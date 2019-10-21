Retirement Advisor: Knowing Where You're Going (Podcast)

Summary

Medical research suggests that stress, and above all financial stress, is associated with a higher risk of heart disease and other maladies.

This leaves room to think that a lack of stress, and a lack of financial stress above all, may have multiple benefits.

This comports well with “The Millionaire Next Door,” whose key to wealth is simply spending less than he earns and thus not experiencing debt stress.

Paralleling these ideas is research showing that boomers working with an advisor are more than twice as confident about their retirement than boomers planning for retirement on their own.