter. This compares very well to the $38 million that it had in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Yara International reported total product deliveries of 10.267 million tonnes. This represents a 1.55% increase over the 10.110 million tonnes that it delivered in the year-ago quarter.

The company had an EBITDA of $541 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $296 million that it had in the prior-year quarter.

Yara International reported a net income of $226 million in the second quarter of 2019. When we consider that the company reported a net loss of $216 million in the second quarter of 2018, we can see a very significant improvement year over year.

One of the first things that we notice here is that Yara International's financial results were significantly stronger than what we saw in the second quarter of last year. In fact, its financial performance was stronger during the quarter than in any corresponding quarter over the past two years. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the company's historical EBITDA over the period:

Source: Yara International

We can also see this by looking at its earnings per share over the same period:

Source: Yara International

One of the major reasons for the improvements that we see here was the fact that the company's production of fertilizer and related products was at relatively high levels during the quarter. We can see this here:

Source: Yara International

Of course, just producing more product does not mean a whole lot, as it is sales that make money and not production. Fortunately though, as already noted, the company also saw its total deliveries of finished goods go up compared to the year-ago quarter. These increases in both production and deliveries were somewhat expected. As I discussed in a previous article on the company, Yara International has been aggressively working to increase its production of both nitrogen-based fertilizers and other commodities by purchasing existing production facilities and expanding the ones that it already has. We clearly see the results of this work paying off for the company during this quarter.

Another factor that significantly impacts the profitability of fertilizer manufacturers like Yara International is the price of natural gas. This is due to the fact that natural gas is a key feedstock in the production of ammonia, which can then be converted into urea and ultimately into nitrogen-based fertilizer. Fortunately, natural gas prices were on average lower in both the United States and Europe during the second quarter of 2019 than they were during the second quarter of 2018:

Q2 2019 Q2 2018 European gas (TTF) $4.30 $7.30 US gas (Henry Hub) $2.60 $2.90

(All prices in US dollars per mmbtu)

These lower natural gas prices served to reduce Yara International's costs, and thus, should boost margins all else being equal. However, all else is not equal, as the market price of urea was up slightly in the quarter when compared to the previous year one, while the market price of ammonia was down slightly year over year. Nonetheless, Yara International did manage to achieve somewhat higher margins than in the year-ago quarter, and this had a noticeably positive impact on the company's profitability.

It is unlikely to come as much of a surprise that the agriculture industry in the United States, which Yara International is clearly a part of, is not in particularly great shape right now. This is something that has been widely covered in the media as of late, and while most of the media coverage has been on the lower soybean exports to China as a result of the trade tensions, that is not the only thing that has been hurting the industry. For example, the flooding that affected much of the Midwest last spring not only damaged or destroyed much farmland, but it forced farmers to plant their crops later in the year than would be normal. Yara International notes in its earnings report that this particularly affected the nation's corn crop. This has resulted in a slight shortage of grain production, and stocks are down slightly from average levels for this time of year, although curiously, the United Nations grain price index is also down by 2% compared to last year's levels (although it is 3% above the five-year average). The U.S. Department of Agriculture is also projecting a deficit of grains next year, which could certainly have an impact on fertilizer consumption. Yara's deliveries to the U.S. were flat year over year though at 1.1 million tonnes. While it is uncertain whether or not farmers will increase their consumption of fertilizer next year in response to the possibility of higher grain prices coming from this deficit, the company is projecting that fertilizer prices will increase over the next year, which would imply this scenario.

The fact that deliveries were flat in the United States was more than made up for by Brazil, which saw deliveries go up by 400,000 tonnes, or 23% year over year. While overall deliveries in Western Europe were flat, the company did see nitrogen deliveries go up by 9% year over year. This only made up for a weak first quarter though, so it is debatable whether this is sustainable or not.

Source: Yara International

The company could very easily report strong results during the second half of the year. One of the biggest reasons for this is that natural gas prices look likely to be lower in the second half of 2018. The company notes that based on July natural gas forward prices, its input costs just from natural gas should be $160 million lower than in the second half of last year. This would result in more money migrating its way down to the bottom line, even assuming flat year-over-year revenues.

Overall, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Yara International. The company benefited a great deal from a favorable macroeconomic environment, as well as saw some of its growth initiatives pay off. It looks as though the solid performance will continue through the remainder of this year and possibly into the next, should current predictions of a grain deficit be correct. Shareholders should be reasonably pleased here.

