Retirement Advisor: Knowing Where You're Going (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Medical research suggests that stress, and above all financial stress, is associated with a higher risk of heart disease and other maladies.

This leaves room to think that a lack of stress, and a lack of financial stress above all, may have multiple benefits.

This comports well with “The Millionaire Next Door,” whose key to wealth is simply spending less than he earns and thus not experiencing debt stress.

Paralleling these ideas is research showing that boomers working with an advisor are more than twice as confident about their retirement than boomers planning for retirement on their own.

The premise of “The Millionaire Next Door” was that ordinary people could become wealthy, by spending less than they earn. Medical research suggests that financial stress is highly associated with heart attack. The common denominator of these findings is that removal of stress is beneficial. Interestingly, research shows advised investors enjoy more than twice the rate of peace of mind than the unadvised.

This podcast (4:42) argues that by helping clients save and invest, and by imparting a sense of knowing where we’re going, advisors play a big part in their clients’ well-being.

