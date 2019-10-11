Winnebago Industries: No Upside, More Risks

I see the company as fairly priced using a DCF model. My target price per share is $37.84.

The recent strength in the RV industry propelled Winnebago Industries (WGO) to great financial results. The company has been profitable every year since they rebounded back from the great recession.

The recent consecutive two-year decline in RV units shipped is concerning. The last time it happened was in 2007. It could indicate market headwinds for the future.

Valuing Winnegabo using a DCF gets me a price per share of $37.84, making it fairly priced. I see the upside capped at current levels while downside risks increasing. Investors should be cautious.

Business overview

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is a leading U.S manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RV) and marine products used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. Their products are distributed to independent dealers in the U.S and Canada, who then retail the products to the end consumer.

The company reports results under two segments: Motorhomes and Towables.

Motorhomes sold by Winnebago have retail prices ranging from $80,000 to $520,000, while their Towables (non-motorized vehicles) have prices ranging from $15,000 to $110,000.

It was during their FY 2017, that Winnebago acquired Grand Design (a towable RV manufacturer) for a total price of $520.5M, financing their purchase with debt and equity. The acquisition was transformative as their market share for Towables went from 1.7% to a current 8.1% market share. On a revenue mix basis, their Towable segment accounts for 61% of revenues while their Motorhomes and other corporate income account for 39%.

Market Overview

Source: rvia.org

In the graph above we could see the cyclicality of the RV industry. It took almost 12 years to break the record number of units shipped made in 2006. However, that strength is slowing down as unit shipments have declined for two consecutive years since 2017. The last time it happened was from 2007 to 2009, as the economy went into a recession.

Although we might be facing a slowdown in unit shipments and growth, there is no denying that the long- term trend is pointing upwards. From the low in 2009 to the high of 2017, unit shipments grew at a CAGR of 15%. The RV Industry Association attributes the strength in the recent trend to an increasing interest by different demographics and age groups, with RV sales expected to benefit as more baby boomers enter the age in which RV ownership has been historically high.

Other positive trends for RV ownership include a low interest rate environment, a changing lifestyle trend to a more “active” lifestyle and more consumer choices, with RV’s offering more amenities, innovations and different price ranges.

Yellow flags in Winnebago’s latest results

The latest results on Winnebago’s third quarter report look worrisome. Here are some key notes:

Sales decreased 5.9% compared with the previous third quarter.

Gross profit margin increased 120 basis points, driven by continued strong margin performance in the Towable segment.

Operating margin also increased 1.4% but it was impacted by $1.1M in restructuring costs associated with the moving of its diesel manufacturing plant from Oregon to Iowa.

The Motorhome segment saw steep declines in revenue, down 34.6% in both class C and A units as dealers continue to lower inventories. There were supply disruptions in the Class B units with a strategic supplier having troubles sourcing chassis. The impact was material as there was disruption in shipment availability of their two most popular Class B units. EBITDA was $0.4M, down 96.7% as there is continued discounting in the marketplace and unfavorable product mix. Backlog was down 5.6%.

The Towable segment was the strongest segment posting revenue growth of 10.8% driven by the strength of the Grand Design RV brand. EBITDA was $57.2M, up 26%. EBITDA margin for the segment was 16.5% increasing by 200 basis points, reflecting an increase in unit sales, pricing actions and input cost management. Backlog decreased 24.2% (in dollar amounts) as dealers continue to normalize inventory levels and the positive impact of utilizing additional capacity added during 2018.

The most important takeaways to highlight from their latest report is the lowering of inventory at dealers, the decrease in backlog for both segments and the ugly results for Motorhomes, which still accounts for almost 40% of revenues. The comment of management about the continued discounting in the marketplace for motorhomes is definitely something to keep an eye on, as it is pointing towards more revenue deceleration.

Analysis and Valuation

Source: company filings

Here is a 10-year view of Winnibago’s income statement and my calculation of FCFF. The solid results coincide with the strength of the RV market for the past decade. Revenues have been growing steadily with a big jump in 2017, when they acquired Grand Design and increased their market share in Towables. Apart from 2009, the company has also posted positive after-tax operating profits, showing an upward trend, which could be the result of operating leverage and cost controls.

The growth in revenues and after-tax operating income has been the result of the heavy reinvestment the company has done through-out the years. There are two possible ways to look at reinvestments and the reinvestment rate. The first one is by taking the acquisition number and smooth it out by dividing the total number by 10 years. This assumes the company does one big acquisition every 10 years to support growth. This method would result in a reinvestment rate of 39% per year as follows:

Source: author estimates

The second way would be to take the average 10-year reinvestment rate. This method would result in a reinvestment rate of 90% a year. For purposes of valuation, we decided to go with the first scenario as a 90% reinvestment rate is not sustainable and not realistic.

Doing a common size analysis of the income statement also results in healthy percentages:

Source: company filings

Gross margins and operating income margins have been expanding which indicates the company has cost control disciplines and benefits from operating leverage. The mid-single digit margins are a reflection of the high fixed and capital intensive nature of the business. The high operating leverage of the business can also have negative consequences. This can be observed in the 2009 results with gross margins in negative territory.

On efficiencies measures, the company also shows healthy results as shown in the table below:

Source: company filings

The decline in asset turnover and return on net operating assets is the result of the acquisition of Grand Design. By purchasing the company, Winnebago went from having $183M in net operating assets, to a company with $672M in net operating assets on their balance sheet, becoming a company almost 4 times bigger.

With these numbers in mind, we can establish a reasonable valuation model to get an intrinsic value per share of Winnebago.

Doing a DCF I get a price per share for Winnebago of $37.84, making the company as of this writing fairly valued.

My model has the following assumptions:

The expected growth rate in after-tax operating income comes from my assumption that the company will keep their reinvestments at 39% for their high growth period until year 5, during which the company will start decreasing the rate to the industry average of 30%. The RNOA also starts at the current 16% and starts declining slowly to the industry average of 12%. Both factors contribute to the slow down of growth as the company becomes more mature.

For the terminal growth, I am assuming that once the company reaches maturity, growth would not add value. That would mean its RNOA would equal its cost of capital. This is offset by a lower reinvestment rate which frees up more cashflow that can be distributed to shareholders.

What my model doesn’t take into consideration is the recent purchase of Winnebago of…, as there has been no pro forma numbers. Once the numbers appear on the upcoming annual report, we could update the model with the new information.

Risks

I see Winnebago as a fairly valued company. However, the recent results and management commentary found in the press release should be taken into consideration. There is not much upside at these levels and downside risks are increasing. Investors looking at a potential investment in Winnebago should be cautious.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.