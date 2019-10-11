Arcadia Biosciences: Trading At Cash With Several Near-Term Catalysts

Arcadia gave guidance of $10M revenues in 2020 and $30M in 2021, and if hit, puts company on path to not need more financing.

Company has substantial catalysts over the next 0-6 months in hemp and wheat product launches as well.

USDA approval of soybean could be a major catalyst longer term for RKDA, potentially generating up to $125M in annual revenues at 60%+ margins.

This is a trade idea given the recently 60% drop in Arcadia Biosciences since announcing guidance in late August 2019.

Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) recently rocketed higher on USDA approval of the company's drought resistant soybean strain. The technology behind this seed is owned by Verdeca, which is a joint venture between RKDA and Bioceres (BIOX), an Argentinian cooperative of 250+ of the largest farmers in Argentina. Because Bioceres is owned by these farmers, it guarantees instant market share as the farmers are incentivized to use their crop.

After falling back down about 60% from recent highs and having gone through an equity raise, I think the risk-reward is tilted in favor of longs once again.

What is the Market Opportunity for Soybeans?

Was this move up from $2 to now $4.10 justified? The market cap of Arcadia has risen about $16 Million in response to USDA approval of its HB4 soybean if you take into account its recent capital raise of $10M in early September. How does this compare to the opportunity this approval creates? The company's JV partner Bioceres put together a slide showing the opportunity for this crop:

[Source: Bioceres]

This estimated $1B market opportunity is roughly doubled when you include the US, which is the largest producer of soybean in the world. Let's ignore the US for the time being and focus just on the opportunity in Argentina and South America because BIOX is located in Argentina and it is owned by Argentina's biggest farmers. Given this ownership structure, BIOX has a built-in established customer base consisting of this "cooperative" group of farmers. In fact, a large part of the reason for Bioceres' and Verdeca's existence was to reduce the reliance on Monsanto (MON) seeds and use seeds developed in house. RKDA is acting as the 50% equity partner that provided the science behind the JV. As Edward Vranic said in his article on RKDA in August,

This is an important bullish thesis for RKDA because a company of RDKA's size would have challenges in getting widespread acceptance of HB4 on its own, even if it is a superior product. At a minimum, Verdeca should capture the Argentinian market relatively easily because of BIOX's influence. BIOX has an aggressive plan for HB4 according to Reuters. Once China approves HB4 for import, which is expected in 2020, Verdeca plans to penetrate 15-25% of all soy acreage in Argentina in a period of three to five years. Imports into China will originate from South America so any decisions regarding the U.S. market will be independent of that and not subject to any trade wars that may still exist by that time.

BIOX recently issued its Q4 2019 financial statements and in the earnings release it gave a very upbeat note on the significance of this soybean approval:

"Without minimizing the importance of our robust financial performance, this USDA approval enables us to enter the most valuable soybean geography in the world, representing a meaningful historical milestone for our Company and its mission in helping global agriculture transition towards carbon neutrality. I am truly excited about where we are today and how we are positioned for future growth."

Soybean Partners in the US Coming Soon

Bioceres' CEO Federico Trucco gave an interview with Cheddar in early September after the HB4 USDA approval, stating toward the end of the interview:

"We would like to deploy this solution in the US with local partners so that we can expedite and fast-track the adoption process."

This is something to be on the lookout for over the next 6 months or so. It is important to note that China approval is not needed for entry into the US market.

What is the Potential Impact on RKDA?

For a company like BIOX with $200M in revenues and a $350M enterprise value, the impact is smaller, although it is still quite large and it is noteworthy that they placed such emphasis on this approval in their recent earnings release.

If we look at the market opportunity in Brazil and Argentina and assume a 15 to 25% market penetration as expected by Bioceres, we get the following below:

The opportunity here to a company like RKDA, with a $29M market cap and a minuscule $0 to $2 Million enterprise value, is quite compelling. $75M to $125M annual revenues are impactful to a company of that size. And below is a look at the gross profit that RKDA could generate from this.

BIOX stated that their gross margins in their seeds division are over 60%, see below, right hand column:

[Source: Bioceres]

Given these gross margins, this is the potential impact in annual gross profits to RKDA assuming a 15% to 25% market penetration in Argentina and Brazil:

If you compare this to the current burn rate that RKDA is experiencing of $4M per quarter or $16M per year, this crop alone has the potential to fully fund the operations of RKDA five times over. And this is excluding their opportunities in wheat and hemp.

Wheat + Hemp Potentials

In addition to the soy division, the company also operates in both wheat and hemp and it appears that they are very close to generating revenues in those two divisions. Both divisions utilize CRISPR technology, which is gene editing rather than genetically modifying crops. Gene editing involves altering the existing genetic makeup of a crop not through implanting DNA from outside organisms like with genetic modification or GMO, but rather by using a find-and-replace function to cut out genes and splice in new ones.

Within wheat, the company is targeting a high fiber wheat that has up to 10X the levels of fiber that traditional wheat has in it without bringing in any outside DNA. It will be marketed and labeled as non GMO high fiber wheat with no outside ingredients.

The company stated in their Q2 conference call in August that they expect revenues from both of these divisions to begin in Q4 2019 and to ramp significantly in 2020 and 2021 to $10 Million in 2020 and $30 Million in 2021, with likely profitability some time in 2021. Here is what the head of their GoodWheat division said about the wheat revenues in 2020:

The company recently announced a partnership with Arista Cereals and Bay State Milling to resolve any patent disputes each company had with each other and also shift their focus to commercialization. Bay State Milling is a rather large partner, with roughly 300 employees, and will be bringing the high fiber wheat to market this quarter under its HealthSense brand.

Arcadia will be launching their low gluten wheat in Q4 2019 under their GoodWheat brand and will be targeting those consumers that don't want to give up the taste of wheat but want to consume lower gluten.

Arcadia also has a partnership with Ardent Mills to bring an extended shelf life wheat to market under the GoodWheat brand, also in Q4, that will extend the shelf life of wheat products from 10 days or so to well over 100 days and that will also be minimizing the bitterness some consumers associate with whole wheat products. Ardent Mills is a division of Conagra (CAG) and does about $3.5 Billion in annual revenues. In their press release about this partnership in 2018, they said the following:

Both companies said the non-G.M. trait has wide application potential in conventional and organic farming practices. Ardent, the largest flour miller in the United States, views commercial use of the trait technology as a boon to the entire food industry supply chain. "For several years, we have been investing in this strategy," said Daniel P. Dye, c.e.o. of Ardent. "We see this trait as a big and important step forward that will benefit bakers, food manufacturers, the food service industry, and ultimately consumers."

Bakery and Snacks recently wrote about Arcadia in its recent article that I would suggest you read, titled "Low Gluten, High Fiber: Arcadia Biosciences pushes wheat into the 21st century."

Hemp Opportunity

In an investor presentation a few weeks ago, the CEO said the company is working on a potential "THC knockout" strain of hemp. With more than half of Hawaii's hemp crop being destroyed for being over the legal 0.3% THC limit and the general inconsistencies found in growing hemp, providing a stable supply of industrial hemp seed that is below legal THC limits is an extremely large opportunity. How large? Estimates for the entire hemp market fall between $3B and $15B annually by 2024. While a THC knockout would be the holy grail, just being a provider of reliable seeds to the hemp market appears to be a large opportunity.

99% of Hemp Seeds May Be Unreliable

This article on TheHempMag illustrates the unreliable nature of growing hemp for farmers.

The main issue with the hemp seed market is that there is no consistency. And when it comes to testing hemp for THC levels, when a portion of your crop is above legal THC levels, then state regulators may destroy the entire crop. The lack of uniformity with hemp seeds makes this an industry ripe for innovation.

On the August call Arcadia announced:

"for the first time today that we expect to begin serving the hemp seed market possibly as early as spring of 2020. We are really excited about this particular development because it is so squarely in our wheelhouse and based upon the current economics which look to remain robust for some time now that's quite compelling to us and should be a material contributor to our new revenues in 2020."

They will be coming to market with what they believe will be reliable seed varieties utilizing their gene editing techniques. The timing on this is within the next 1 to 6 months.

The company has mentioned that the attractiveness of the hemp seed market is in large part because it hasn't been genetically developed like other legalized crop markets have been over the past 100+ years, which gives them a lot of opportunities to own germplasms. For the layman, a germplasm is akin to the hardware of a device and the trait is the software. Arcadia has patents on a lot of traits aka software within wheat (reduced gluten and extended shelf life wheat, for example), but in order to get that software into the seed they need to go to the owners of the hardware (i.e. the germplasm owners) and pay a license fee to put their software into the seed. The hardware owner will also in turn pay a license fee to the owner of the trait "software" upon sale of the seed.

It's easy to see where I'm going with this. Arcadia found in doing research on the hemp market that many of the germplasms have not been taken and as such, they have a unique opportunity to own both the software and the hardware and therefore generate higher margins than if they had to pay a license fee to germplasm owners.

In the Q2 earnings call, now CEO Matt Plavan spoke to this:

Lastly, as we foretold was our intent, our aggressive germplasm acquisition plan has resulted in the development of a new germplasm library that contains sufficient genetic variation to fuel a robust breeding pipeline which has always been an important objective of ours.

By comparison, when they bring the HB4 soybean or the GoodWheat traits to the US market, they need to strike a license deal with the germplasm owners, typically companies like Monsanto and Corteva.

Analyst Initiation: Brian Marckx

Brian Marckx at Zacks put out a pretty lengthy research article on RKDA that I would recommend just to get up to speed on the company and the industry even if you're not going to invest in the company. Included in his analysis are long-term projections on revenues from hemp, wheat, and soy. The long-term scale potential is certainly there as the total addressable market they're operating in is $35B+ and growing to $96 Billion in 2029. Marckx estimates that RKDA can grow from a 0.016% market share to a 0.521% market share over time, resulting in potentially over $500M in revenues 10 years out:

I think the main takeaway from his report isn't his projections as a lot can happen between now and 2029, but rather the size of the markets they're operating in. Arcadia is coming to market with differentiated technology that focuses on health benefits, higher yields, and resistance to harsh climates. And in the case of the soybean, they're coming to market with a large, farmer-backed partner that no other major seed producer has.

Upcoming Catalysts and Conclusion

Back to the near term, here are some catalysts to look for:

(1) Consumer Packaged Goods partnerships with GoodWheat, as disclosed above by Sarah Reiter on their Q2 earnings call. Any deals with larger companies like General Mills (GIS), Sara Lee or restaurants like Panera Bread would obviously be a big win.

(2) Bioceres distribution partner for launching HB4 Soybean in the US - potentially large farmer cooperatives or companies like Monsanto and Corteva (CTVA) which is partnered with RKDA on Wheat, both of whom own germplasms that the HB4 soybean can be introgressed into.

(3) New licenses for hemp in the US. The company currently has licenses in Hawaii and California.

(4) Large supply agreements of hemp to US farmers and wholesale distributors of CBD oil.

Arcadia shareholders have been through the ringer, no doubt. The company struggled to finance its business as it has taken longer than expected to move from the research labs to commercialization, waiting on governmental approvals for its technology over the past 15 years. Now, the company has governmental approvals on multiple products, it has $30M cash on hand after its most recent equity raise and looks to be fully funded through mid to late 2021 assuming zero revenues come in. Obviously, the burn rate will go down as they start generating revenues in Q4 2019.

The company is calling for cash flow breakeven by mid to late 2021. Again, the opportunity from their HB4 soybean alone dwarfs the size of the entire company, with the potential for $45M to $70M gross profits annually from this joint venture. This alone could provide 5X the annual cash they need to run the business.

With approvals out of the way and commercialization at its doorstep in 3 different divisions, I think the risk-reward is compelling at a $29M market cap, or $0 to 2M enterprise value. The world is trending toward healthier ingredients, more enviro-friendly farming and toward crops that are more resistant to droughts and harsh climates as climate change continues to disrupt global agricultural markets.

I recently bought it in the low $4's and will trade around my position as I see fit. I bought this after the USDA approval and flipped it quickly for a small profit. At the low $4's, I think it's worth a gamble with near-term catalysts coming up. Risks always apply to micro caps, both in terms of capital raises, which appear to be out of the way in this case, and with general trading volatility. Remember to take profits / cut losses according to your own trading rules. As always, size your position accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RKDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.