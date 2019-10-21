Retirement Advisor: Knowing Where You're Going (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
The premise of “The Millionaire Next Door” was that ordinary people could become wealthy, by spending less than they earn. Medical research suggests that financial stress is highly associated with heart attack. The common denominator of these findings is that removal of stress is beneficial. Interestingly, research shows advised investors enjoy more than twice the rate of peace of mind than the unadvised.
This podcast (4:42) argues that by helping clients save and invest, and by imparting a sense of knowing where we’re going, advisors play a big part in their clients’ well-being.